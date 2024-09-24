2024's Best Foot Exfoliating Mask You’ll Wish You Tried Sooner

Our Top Picks

Standing on your feet all day takes a toll and then those cracked heels? Yeah, they’re not exactly the look we’re going for. Sure, we know pedicures work wonders, but who has the time (or the budget) to book them every few weeks? That’s why foot exfoliating masks are such a convenient alternative. These nifty little treatments do all the hard work for you—all from the comfort of your couch. No scrubbing, no salon visits, just smoother feet that are ready to be shown off. Ready to kick those calluses to the curb? Let’s dive into the best masks that actually work.

1 Dermora Foot Exfoliating Mask Dermora Foot Exfoliating Mask View on Amazon This foot exfoliating mask is perfect for giving your feet some much-needed TLC, especially if you struggle with cracked heels. The mask fits most foot sizes and has a pleasant coconut scent that makes the process feel like a mini spa day. After wearing the socks for just 60 minutes, dead skin will start peeling within a week, leaving your feet feeling super soft and smooth. It's a simple way to refresh your soles without any hassle. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Softens cracked heels ✙ Fits most foot sizes ✙ Pleasant coconut scent – Needs to be reused for tough calluses

2 LV Lavinso Foot Exfoliating Mask LV Lavinso Foot Exfoliating Mask View on Amazon For anyone dealing with rough, callused feet and looking for more than just a basic peel, this foot exfoliating mask offers a unique anti-aging twist. Malic acid brightens and smooths your skin while the peach and papaya extracts help reduce wrinkles and dark spots. Clinically tested and dermatologist-approved, it gently exfoliates without any pain and hydrates at the same time. You can kick-start the peeling process in just an hour with softer, younger-looking feet emerging over the next few weeks. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Has an anti-aging effect ✙ Clinically tested and dermatologist-approved ✙ Malic acid brightens skin – Peeling can last three weeks

3 Baby Foot Chemical Exfoliant for Feet Baby Foot Chemical Exfoliant for Feet View on Amazon For those battling stubborn and rough skin on their feet, this chemical exfoliant for feet’s potent blend of lactic and glycolic acid works wonders. It doesn’t just exfoliate gently—it digs deep to remove even the toughest layers. The lavender fragrance adds a pleasant touch, but what really sets it apart is how long the results last. After just one treatment, your feet will peel in a few days and stay silky smooth for weeks to come. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lactic and glycolic acid for powerful exfoliation ✙ Long-lasting results ✙ Luxurious lavender fragrance – Might cause mild irritation for sensitive skin

4 Plantifique Foot Exfoliating Mask Plantifique Foot Exfoliating Mask View on Amazon If you have sensitive skin, this foot exfoliating mask has passed HRIPT testing to ensure it won't cause any irritation. It tackles tough calluses and cracked skin with a powerful combination of salicylic and lactic acid. Formulated without any parabens or lanolin, the mask is gentle on your skin while still softening even the roughest areas. After just one use, dead skin will start peeling off and make your feet soft and smooth without any redness. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Developed by dermatologists ✙ Does not include allergens or irritants ✙ Salicylic and lactic acid soften tough calluses – Feet might tingle slightly after use

5 Purederm Exfoliating Foot Mask 3 Pack Purederm Exfoliating Foot Mask 3 Pack View on Amazon Most foot exfoliating masks only work on the surface, but the urea in this formula penetrates deeply into the skin. It doesn’t just remove dead skin from the top layer; it breaks down tough calluses and thickened dead skin, ensuring that your feet feel soft and deeply hydrated from within. Combined with soothing chamomile extract, this mask goes beyond superficial treatment to deliver real, lasting results. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free for those who want effective care with a clean conscience. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vegan and cruelty-free formula ✙ Urea for deep exfoliation and moisturization ✙ Chamomile extract soothes skin – Not suitable for shoe sizes above 11 US

6 Freeman Foot Exfoliating Mask Spray Freeman Foot Exfoliating Mask Spray View on Amazon Waiting weeks for a foot exfoliating mask to work? No thanks. This convenient spray formula offers a quick fix with instant exfoliation—just spray, rub, and wash away dead skin in minutes. After exfoliation is complete, coconut and aloe swoop in to moisturize, leaving your feet soft and sandal-ready in no time. With over 50 applications per bottle, it’s an affordable, pain-free alternative to regular pedicures that fits perfectly into your self-care routine. Plus, it comes in a compact bottle so you can even carry it with you on vacations. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Convenient spray formula ✙ Instant exfoliation ✙ Coconut and aloe moisturize skin – Spray might be tough to aim

7 Kerasal Intensive Repair Foot Exfoliating Mask Kerasal Intensive Repair Foot Exfoliating Mask View on Amazon Dry, cracked feet don’t stand a chance against this powerful foot exfoliating mask. Its blend of tea tree oil and chamomile gently exfoliates and brightens skin while removing rough, dead skin without any irritation. Then the included shea butter and aloe step in to provide deep, long-lasting hydration, leaving your feet baby-soft after just one 20-minute session. It’s an easy, mess-free way to give your feet the care they need within the comfort of your home. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gentle exfoliation with tea tree oil ✙ Shea butter for long-lasting moisture ✙ Chamomile and aloe soothe dry skin – Scent might be strong for some

FAQ

Q: Does a foot exfoliating mask dry out your feet?

A: Not at all, many foot exfoliating masks are packed with moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, or shea butter to keep your feet hydrated while the dead skin peels away. These ingredients work alongside the exfoliants to ensure that as the old skin sheds, the new skin beneath stays soft and moisturized. So instead of leaving your feet dry, the mask actually hydrates them throughout the process.

Q: Is a foot exfoliating mask too harsh for sensitive skin?

A: Opt for masks that are labeled as gentle or formulated for sensitive skin. Some masks can be stronger, especially those with higher levels of exfoliating acids, but others balance those acids with soothing ingredients like chamomile or aloe to calm irritation. Always do a patch test first, just to make sure your skin reacts well before committing to the full treatment.

Q: How long does it take for your feet to start peeling after using the mask?

A: While the foot exfoliating masks start working immediately, most people won’t see peeling for a few days—typically between 3 and 7 days after the initial application. Once it begins, the peeling can continue for up to two weeks, depending on how thick and callused your skin is to begin with. During this time, you’ll notice dead skin shedding, but it’s best to let the process happen naturally without forcing it.

Q: Do I have to scrub my feet or does the mask do all the work?

A: The beauty of a foot exfoliating mask is that it does the hard work for you. There’s no need to scrub—just apply the mask, leave it on for the recommended time, and let your feet do the rest. As the days go by, the skin will begin to peel off on its own. Soaking your feet in warm water for 10-15 minutes each day can help loosen the dead skin if you want to speed things up, but resist the urge to peel it manually.

Q: Is it normal for my feet to look worse before they get better?

A: Yes, completely normal! The peeling phase can look a bit gnarly—expect lots of flaky, shedding skin as your feet go through the process. But don’t worry, this is a sign that the foot exfoliating mask is working. It’s best to let the peeling happen naturally and avoid pulling at the loose skin. Once the peeling phase is over, you’ll be left with smooth and soft feet that are worth the temporary mess.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.