Charge Ahead With The Best Electric Car Chargers of 2024

Getting an electric car is like unlocking a new level of eco-friendly adventures, but to keep the fun going, you need the perfect companion: a reliable car charger. With so many options out there, choosing the right one can feel a bit daunting. But don't worry, we're here to help! We’ve done the homework on electric car chargers, exploring everything from charging speeds to safety features, and yes, even the aesthetics. After all our digging, we've put together a list of the best electric car chargers to suit every EV owner's needs. Whether you're looking for something fast and powerful or just a dependable, everyday option, we've got you covered. So let's jump into our top picks and get your new ride charged up and ready for the road!

1 ChargePoint Electric Car Charger ChargePoint Electric Car Charger View on Amazon When it comes to finding a reliable and efficient home charging solution for your electric vehicle, this electric car charger stands out as a top choice. Ranked as a leading option for its combination of smart features and fast charging capabilities, it caters to all EV models, thanks to its versatile J1772 connector. One of its unique features is the user-friendly mobile app that lets you schedule charges, monitor energy usage, and find nearby stations. This charger delivers up to 30 miles of range per hour of charging and can be installed both indoors and outdoors, making it a versatile addition to any home setup. With a durable, weather-resistant design, this charger is a reliable and smart investment for any EV owner. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Smart scheduling via app ✙ Fast charging speed ✙ Versatile installation options – Costs more than other options

2 EVIQO Electric Car Charger EVIQO Electric Car Charger View on Amazon Ranking high for its efficiency, it offers charging speeds up to 9 times faster than standard outlets, which means you're getting about 38 miles of range per hour—or even 46 miles if you go with the hardwired 48 Amp setup. What sets this charger apart is its smart app integration. You can easily set up charging schedules to take advantage of off-peak rates, and monitor your energy use in real-time, which is super handy for managing your costs. It's built to last with a sturdy design. The 37\" input cable and 25' output cable give you plenty of flexibility, making it easy to set up in any garage. It's also compatible with all EVs, so you don't have to worry about switching chargers if you get a new car. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Super fast charging speeds ✙ Smart app for scheduling and monitoring ✙ Long cables for flexible setup – Might require professional installation

3 Autel Electric Car Charger Autel Electric Car Charger View on Amazon This Level 2 EV charger is a fantastic option for its quick charging and versatile features. Offering up to 50 amps, it significantly reduces your charging time, adding about 37 miles per hour. The smart app control allows for easy management of charge times and optimization during off-peak rates, with connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The 25-foot flexible cable is perfect for both indoor and outdoor installations, handling extreme cold down to -40℃. It's also CSA certified and NEMA Type 4 rated, ensuring durability and reliability in all weather conditions. Installation is straightforward, and it comes with a 3-year warranty for peace of mind. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rapid 50A charging capability ✙ Smart app with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth ✙ Durable and weather-resistant – LAN connection limited to certain models

4 Emporia Electric Car Charger Emporia Electric Car Charger View on Amazon Ranked among the top home EV chargers, this Level 2 charger offers up to 9 times faster charging than standard outlets, delivering 46 miles per hour with a hardwired setup. The standout feature is its flexible installation options, allowing for either a 40A plug-in or 48A hardwired configuration. The charger is UL and Energy Star certified, ensuring safety and efficiency. Its smart app provides real-time energy data and scheduling, helping you optimize charging during off-peak hours. Compatible with all North American EVs, this charger also boasts a durable 24-foot cable, making it perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast charging ✙ Smart app for real-time management ✙ Versatile installation options – Professional installation recommended

5 Generic Electric Car Charger Generic Electric Car Charger View on Amazon This electric car charger stands out as a versatile and efficient choice, offering both Level 1 and Level 2 charging options. Its 25-foot cord and 16A output can deliver up to three times faster charging than standard Level 1 chargers, making it a practical solution for home use. The unit includes a 110V adapter for easy Level 1 charging and is compatible with all US electric vehicles, thanks to its J1772 connector. This charger is also waterproof, perfect for outdoor use, and comes with a two-year warranty, adding peace of mind. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual voltage compatibility ✙ 25-foot long charging cord ✙ Waterproof design for outdoor use – No Wi-Fi connectivity

6 SEGUMA Electric Car Charger SEGUMA Electric Car Charger View on Amazon Ranked highly for its convenience, this electric car charger offers both Level 1 and Level 2 charging, making it versatile for any situation. Equipped with a NEMA 6-20 plug for 240V charging and a NEMA 5-15 adapter for standard household outlets, it adapts to your charging needs seamlessly. Its 16A output delivers efficient charging, approximately four times faster than a standard Level 1 charger. The 25-foot cable provides flexibility, and the charger’s built-in protections ensure safety. It's also user-friendly, with LED indicators to monitor charging status. This charger’s durability and portability make it a great choice for both home and travel. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual voltage compatibility ✙ Long 25-foot cable ✙ Built-in safety features – Limited to 16A for Level 2 charging

7 GODIAG Electric Car Charger GODIAG Electric Car Charger View on Amazon Ranked as a budget-friendly choice, this electric car charger offers great value without compromising on quality. It’s compatible with both Level 1 and Level 2 charging, making it versatile for various setups. The charger includes both NEMA 6-20 and NEMA 5-15 plugs, accommodating different voltage standards from 110V to 240V. It charges up to four times faster than standard Level 1 chargers, making it a practical option for EV owners. With built-in safety features like overvoltage and overcurrent protection, along with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating, this charger is designed for durability. Its informative LCD display provides real-time updates on charging status. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable price ✙ Dual voltage compatibility ✙ Informative LCD display – Shorter cable length

Q: What kind of charger do you need for an electric car?

A: The type of charger you need depends on your vehicle and how quickly you want to charge it. Most electric cars come with a Level 1 charger, which plugs into a standard 120V outlet but charges slowly. For faster charging, a Level 2 charger, which uses a 240V outlet, is ideal and can be installed at home. There's also DC Fast Charging, found mostly at public charging stations, which provides the quickest charge but requires specialized equipment.

Q: Can I install an EV charger at home?

A: Yes, you can install an EV charger at home, particularly a Level 2 charger, for faster and more efficient charging. You'll need a 240V outlet, similar to what you use for large appliances like a dryer. It's recommended to hire a licensed electrician to install the charger safely and ensure it meets local electrical codes. Some regions also offer rebates or incentives for installing home EV chargers, so it's worth checking into those.

Q: How much is a charger to charge an electric car?

A: The cost of an EV charger varies depending on the type and features. A basic Level 1 charger, which typically comes with the vehicle, is generally free. Level 2 chargers, which charge faster, can range from $300 to $800 for the unit itself, plus additional installation costs that can range from $200 to $1,000, depending on your home's electrical setup. DC Fast Chargers are more expensive and are usually found at public stations rather than for home use.

Q: How fast do EV chargers charge?

A: The speed at which EV chargers charge depends on the charger type. Level 1 chargers, using a standard 120V outlet, add about 2 to 5 miles of range per hour. Level 2 chargers, with a 240V outlet, typically add 10 to 60 miles of range per hour, depending on the car and charger. DC Fast Chargers can provide up to 80% charge in just 20 to 30 minutes, making them ideal for quick top-ups during long trips.

Q: How long do EV batteries last?

A: EV batteries typically last between 8 to 15 years, depending on the make and model of the car, as well as driving and charging habits. Most manufacturers offer warranties that cover the battery for at least 8 years or 100,000 miles. Over time, the battery's capacity to hold a charge may decrease, which can reduce the vehicle's range. However, advancements in battery technology are continually improving longevity and performance.

