Best 5 Professional Hair Clippers of 2024

Our Top Picks

If you’re a barber, you already know that the right pair of clippers can make or break your day. Some are too heavy, some overheat, and others just don’t have the power to get through that last cut of the day. Sound familiar? The right hair clippers aren’t just a tool—they’re the backbone of your work, and make all the difference between a smooth, effortless cut or an afternoon of frustration. Whether you need precision, durability, or just something that won’t wear your wrist out by 2 p.m., this guide covers the best professional hair clippers for the job. Let’s take a look at some options that can keep up with you.

1 Novah Grooming Professional Hair Clipper Kit Novah Grooming Professional Hair Clipper Kit View on Amazon A lot of professional hair clippers can feel heavy after hours of use, which can wear you down and even lead to long-term issues like carpal tunnel. Thankfully, the ones in this kit are lightweight and still deliver top-tier performance. They aren't just lightweight though, the clippers are specifically designed to be easy to hold for barbers who work long hours. You get clean, sharp cuts with the zero-gapped blade, and the turbo speed option helps you power through thick hair without slowing down. There are 6 guards, 4 trimmer attachments, and even a cape to keep things tidy! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Zero-gapped blade ✙ Lightweight construction ✙ Turbo speed option – Taper lever is a bit stiff

2 Andis Professional Hair Clippers Andis Professional Hair Clippers View on Amazon Trying to give your clients sharp, clean lines but worried about razor bumps? We get it, and we have just the thing. These professional hair clippers are built with bump-free technology, so you can create those crisp edges and fades without any risk of irritation. The precision T-blade is made from carbon steel, ensuring smooth, close cuts that are perfect for outlining and fading. This isn’t just about getting the job done—it’s about doing it with precision and comfort. And with its high-torque motor and durable 8-foot cord, you’ll have the power and reach to tackle any cut anytime. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Precision carbon steel T-blade ✙ Bump-free trimming technology ✙ Ideal for outlining and fading – Does not offer cordless use

3 Remington Professional Hair Clipper Kit Remington Professional Hair Clipper Kit View on Amazon Let’s be honest—if you’re a bit of a clumsy barber (hey, no judgment), most professional hair clippers aren’t exactly built for you. They slip out of your hand, hit the floor, and suddenly, you’re left with a cracked casing or a busted blade. That's why this one is built like a tank with a hard polycarbonate casing that’s ready to take the hits. It’s not just tough—it’s smart, too. The PowerCut Blade system along with the high-precision ground blades ensure you’re not pulling or snagging hair regardless of how thick it is. Plus, the removable blade makes cleanup easier so you won't be fumbling around to get hair out of tight spots. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hard polycarbonate casing ✙ Anti-snag PowerCut Blade system ✙ Removable blade for easy cleanup – Cord is on the shorter side

4 Wahl Professional Hair Clipper Kit Wahl Professional Hair Clipper Kit View on Amazon Nobody warns you that as a barber, you can still hear the trimmer when you turn it off. That constant buzzing follows you everywhere—it’s practically background music at this point. Plus, the headaches that come from it are not pleasant. Luckily, this clipper works with minimal noise so you can cut all day without that jarring noise driving you up the wall. The secret is the double-insulated metal housing that keeps it running cooler and quieter, even during long sessions. And when you're done, it comes with a premium storage case that keeps everything organized and safe, plus a braided power cable for extra durability and flexibility. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-quiet operation ✙ Prevents overheating with double insulation ✙ Premium storage case – Does not include hanging attachment

5 BaBylissPRO Barberology FX3 Professional Hair Clippers BaBylissPRO Barberology FX3 Professional Hair Clippers View on Amazon Most professional hair clippers have their taper lever on the side, which isn’t always ideal. You end up bumping it while cutting or awkwardly adjusting your grip just to make small changes. This one solves that with a 5-position taper lever that locks in place, making adjustments smooth and easy. But it’s not just about function—the matte black carbon fiber design gives it a sleek look, while the ergonomic grip makes it comfortable for all-day use. Add in a high-efficiency brushless motor and an impressive 5-hour runtime, and you’ve got a clipper that performs as good as it looks. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 5-hour cordless runtime ✙ High-efficiency brushless motor ✙ 5-position quick-taper lever – Takes a few passes for thick hair

FAQ

Q: Do cordless and wired professional hair clippers differ in performance?

A: Yes, they can differ but it depends on the model. Wired clippers are often known for providing consistent, reliable power throughout long sessions since they’re plugged in. You won’t have to worry about the battery dying mid-cut so they're ideal for barbers with a busy schedule. Cordless clippers, on the other hand, offer more mobility and flexibility, allowing you to move freely around your client without being restricted by a cord. Some cordless clippers allow you to use them on battery and when they're plugged in.

Q: What features are the most important for professional hair clippers?

A: First, a high-torque motor ensures you can cut through thick hair without snagging or slowing down. Sharp, durable blades, like stainless steel or carbon steel, provide precision and stay sharper longer. Adjustable taper levers allow for quick, precise length changes, and a variety of guard combs offer versatility for different styles. Lastly, consider ergonomics—a comfortable grip, lightweight build, and quiet operation can make a long day of cutting much easier.

Q: What's the best way to clean professional hair clippers?

A: After each use, use the cleaning brush that comes with the clipper to remove loose hair from the blades. If your clippers are waterproof, you can rinse the blades under running water (just be sure to dry them thoroughly). For non-waterproof models, use a damp cloth to wipe down the blades. Apply a few drops of clipper oil to the blades after cleaning to keep them lubricated and sharp. A deep clean every few weeks, where you remove the blades and clean out any hidden hair, will help keep your clippers running smoothly.

Q: How can I make sure professional hair clippers won't snag hair?

A: To avoid snagging hair, make sure your clippers have sharp blades and are properly maintained. Dull blades tend to pull or tug at hair, which is the main culprit of snagging. Regularly oil the blades to reduce friction and ensure they glide smoothly. High-quality clippers with an anti-snag blade system or deep-tooth blades are designed to prevent this issue. Also, check that your clipper’s motor has enough power—low-torque motors can struggle with thicker hair, which leads to snagging. Lastly, keeping your clippers clean and free of hair buildup will improve their overall performance.

Q: What type of motor is best for professional hair clippers?

A: High-torque rotary motors are often considered the best for professional hair clippers. They provide consistent, powerful cutting performance and can handle all hair types—whether you’re working with thick, coarse hair or fine, thin hair. Rotary motors also allow clippers to run at higher speeds, making them perfect for precision cuts and fades. They tend to be quieter and more durable, which is important if you’re cutting all day long. Some professional-grade clippers use brushless motors, which are even more efficient, quieter, and longer-lasting than traditional rotary motors.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.