7 Most Popular Blow Dryers of 2024

Choosing the right blow dryer isn't as easy as it seems. With countless options promising salon-quality results, it's overwhelming. Yet, a good blow dryer is essential for quick, stylish hair drying. Especially on busy mornings or before events. But with so many choices and fancy features, finding the perfect one is tough. The market is flooded with products, making it hard to find the one that gives shiny, smooth hair without harm. This guide aims to help you sift through the noise and choose the best blow dryer for your needs, whether it's for different hair types or budgets.

1 Conair Blow Dryer Conair Blow Dryer View on Amazon This 1875W blow dryer is the ultimate winner in convenience and functionality. The retractable cord feature is the clear winner among all blow dryers we found, making storage a breeze. No more messy countertops or tangled cords to deal with. The powerful 1875-watt motor delivers excellent results, drying your hair quickly and efficiently. The multiple speed and heat settings allow you to customize your styling experience. Plus, not only does it come with a concentrator attachment for precise styling, but it also has a cool shot button to set your style in place. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Retractable cord ✙ Powerful 1875W motor ✙ Compact and lightweight – Noisy operation

2 Wavytalk Blow Dryer Wavytalk Blow Dryer View on Amazon The Wavytalk Blow Dryer is perfect for those with curly hair! With its 1875-watt Negative Ions Dryer and Ceramic Technology Nozzle, this dryer can dry your hair in a snap - and with minimal damage! The included Diffuser and Concentrator make it easy to achieve the perfect style, and the Cyber Rose Pink color is sure to turn heads. Plus, the salon-quiet design means you can get your hair styled without disturbing anyone around you. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ionic technology for smooth hair ✙ Includes diffuser and concentrator ✙ Fast drying with 1875 watt – A little heavy to work with

3 LOVEPS Blow Dryer LOVEPS Blow Dryer View on Amazon This Blow Dryer is a must-have for folks who want a small but strong hair dryer that won't harm their hair. It's great for travel because it folds up, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. The 1800W motor means your hair dries fast, and the special technology helps cut down on frizz and static, so your hair looks shiny and healthy. It also has a feature that keeps the temperature steady, so your hair doesn't get damaged from too much heat. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Foldable handle for travel ✙ Constant temperature hair care ✙ Ionic technology for less frizz – Too hot – even on lowest settings

4 Funtin Blow Dryer Funtin Blow Dryer View on Amazon This Blow Dryer is the perfect tool for women with thick, 4C hair. With its powerful blow dryer and diffuser brush, this hair dryer is designed to tackle even the most stubborn tresses. The ionic technology helps reduce frizz and leave hair looking smooth and shiny. Plus, the baby pink color adds a fun and stylish touch to your hair routine. With its powerful motor and multiple heat and speed settings, this hair dryer ensures a salon-quality finish every time. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ionic technology for smoother hair ✙ Comes with a diffuser brush ✙ Suitable for 4C thick hair – May not be suited for styling

5 ANIEKIN Blow Dryer ANIEKIN Blow Dryer View on Amazon This blow dryer plus diffuser is an excellent choice for individuals concerned about hair health during styling. Featuring a consistent temperature setting, this dryer ensures your hair remains protected throughout the styling process. Its lightweight and compact design make it suitable for both home and travel use. Additionally, the incorporation of ionic technology helps to keep hair frizz-free and smooth. The included diffuser attachment expands styling possibilities, allowing for versatile hair care routines. Overall, this blow dryer is a valuable addition to your hair care arsenal, providing convenience, protection, and styling versatility in one package. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful 1875W motor ✙ Quick drying feature ✙ Constant temperature for hair care – Diffuser not suited for all hair types

6 Slopehill Blow Dryer Slopehill Blow Dryer View on Amazon The Slopehill Blow Dryer is specially crafted to provide you with a powerful and speedy drying experience, all while operating quietly. Boasting a robust 1800W heating system, it ensures your hair is dried in no time. With the inclusion of 2 concentrator nozzles and 1 diffuser attachment, you have the versatility to style your hair just the way you desire. This dark grey Blow Dryer is suitable for use at home, in a salon, or during travel, making it an indispensable tool for anyone seeking salon-quality styling results in the comfort of their own space. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful 1800W motor ✙ Includes 2 concentrator nozzles ✙ Comes with 1 diffuser attachment – May be heavy to hold

7 OTAONEOTA Blow Dryer OTAONEOTA Blow Dryer View on Amazon With its high-speed 110000RPM brushless motor, this blow dryer is a game-changer in hair care. The motor delivers powerful airflow, allowing for quick and efficient drying, while the release of 200 million negative ions ensures a professional level of hair care. The thermo-control feature guarantees that the temperature remains consistent throughout the drying process, preventing any damage to your hair. This compact hairdryer is perfect for both salon use and travel, as it is lightweight and easy to carry. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-speed 110000RPM motor ✙ Releases 200 million negative-ions ✙ Thermo-control compact design – Body tends to overheat

Q: Can blow dryers cause damage to my hair?

A: Yes, blow dryers can cause damage to your hair if used improperly. It's important to use a heat protectant spray and keep the dryer at a safe distance from your hair to prevent damage.

Q: What is the difference between a ceramic and tourmaline blow dryer?

A: A ceramic blow dryer uses ceramic technology to evenly distribute heat throughout the hair, while a tourmaline blow dryer uses tourmaline technology to emit negative ions that help to reduce frizz and increase shine.

Q: How do I choose the right blow dryer for my hair type?

A: Consider your hair type and texture when choosing a blow dryer. If you have thick, curly hair, look for a dryer with a high wattage and multiple heat settings. If you have fine, straight hair, choose a dryer with a lower wattage and a cool shot button.

Q: Can I use a blow dryer on wet hair?

A: It's not recommended to use a blow dryer on soaking wet hair. It's best to towel dry your hair first and then use a blow dryer on the damp hair. This will prevent excess heat damage to your hair.

Q: How do I clean my blow dryer?

A: To clean your blow dryer, first unplug it and let it cool down. Then, use a soft cloth to wipe away any dust or debris. You can also use a toothbrush to clean the vents and a Q-tip to clean the nozzle.

