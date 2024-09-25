ZipJob Review 2024 – Best for Resume & CV Writing Services

Many job seekers opt for professional services when creating the ideal resume. ZipJob, a well-known name in the resume-writing industry, has attracted attention across various platforms, including numerous reviews on Reddit.

This article comprehensively reviews ZipJob, exploring its services, customer satisfaction, and overall value.

About ZipJob

ZipJob was founded in 2016 by Michael Krikheli and Jeff Macks. Krikheli came up with the idea when his wife was updating her resume. They struggled to find a service that could help ensure her resume, or anyone’s, would pass through ATS filters.

Krikheli then contacted his college roommate, Jeff Macks, and they began exploring ATS technology, which led to the creation of ZipJob.

ZipJob is a professional resume-writing service dedicated to helping job seekers craft and optimize resumes that can successfully navigate ATS systems and reach hiring managers.

What ZipJob Does

ZipJob specializes in writing or rewriting your resume to ensure it passes through the Applicant Tracking System (ATS), a tool employers use to sort, filter, and rank job applications. The process is straightforward: you either upload your current resume or fill out a form if you don’t have one.

You’ll then be paired with a professional resume writer who’ll work closely with you throughout the process. Your resume is refined and run through ZipJob’s ATS software to ensure it reaches potential employers.

If you're unsure whether ZipJob is the right fit, they offer a free resume review with a 48-hour turnaround. This allows you to see how your resume measures up against ATS requirements.

Pros & Cons of ZipJob

Pros

Budget-friendly pricing

Includes ATS screening

60-day interview guarantee

Modern, user-friendly website design

Easy-to-use payment system

Unlimited revisions

Cons

Customer service can occasionally be unresponsive

No discounts or coupons are offered

Potential delays (noted in some ZipJob complaints)

May encounter non-responsive writers

Who Is This Service For?

One of the first things you'll notice about ZipJob is its focus on "getting you noticed." While this message may resonate with entry-level candidates and recent graduates, it might not be as appealing to C-Suite executives or those pursuing senior roles.

Although ZipJob has dedicated pages for executives, which claim to help them secure salaries that are 7% higher on average, these figures are more general industry statistics rather than specific results from their services, making them less impactful.

Even though ZipJob mentions specialized writing services for Federal and Military positions, they all return to the same standard packages on their site.

Is Their Platform Easy to Use?

That said, ZipJob’s order management dashboard is well-designed and user-friendly. It conveniently includes helpful FAQs at the bottom for quick reference.

The dashboard simplifies the process for applicants. It lets you send messages, provide feedback, and track your order’s progress, all in one place, without managing multiple emails.

ZipJob Pricing & Packages

ZipJob offers five resume packages tailored to the level of assistance you need:

This basic package, "Launch," includes a professionally written, keyword-optimized resume designed for ATS scanning. It also offers direct communication with your resume writer via the ZipJob dashboard and unlimited revisions.

The most popular package, "Fast Track," includes everything in the Launch package, plus a custom cover letter and a 60-day interview guarantee. Suppose you don’t receive at least twice as many interview opportunities within 60 days. In that case, ZipJob will review your resume against the job listings you've applied for, make improvements, and offer further recommendations.

The "Premium" package adds LinkedIn profile updates with keyword optimization, an optional phone consultation, expedited delivery, and lifetime resume updates to everything included in the Fast Track package.

Designed for top-level professionals, this package offers everything you'd expect from a high-touch executive resume-writing service. It starts with a phone consultation, followed by a five to seven-day turnaround for the initial resume draft, with unlimited revisions.

This package also includes ongoing resume updates as your career evolves, ensuring long-term support. Your resume is optimized for relevant keywords and undergoes an ATS scan to guarantee compatibility.

The package includes three valuable services: a customizable cover letter, LinkedIn profile optimization, and a recruiter distribution service that sends your resume to a database of over 17,000 recruiters, headhunters, and executive search firms.

ZipJob guarantees you’ll receive two to three times more interview opportunities with the finished product.

ZipJob offers a specialized federal resume writing package for those applying for federal positions, available for $199. This package isn’t listed on their website, so you must contact their support team to get started.

ZipJob Resume Writing Process

ZipJob follows a clear process for crafting your resume. Here's how it works:

Upload your current resume or fill out an online form on their website

Get paired with a resume writer experienced in your industry

Communicate directly with your writer through voice calls or messages

Review and revise your resume until you’re completely satisfied

Apply for jobs and expect up to 200% more interview opportunities

ZipJob provides a 60-day interview guarantee with all their packages except the Launch package. If you don’t receive double the interviews within 60 days, they’ll rewrite your resume at no additional cost.

To take advantage of this guarantee, you must submit the links to the jobs you applied for using your resume. A senior writer will review these job postings and make personalized revisions to improve your chances.

How Qualified Are ZipJob’s Writers?

One area where ZipJob needs to improve in transparency is in providing details about its writers. The website somewhat vaguely mentions that it has a “100 professional resume writers” team but offers no additional information.

Details such as bios, credentials, subject matter expertise, or specific areas of specialization are almost impossible to find. Some writers may not be native English speakers.

Therefore, if you're seeking a higher-quality service, choosing ZipJob requires trusting unknown writers.

ZipJob Reviews from Real Users

According to sites like Trustpilot, ScamFighter, and SiteJabber, ZipJob receives many positive reviews, averaging between 4.5 and 5 stars for all three. Everything the site promises, it delivers.

ZipJob writers have helped candidates secure jobs at Google, Apple, Chase, Allstate, Esurance, Groupon, and more. You can start with the free resume review service by uploading your resume to the site.

ZipJob Review – FAQs

How Does ZipJob Ensure the Resumes Are Ats-Friendly?

ZipJob employs industry-specific writers and ATS scanning technology to ensure resumes meet the standards and criteria of modern hiring practices.

Is ZipJob a Reputable Resume Writing Service?

ZipJob has garnered positive reviews for its effective resume-writing services, indicating a strong reputation in the job search industry.

Can ZipJob Help Improve LinkedIn Profiles?

ZipJob offers LinkedIn profile optimization services to enhance online professional presence and networking opportunities.

Who Are the Writers Working With ZipJob?

ZipJob's team consists of professional writers with experience in various industries, ensuring tailored resumes that align with job market demands.

Does ZipJob Offer a Satisfaction Guarantee?

ZipJob provides a satisfaction guarantee, offering revisions and a rework policy if a client's resume does not pass the ATS or is unsatisfied with the service.

Bottom Line

The numerous ZipJob resume reviews suggest that the service consistently delivers on its promises. For those considering ZipJob for their resume needs, it appears to be a reliable choice with a solid track record of success.

