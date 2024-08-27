Take Your Dogs Everywhere With The Best Truck Bed Dog Crate of 2024

Our Top Picks

Taking your dog on the road has never been easier, thanks to the latest innovations in truck bed dog crates of 2024. Whether you're planning a cross-country trip or a weekend camping adventure, having the right crate ensures your furry friend travels in comfort and safety. From durable, weather-resistant materials to smart designs that maximize space and ventilation, these crates are more than just a travel accessory—they’re an essential part of your pet’s travel gear. Check out our comparison guide to see the top crates we tested and find out which one is the best fit for you and your dog. Whether you have a small breed or a large one, you’ll find the perfect crate to keep your dog secure and happy on every journey.

1 Feandrea Truck Bed Dog Crate Feandrea Truck Bed Dog Crate View on Amazon Need to carry your dog in style? This truck bed dog crate provides comfort and safety to your pet while being able to move them around. Ideal for medium-sized dogs like Huskies and Border Collies, it provides a cozy and secure space whether for travel or home use. The thoughtful design includes mesh doors and windows that allow dogs to enjoy fresh air and views. It’s also incredibly practical with its foldable feature, making storage and transport easy. The sturdy steel frame and durable fabric ensure pets are safe and comfortable. Additionally, the side pockets are a convenient touch for storing essentials. Overall, it is a great investment for pet owners seeking reliability and comfort. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Collapsible design ✙ Variety of colors ✙ Includes safety zippers – Not for aggressive dogs

2 Ruff Liners Truck Bed Dog Crate Ruff Liners Truck Bed Dog Crate View on Amazon Who said loving your dog and protecting your car seat can't go hand in hand? This truck bed dog crate is tailor-made for full-size crew cab trucks, offering comprehensive protection and comfort for both your vehicle and your dog. Specifically designed for large trucks with fold-up seats, it features a unique split seat design that allows easy access to the back seats without removing the cover. The door-to-door protection ensures your truck’s interior stays safe from drool and scratches, thanks to Velcro-secured inserts that shield the door panels. The cover also enhances your dog’s comfort during rides, providing ample space to stretch out and enjoy the journey. With anchor straps and a 100% waterproof design, this cover offers ultimate defense against dirt, hair, and scratches, keeping your truck’s interior safe from any accidents. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Protects car seats ✙ Repels water and scratches ✙ Compatible with fold-up seats – Not suitable for smaller vehicles

3 Dakota283 Truck Bed Dog Crate Dakota283 Truck Bed Dog Crate View on Amazon When it comes to dog crates, it's important to train your dog to get used to them. Adjustable truck bed dog crates do just that. This versatile pet crate offers the perfect blend of durability and adaptability, making it an excellent choice for growing puppies. The standout feature is its Forever Inserts, which allow you to adjust the crate's size as your puppy matures, ensuring a perfect fit at every stage of growth. Available in various sizes, from Small to X-Large, this crate is designed with practicality in mind, featuring an easy-grip handle and a secure keyed paddle latching door for added safety. The large ventilation holes, with up to 40 total in the larger models, provide ample airflow, ensuring your pet's comfort. With its easy-to-clean drain hole and robust build, this crate combines convenience with long-lasting performance. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes Forever Inserts ✙ Sturdy and durable ✙ Fits most large dogs – Limited space

4 Bushwhacker Truck Bed Dog Crate Bushwhacker Truck Bed Dog Crate View on Amazon Not every truck bed dog crate has to fit in your back seat or come with the carrier; sometimes, your dog just needs a place to rest. Made from durable 600 denier polyester with tear-resistant mesh, this dog crate is designed to reflect sunlight, ensuring a cooler environment inside. The breathable mesh enhances airflow, providing a refreshing ride for your dog, even on hot days. The included half-inch pad, made with closed-cell foam, is easy to clean—just hose it off, and it’s ready to go again. With an adjustable tether that ties to your truck’s tie-down brackets, you can rest easy knowing your dog is safe. Whether for truck beds, camping, or backyards, this canopy offers quick assembly and reliable protection wherever your dog needs it. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Has tear-resistant mesh ✙ Includes pad and tether ✙ Fits into most trucks – Not enough padding in the bed

5 Ferplast Truck Bed Dog Crate Ferplast Truck Bed Dog Crate View on Amazon The Ferplast truck bed dog crate is a smart and practical choice for pet owners who frequently travel with their dogs. Specifically designed for the cargo area of SUVs and hatchback vehicles, it’s essential to measure your space before purchasing to ensure a perfect fit. Measuring 39\" in length, 23\" in width, and 26\" in height, this crate is ideal for medium to large dog breeds weighing between 40 to 60 pounds. It offers excellent ventilation with strong metal mesh at the front and back, plus vented side panels for optimal air circulation. The sturdy handles molded into the top make maneuvering easy, and the crate can be fully dismantled for convenient storage. The best part? The crate comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ For medium sized dogs ✙ Provides good ventilation ✙ Secure and durable – Won't fit in smaller cars

6 TKYZ Truck Bed Dog Crate TKYZ Truck Bed Dog Crate View on Amazon Transform your truck’s back seat into a spacious, comfortable bed for your dog with the TKYZ Truck Bed Dog Crate. Perfect for road trips, this back seat extender prevents your dog from slipping or falling during sudden stops, keeping them safe and secure. Designed to fit most medium to large trucks like the F150, RAM 1500, and Toyota Tundra, it’s an ideal solution for pet owners who prioritize safety and comfort. The crate is made from high-quality, waterproof, and scratch-resistant Oxford fabric, protecting your seats and doors from damage. With dimensions of 57.4 x 30.3 inches, this dog hammock ensures a cozy ride while shielding your truck’s interior from scratches and wear. So, hook it up with your truck's backseat and take your pet out for a ride. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Works as a seat extender ✙ Tear-resistant build ✙ Suitable for many truck models – Has weak zippers

7 Petmate Truck Bed Dog Crate Petmate Truck Bed Dog Crate View on Amazon This truck bed dog crate is the ideal travel solution for large dogs up to 90 pounds. With dimensions of 40\" L x 27\" W x 30\" H, this sturdy crate is designed for both comfort and convenience. The easy-open latch allows you to open the crate with one hand, making it perfect for quick access. Meeting most airline cargo specifications, it’s great for air travel, offering ventilation on three sides to keep your pet cool and comfortable. Weighing just 24 pounds, it’s lightweight yet durable. The crate ensures everyday essentials for pet owners, from traveling to time outs. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable build ✙ Made for all dogs ✙ Lockable door – Not much space

FAQ

Q: How do I pick a truck bed dog crate that will fit my dog?

A: Measure your dog’s length and height, then compare it to the crate’s dimensions. Ensure there’s enough room for your dog to stand, turn around, and lie down comfortably.

Q: Are truck bed dog crates safe for long trips?

A: Yes, they are designed for safety with secure tie-downs, durable materials, and proper ventilation. Always choose a well-ventilated, sturdy crate that fits your truck and dog for a comfortable journey.

Q: Can truck bed dog crates protect against weather?

A: Many truck bed dog crates are built with weather-resistant materials, providing protection from rain, wind, and sun. Look for crates with features like waterproof covers and UV-resistant fabrics for added protection.

Q: How do I secure a dog crate in my truck bed?

A: Most truck bed dog crates come with straps or anchors that attach to your truck’s tie-down points. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure the crate is securely fastened before hitting the road.

Q: Can I use a truck bed dog crate for camping?

A: Absolutely! Truck bed dog crates are versatile and can double as a safe, comfortable spot for your dog during camping trips. They offer shade and protection, making them perfect for outdoor adventures.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.