Choosing the Right RV Generator: 7 Options

Our Top Picks

Don't let any shred of doubt of bother you during your journey, just because you chose a low-quality RV generator. A low-quality RV generator can ruin your whole experience, and you can run into more problems because of power outage. Traveling in an RV means embracing freedom, but it also means having the right equipment to stay comfortable. A reliable RV generator is essential for powering everything from your coffee maker to your air conditioner. To help you sort this, we have chosen some of the best RV generators for you to consider.

1 Jackery RV Generator Jackery RV Generator View on Amazon Enjoy reliable power on the go with this RV generator, perfectly sized like a basketball and impressively lightweight. It’s designed to keep your adventures going, whether you're off-grid or on the road, thanks to its solar-powered capabilities. With high capacity, it’s ready to power everything from a mini cooler to a projector, ensuring you’re always prepared. The user-friendly design and reliable build make it a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and portable ✙ Pass-through charging capability ✙ User-friendly design – Longer charging time via solar panel

2 Westinghouse RV Generator Westinghouse RV Generator View on Amazon Get your RV ready to roll with this one. With just a push of a button, you’re powered up, and the digital data center keeps you in the loop on everything you need to know. Perfect for hitting the road, it’s got the muscle to keep all your essentials running while staying nice and quiet. Plus, it’s easy to move around with its built-in handle and wheels—perfect for your next adventure. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Push-button start ✙ Quiet operation at 52 dBA ✙ Eco mode for extended fuel efficiency – Challenging oil drain access

3 Champion Power RV Generator Champion Power RV Generator View on Amazon This forty-five hundred-Watt RV generator is designed with CO Shield® technology, which detects and shuts down the generator if unsafe levels of carbon monoxide are present, keeping you safe. Plus, the generator ensures ultra-quiet operation, making it an ideal companion for camping or RV adventures. With a long run time on minimal fuel and the option to connect with another inverter for added power, this generator offers both reliability and versatility for all your power needs. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extended run time ✙ Easily connects with another inverter ✙ Can monitor power consumption in real-time – May require two people to lift

4 PowerSmart RV Generator PowerSmart RV Generator View on Amazon The forty-five hundred-Watt RV generator is designed for on-the-go power with a wheels and handle kit for easy transport. With dual starting options—electric or manual—this generator is ready when you are. It features multiple outlets, including USB ports, and is parallel capable, so you can double the power when needed. Plus, it's CARB compliant, making it an eco-friendly choice. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual start options ✙ Smart LED monitoring ✙ Forced air cooling for consistent operation – Occasional vibration during operation

5 Wen RV Generator Wen RV Generator View on Amazon The Wen portable RV generator is all about keeping you safe with its low-oil shutdown, automatic voltage regulator, and overload protection. This generator offers reliable power, making it a solid choice for RVs and home backup. The electric start and included wheel kit make it easy to use and transport, while the digital readout helps you stay on top of maintenance. Plus, it's CARB and EPA III compliant, ensuring it's ready for use in all 50 states. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes fully equipped ✙ Responsive and helpful customer service ✙ Ease of assembly – Difficult manual starter angle

6 DuroMax RV Generator DuroMax RV Generator View on Amazon The one is built tough with an all-metal construction and MX2 technology, giving you full power from each of its outlets, perfect for RVs and home backup. Whether you're running on gas or propane, this dual-fuel generator delivers up to fifty-five hundred starting watts to handle heavy loads, from your fridge to power tools. With a powerful engine, low oil shutoff, and a fully featured power panel, it’s designed to keep you powered up no matter what. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Low oil shutoff ✙ Backed by a 3-year warranty ✙ Has long runtime – Louder than some other generators

FAQ

1. Can a 3,000-Watt generator power an RV HVAC unit? A 3,000-watt generator can typically power an RV HVAC unit, but it depends on the size and power requirements of your specific system. Most RV air conditioners require between 2,000 and 3,500 watts to start up and around 1,500 to 2,000 watts to run continuously. If your HVAC unit falls within this range, a 3,000-watt generator should be sufficient. However, if your unit requires more power, you may need a higher-wattage generator or consider running fewer appliances simultaneously to avoid overloading the system. Always check your HVAC unit’s specifications to ensure compatibility.

2. Is it safe to run an RV generator while driving? Yes, you can safely run an RV generator while driving. Many RVers do this to power appliances, air conditioning, or other systems while on the road. Most onboard generators are designed to operate under these conditions, ensuring that your power needs are met even while driving. However, it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and regularly maintain your generator to ensure safe operation. Additionally, always be mindful of fuel levels, as running the generator for extended periods can increase fuel consumption.

3. Is it safe to run an RV generator in the rain? Yes, you can run an RV generator in the rain, but it’s crucial to take precautions to avoid water damage or electrical hazards. Ensure the generator is placed on a dry, elevated surface, and consider using a generator cover or canopy to shield it from direct exposure to rain. Proper ventilation is also important to prevent overheating. Always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for safe operation to protect both the generator and yourself.

4. How often should I service my RV generator? A general rule of thumb is to perform basic maintenance every 100 to 200 hours of operation, or at least once a year, whichever comes first. This usually includes changing the oil, replacing the oil filter, and inspecting the air filter. Additionally, you should check the spark plug and coolant levels, and clean or replace them as needed. Regular servicing ensures your generator runs efficiently and reliably, helping to prevent unexpected breakdowns during your trips. Always consult your specific generator's manual for the best maintenance schedule.

5. What is the break-in period for a new RV generator? The break-in period for a new RV generator is a crucial step to ensure its longevity and reliable performance. Typically, the break-in process involves running the generator for the first 20-50 hours under varying loads. This period allows the engine components to settle and wear in smoothly, preventing long-term damage.

During the break-in, it’s important to start with a light load and gradually increase it to about 50-75% of the generator’s maximum capacity. Avoid running the generator at full load or letting it idle for extended periods. After the initial break-in hours, change the oil and filter to remove any metal shavings or debris that may have accumulated. Always refer to the manufacturer’s manual for specific break-in procedures and recommended maintenance to ensure your generator operates efficiently for years to come.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.