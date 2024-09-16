Banish Dark Circles With 2024's Best Under Eye Cream

Our Top Picks

Let’s be real—dealing with under-eye issues is like playing whack-a-mole. One day it’s puffiness, the next day it’s dark circles, and suddenly, you’re rocking full-on raccoon eyes. We’ve all been there! The skin around your eyes is super delicate so it’s the first to show signs of lack of sleep, stress, or even just a long day. Luckily, there are some amazing under eye creams out there that can help. Whether you're dealing with puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles, or just want to wake up looking a little less like a nocturnal creature, we’ve rounded up the best of the best for each purpose. Let's dive in.

1 LilyAna Naturals Under Eye Cream LilyAna Naturals Under Eye Cream View on Amazon Tired of puffiness and under-eye bags? This under eye cream offers a blend of rosehip and hibiscus botanicals that work wonders to reduce puffiness almost instantly. It absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving the under-eye area feeling deeply hydrated without any greasy residue. On top of that, it’s packed with natural ingredients that target dark circles and discoloration to leave the skin smoother and more even-toned. Plus, it's vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harsh chemicals—safe and gentle enough for daily use. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vegan and clean formula ✙ Provides deep hydration ✙ Included rosehip oil reduces puffiness – Pump might waste some product

2 Brickell Men's Restoring Under Eye Cream Brickell Men View on Amazon When it comes to tackling dark circles and stubborn wrinkles, this under eye cream is a solid go-to for men. It leaves no greasy residue behind with its fast-absorbing formula so it’s perfect for men on the move. Caffeine works wonders to reduce puffiness, while natural ingredients like aloe, peptides, and green tea help smooth out wrinkles and hydrate the skin. Whether you’re battling dark circles from long nights or just want a brighter look, this cream has your back. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Caffeine and green tea reduce dark circles ✙ Non-greasy formula ✙ Certified organic ingredients – Packaging could be improved

3 CeraVe Under Eye Cream CeraVe Under Eye Cream View on Amazon This under eye cream from CeraVe does more than just hydrate—it keeps working throughout the day. Thanks to its MVE ingredient-delivery technology, the cream slowly releases hydrating ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide to provide long-lasting moisture. The formula also includes three essential ceramides that help maintain the skin’s barrier. Perfect for those who need continuous hydration without the need for constant reapplication, this gentle formula is also tested by ophthalmologists. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tested by ophthalmologists ✙ Long-lasting hydration ✙ Ceramides maintain skin barrier – Requires regular use to show results

4 RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream View on Amazon If you’re looking to turn back the clock on tired eyes, this under eye cream is worth trying. With patented RoC retinol, this multitasking formula reduces dark circles and puffiness while reducing eye wrinkles by 50%. Clinically proven to rejuvenate the delicate skin around your eyes, it’s designed to visibly reduce signs of aging. The exclusive mineral complex helps smooth fine lines and brighten dark circles without irritation so this cream is as gentle as it is effective. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Retinol reduces eye wrinkles by 50% ✙ Clinically tested ✙ Gentle on eyes – More effective for wrinkles than dark circles

5 Good Molecules Yerba Mate Under Eye Cream Good Molecules Yerba Mate Under Eye Cream View on Amazon Developed by a team of scientists, this under eye cream is designed to do more than just refresh tired eyes. It features three types of hyaluronic acid which work together to deeply hydrate and plump the delicate under-eye skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. The unique combination of Yerba Mate and caffeine helps target puffiness and dark circles so your eyes look more awake and refreshed. It’s lightweight, absorbs quickly, and is perfect for both morning and night use. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Formulated by scientists ✙ Contains antioxidant-rich Yerba Mate ✙ Lightweight gel formula – Not as thick as cream formulas

6 COSRX Snail Peptide Under Eye Cream COSRX Snail Peptide Under Eye Cream View on Amazon Snail mucin might sound unusual, but it’s a powerhouse ingredient that works wonders for your skin. The 73.7% snail mucin and adenosine in this COSRX under eye cream helps gently rejuvenate and repair the under-eye skin while providing intense moisture. This lightweight, lotion-like formula is perfect for those who want a brightening and tightening effect without the heaviness of a typical eye cream. With Niacinamide to lighten dark circles and a peptide complex to reduce fine lines, this cream multitasks like a pro. Plus, it can be used for wrinkles on other areas like the forehead or neck. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Snail mucin and peptides tighten skin ✙ Also suitable for face and neck wrinkles ✙ Non-sticky lotion-like texture – Packaging is not recyclable

7 La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Under Eye Cream La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Under Eye Cream View on Amazon For those who find that every under-eye cream tends to irritate their under-eyes, this La Roche-Posay formula is proven to be gentle enough for even the most sensitive, allergy-prone skin. Infused with La Roche-Posay’s soothing thermal spring water, it calms irritation and hydrates the delicate eye area while being free from common irritants like parabens and sulfates. As an additional bonus, the airtight packaging not only keeps the formula fresh but also prevents any allergy-causing contaminants from sneaking in. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tested on allergy-prone skin ✙ Airtight packaging keeps contaminants out ✙ Soothing thermal spring water and neurosensine – Higher pricepoint

Q: How do I know if an under eye cream is gentle enough for my skin?

A: Look for under eye creams that are dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and free from harsh ingredients like parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances. These formulations are typically safer for the sensitive under-eye area, reducing the chance of irritation. If you have particularly reactive skin, ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile can add an extra layer of soothing care. Always do a patch test to make sure the cream is compatible with your skin before full use.

Q: Should my under eye cream have SPF protection?

A: If you’re using an under-eye cream during the day, having SPF is a great bonus! The skin around your eyes is thin and more vulnerable to sun damage which can cause dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles. An eye cream with SPF gives you an extra layer of protection from harmful UV rays. If your cream doesn’t have SPF, just make sure you’re applying sunscreen as part of your overall skincare routine.

Q: Should I use a lightweight or rich under eye cream?

A: It depends on your skin type and the time of day. If you have oily or combination skin or you’re applying it under makeup, a lightweight formula will likely absorb quickly and sit well without feeling greasy. On the other hand, if you have dry skin or prefer to use an eye cream as part of your nighttime routine, a richer and thicker formula will provide deeper hydration and nourishment.

Q: Can under eye creams really brighten dark circles?

A: Absolutely—if you’re using the right ingredients. Brightening agents like niacinamide, snail mucin, or caffeine are great for targeting dark circles. They work by lightening pigmentation and increasing cell turnover, so the skin looks brighter and more even-toned. But keep in mind that dark circles can also be caused by genetics or lack of sleep so while these ingredients help, they aren’t a miracle cure for all types of dark circles.

Q: How do anti-aging ingredients like retinol work in under eye creams?

A: Retinol is one of the most effective ingredients for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It increases cell turnover and stimulates collagen production, which thickens the skin over time and smooths out those pesky crow’s feet. Although the under-eye area is really delicate, so you should use a gentle retinol formulation to avoid irritation. If retinol seems too harsh, bakuchiol is a gentler, plant-based alternative that offers similar anti-aging benefits.

