What Is Reverse Recruiting? Key Facts & Benefits

If you're job hunting and have searched online for assistance, you've probably encountered the term "reverse recruiter" or "reverse recruiters." These online marketers offer "reverse recruiting services," claiming to handle your job search on your behalf.

This article will address all the common questions you may have about reverse recruiters and reverse recruiting services.

What Is Reverse Recruiting?

Since a job recruiter's primary role is to find and match talent with job openings for employers, the idea of a "reverse recruiter" doesn't quite make sense. However, some companies market "reverse recruiting" as a service where you can supposedly delegate parts of your job search to them. After paying a substantial fee, they claim to find and apply to job openings on your behalf.

What Are the Benefits of Reverse Recruiting?

Reverse recruitment offers several advantages, including enhanced candidate skill sets, reduced competition, and increased diversity.

Skill Sets : Reverse recruiting enables organizations to identify and engage with job seekers who clearly highlight their strongest asset, their skills. By knowing a candidate's skills upfront, employers can match the necessary qualifications to the job early in the hiring process.

Less Competition : The candidate pool in reverse recruiting often includes individuals who aren't actively seeking employment. As a result, these potential candidates are not applying elsewhere, which lowers the competition for them.

Diversity : Since reverse recruiting is a relatively new concept, it allows you to source candidates who might not have been considered through traditional methods, leading to a more diverse candidate pool.

How Do Reverse Recruiters Get Paid?

So, how does a reverse recruiting company earn its money? Unlike a typical recruiter, whether agency-based or in-house, who is compensated by the company filling the job opening, a "reverse recruiter" is paid by you, the job seeker, to handle various aspects of your job search.

How Does Reverse Recruiting Work?

Reverse recruitment presents its own set of challenges. You'll need to consider your target market, your company brand, and your approach to reaching out to potential candidates. Let’s break down each of these components.

Target

In reverse recruitment, the process is flipped, the candidate hasn't applied to your organization. It's crucial to identify the necessary skills, experience, compensation, and benefits of the position early. This way, you can effectively communicate why the candidate should be interested in joining your organization.

Branding

A strong employer brand is essential in reverse recruiting, as it helps attract candidates and can lower hiring and marketing expenses. Your brand serves as a vital element in reverse recruitment, showcasing to potential employees what your organization represents as an employer.

Strategy

The ongoing challenge of finding specialized talent and filling difficult positions is often referred to as the war for talent. It’s essential to review and refine your internal recruitment strategy. Assess what’s working and what’s not, and consider your candidates' needs and desires. Tailor your messaging to make the position appealing and align with what potential candidates are seeking.

Metrics to Measure Reverse Recruiting Success

Evaluating the effectiveness of your recruitment process is crucial for ensuring it operates at peak efficiency. Various metrics can help you assess the success of your reverse recruitment strategy, including time-to-fill, cost-per-hire, and the number of candidates.

Time-To-Fill

This metric tracks how many days it takes to fill a position, typically from the time a job requisition is made to when an offer is extended. This helps you identify if your hiring process is dragging on too long. To calculate:

Determine the starting point for measurement (e.g., when the job is posted) Determine the endpoint (usually when the candidate accepts the offer)

According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the average time-to-fill is 42 days, though this can vary between organizations.

Cost-Per-Hire

This metric calculates the expenses involved in sourcing, recruiting, and staffing activities. It’s the ratio of total dollars spent (including both internal and external costs) to the total number of hires within a specific period. This figure tells you how much your organization spends to hire new employees, encompassing the entire investment in your reverse recruitment process. To calculate, use this formula:

CPH = (Internal Recruiting Costs + External Recruiting Costs) ÷ Total Number of Hires

Number of Candidates

LinkedIn Talent Solutions defines sourcing channel effectiveness as the contribution of various sourcing channels (e.g., job boards, recruitment ads, sourcing tools, professional social networks) to your candidate pool. This metric allows you to assess which platforms yield the most and the highest quality candidates. To calculate:

Count the number of candidates generated from each platform within a specific time frame. Assess the quality of candidates from each platform during the same period, ensuring you establish a standard for measuring candidate quality.

Best Reverse Recruiting Services

(credit: PR)

Superstar Resume offers a personalized and all-encompassing job search service. They take the time to understand your unique career goals and experiences, allowing them to craft a resume that highlights your strengths. But their services go beyond just resume optimization, they also actively search for and apply to jobs on your behalf.

They provide interview preparation and use their professional network to connect you with potential employers. Their approach saves you time while increasing your chances of landing a job that matches your aspirations.

(credit: PR)

Find My Profession offers a complete range of career services, including personalized career coaching, resume writing, and job search help. Their reverse recruiting service stands out for its emphasis on networking and connecting clients with exclusive job opportunities.

They guide you through every stage of the job search process, from refining your strategy to preparing for interviews. Find My Profession aim to ensure you’re well-prepared and well-connected, boosting your chances of securing a position that aligns with your career goals.

What Is Reverse Recruiting? – FAQs

What Exactly Is Reverse Marketing in Recruitment?

In a nutshell, it's the concept wherein job seekers market themselves to employers in the hopes of landing a job. Job seekers will attempt to build a relationship with you, either through email, LinkedIn, or other online channels.

What Is a Reverse Job Interview?

A reverse interview is often defined as a process through which the candidate assumes the role of the interviewer and asks questions of the company. The reverse interview gives you more control, helps you gain more information, and shapes the company's perception of you.

Bottom Line

Reverse recruiting platforms are revolutionizing how talent and companies connect by addressing the main challenges employers face in filling their recruitment pipelines. These platforms provide a streamlined, efficient solution for employers who need help finding specialized talent.

By cutting through the clutter, they directly connect employers with pre-vetted candidates actively seeking new opportunities. This approach accelerates the hiring process and ensures a more substantial alignment between the company’s needs and the candidate’s skills and career aspirations.

