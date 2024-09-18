Achieve Stunning Lashes: Top Lash Serums to Grab on Amazon this Year

Our Top Picks

If you’ve always loved longer, fuller lashes and do not want to rely on falsies or extensions, then a good lash serum might just be your new best friend. Investing in a quality lash serum can seriously transform your natural lashes, making them look thicker and healthier over time. The magic lies in the nourishing ingredients like peptides and biotin, which work to strengthen and enhance your lashes. Plus, many serums are designed to be gentle, so they’re safe for even the most sensitive eyes. To help you make an informed choice, we’ve rounded up the top lash serums available on Amazon in this guide. So get ready for some serious lash envy.

1 STACY LASH Lash Serum STACY LASH Lash Serum View on Amazon Give your lashes a boost it deserves with this perfect lash serum. The best part about this product is that it’s made of all-natural ingredients, such as biotin and peptides, which work together to make your lashes grow longer and thicker. You will notice a difference after just a few weeks! And the best part? It's oil-free and non-sticky, so it won't irritate your eyes or leave behind any residue. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Noticeable lash growth and thickness ✙ Works for eyelashes and eyebrows ✙ Non-sticky ✙ natural formula – Requires consistent application for optimal results

2 LiLash Lash Serum LiLash Lash Serum View on Amazon If short and sparse lashes making your eyes appear smaller and tired, this is the lash serum you need. It is a lifesaver for those of us with sensitive eyes. It's formulated by doctors to be gentle and effective, so you can say goodbye to irritation and hello to longer, thicker lashes. The results are guaranteed within a few weeks. And all you need is one application per day to see a difference. Another excellent feature is that it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free, so you can feel good about using it. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Simple application routine ✙ Promotes stronger and longer lashes ✙ Vegan and cruelty-free – May dry out eye skin

3 Grande Cosmetics Lash Serum Grande Cosmetics Lash Serum View on Amazon For those seeking longer, fuller lashes, this lash serum is a popular go-to. What really sets it apart is the blend of vitamins and amino acids that nourish lashes from the root. Unlike some serums that feel heavy, this formula is lightweight and easily absorbed, making it a breeze for daily use. It provides visible lash growth in just a few weeks which gives it an edge over slower-acting options. With regular application, lashes appear more voluminous and conditioned, creating a fuller, natural look without the need for extensions. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Award-winning formula ✙ Guarantees noticeably longer and thicker lashes ✙ Easy to use – Application limited to the upper lash line only

4 RevitaLash Cosmetics Lash Serum RevitaLash Cosmetics Lash Serum View on Amazon For anyone looking to boost their lash game with a little extra care, this lash serum stands out for its clinically proven, peptide-rich formula. What makes it unique is its blend of biotin, peptides, and botanicals, specifically geared toward making lashes appear thicker and more luxurious. It’s perfect for those who want to nourish their lashes while promoting strength and fullness. The serum is also ophthalmologist-tested, making it ideal for sensitive eyes, so it’s gentle while getting the job done. A little bit goes a long way, meaning the bottle will last you quite some time. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Biotin and peptides blend ✙ Ophthalmologist-tested gentle formula ✙ Promotes lash fullness – Slow results

5 LUXROS Lash Serum LUXROS Lash Serum View on Amazon This plant-based solution nourishes and strengthens lashes in just 3-4 weeks. The lash serum has a powerful formula, packed with peptides and amino acids, which enhances keratin production for longer and stronger lashes. With an easy application routine, this serum is made in the USA with strict quality control, ensuring you’re using a safe and effective product. Plus, the natural botanical extracts help fill in sparse or patchy lash lines, giving you voluminous lashes that will turn heads. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Natural plant-based formula ✙ Helps prevent lash breakage and damage ✙ Easy-to-use routine – May cause irritation if applied too close to the eyes

6 LeVaye Cosmetics Lash Serum LeVaye Cosmetics Lash Serum View on Amazon Take your lash growth to a whole new level with this lash serum is a real deal. It's formulated by medical experts, so you know it's safe and effective. Plus, it's cruelty-free and free of harsh chemicals. This formula, backed by doctors and scientists and a long list of beneficial ingredients, guarantees lashes that are longer, thicker, and healthier than ever. And with one bottle lasting up to 4 months, it's an amazing value. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Reliable formula developed by medical doctors ✙ Non-irritating ✙ Great value for money – Application limited to the upper lash line

7 RapidLash Lash Serum RapidLash Lash Serum View on Amazon Say goodbye to fake lashes because this lash serum delivers fast results and promotes healthy lashes. It offers a powerful solution with its Hexatein 1 Complex—a blend of six key ingredients including polypeptides, biotin, and pumpkin seed extract. In as little as 4 weeks, you’ll notice longer, thicker, and fuller lashes with continued daily use. This gentle, paraben-free formula is safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, making it a great option for everyone. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Boasts a blend of six powerful ingredients ✙ Gentle formula free from harsh chemicals ✙ Paraben-free and cruelty-free – Not suitable for those allergic to specific ingredients like soybean oil

FAQ

Q: How long does it take to see results from a lash serum?

A: Most lash serums start showing visible results within 4 to 6 weeks of consistent daily use. However, for full, dramatic results, it typically takes around 3 months. The timing depends on your natural lash growth cycle and the health of your lashes before starting the serum. Some users may notice small changes in length and thickness within the first month, but patience is key for optimal results. Always follow the application instructions to achieve the best outcomes.

Q: Can I use lash serums if I wear contact lenses?

A: Yes, many lash serums are formulated to be safe for contact lens wearers. Look for serums that are ophthalmologist-tested and labeled as safe for sensitive eyes. These formulas are designed to be gentle and non-irritating. However, it’s essential to follow the application guidelines closely—apply the serum only to the upper lash line and avoid getting it directly into the eyes. If you experience any irritation, you should discontinue use and consult a healthcare professional.

Q: What ingredients should I look for in a lash serum?

A: When choosing a lash serum, look for ingredients that support hair growth and strengthen the lashes. Key ingredients include biotin, which enhances hair strength and resilience, peptides that promote growth, and amino acids that provide nourishment. Some serums also contain panthenol and botanical extracts, which hydrate and condition the lashes. Avoid serums that contain harsh chemicals, parabens, or fragrances, as these can cause irritation or weaken the lashes over time.

Q: Are there any side effects to using lash serums?

A: While most lash serums are safe, side effects can occur, especially if you have sensitive skin or eyes. Common side effects include mild irritation, redness, or dryness around the lash line. Some users may also experience slight discoloration of the skin near the application area. To minimize side effects, make sure to follow the application instructions carefully and avoid applying too much product. If irritation persists, it’s best to stop using the serum and consult with a dermatologist or ophthalmologist.

Q: Can lash serums be used with eyelash extensions?

A: Yes, many lash serums are safe to use alongside eyelash extensions. In fact, using a lash serum can help strengthen your natural lashes, which may improve the longevity of your extensions. Look for oil-free formulas, as oils can weaken the adhesive bond used for extensions. Applying a lash serum can also promote healthier lash growth, which can lead to fuller, more durable natural lashes that complement your extensions.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.