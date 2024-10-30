Best 5 Waterproof Mascaras Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Mascara is a staple even in the simplest beauty routines. It's one of the easiest, quickest ways to refresh your appearance without needing a full face of makeup. But if you want to look put together for a workout or when running errands on a hot day, regular mascara just doesn't cut it. It can smudge and run and before you know it, you have raccoon eyes. With a good waterproof mascara, you can prevent that entirely and also make your makeup last longer. Whether it’s an emotional wedding, a picnic at the beach, or just a long day ahead, explore our guide for waterproof mascaras that won't budge.

1 Athletic Cosmetic Company G.O.A.T Waterproof Mascara Athletic Cosmetic Company G.O.A.T Waterproof Mascara View on Amazon When a waterproof mascara is specifically designed for athletes, you know it won't budge no matter what. It's a completely clean and vegan formula that both lengthens and volumizes your lashes. It's not just about temporarily making your lashes look longer though—the inclusion of peptides and hyaluronic acid actually strengthens your lashes over time. Plus, the packaging is sustainable too! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Clean water-based formula ✙ Includes hyaluronic acid and peptides ✙ Vegan and cruelty-free – Brush is on the smaller side

2 Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof Mascara Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof Mascara View on Amazon One of the most annoying things with waterproof mascara is those little clumps around your lashes that just don't look great. Thankfully, this one comes with a dense brush that evenly coats each lash without clumps. This means that it's super buildable and you can apply it as many times as you need until you get your desired volume. The best part is it still provides ten times the volume with a few applications and you have 4 different shades to choose from! Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Increases volume by 10x ✙ Prevents clumping ✙ Available in 4 shades – Doesn't lengthen well

3 Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara View on Amazon Not everyone wants that \"false lash\" effect that happens when you have a waterproof mascara with a large brush. It can also be difficult to control and you can't reach the smaller lashes towards the inner corner of your eye. This one takes care of that with a small brush that helps you reach each lash while still enhancing volume. As a result, you get natural-looking thicker lashes that won't clump together. If you have sensitive eyes or wear contact lashes, this mascara is also suitable for you! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Budget-friendly ✙ Great control ✙ Ophthalmologist-tested and hypoallergenic – Might smudge after 12 hours

4 Lancôme Définicils Waterproof Mascara Lancôme Définicils Waterproof Mascara View on Amazon \"Clean girl makeup\" is one of the most popular beauty trends right now, and it's easy to see why. Makeup should enhance your natural beauty rather than cover it up. That's why the next waterproof mascara on our list only separates and lengthens your lashes instead of adding tons of volume. The thin and long comb-like brush makes it easy to reach smaller lashes and coat them evenly for naturally defined and longer lashes. It also contains vitamin B5, an ingredient that's great for conditioning and strengthening lashes. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Defines and lengthens ✙ Fine comb-line brush ✙ Infused with vitamin B5 – Higher pricepoint

5 Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara View on Amazon Who has the time to heat up a lash curler and curl their lashes before applying mascara? That's the reason this waterproof mascara comes with a unique hourglass-shaped brush that curls and lifts with each coat. Infused with moisturizing omega oil and porcelain flower extract, it keeps lashes feeling soft and flexible—not stiff like some waterproof formulas. Plus, the peptides make the black pigment look richer and help it stick evenly to each lash for a bolder, fuller appearance. This means darker, more dramatic lashes that last longer. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hourglass brush curls lashes ✙ Moisturizing omega oil ✙ Deep black pigment – Difficult to remove

FAQ

Q: Is it safe to wear waterproof mascara every day?

A: Wearing waterproof mascara daily is generally safe, but it can be a bit drying for your lashes. Waterproof formulas are designed to be long-lasting and resistant to moisture, which makes them slightly more difficult to remove. This means you might need to rub a bit more to get it off, which can weaken lashes over time. If you wear waterproof mascara daily, consider giving your lashes a break occasionally and using a nourishing lash serum to keep them healthy and strong.

Q: Do you need to use lash primer before applying waterproof mascara?

A: Using a lash primer isn’t a must, but it can make a big difference! A primer can help prep your lashes by adding extra volume and creating a smooth base, which makes applying mascara easier and helps prevent clumping. Plus, primer provides a layer of conditioning, which protects your lashes from drying out under waterproof formulas. So, while not necessary, a primer can definitely enhance the look and health of your lashes if you’re wearing waterproof mascara frequently.

Q: What's the best way to remove waterproof mascara?

A: The best way to remove waterproof mascara is by using an oil-based makeup remover or micellar water specifically designed for waterproof makeup. Apply the remover to a cotton pad and hold it gently over your closed eye for about 10-15 seconds to let the product break down the mascara. Then, gently wipe away without rubbing. Avoid tugging as this can damage lashes. If you have sensitive eyes, look for removers formulated for sensitive skin to keep the process as gentle as possible.

Q: What happens if you fall asleep with waterproof mascara on?

A: Falling asleep with waterproof mascara isn’t ideal and can lead to brittle, weakened lashes over time. Waterproof formulas are designed to stay on, so they can be more drying, which may cause lashes to become stiff and prone to breakage. Additionally, any mascara left on overnight can trap bacteria and oils near your lash line, increasing the risk of eye irritation or infection. So, it’s best to take a few moments to fully remove mascara before bed for the health of your lashes and eyes.

Q: How long does waterproof mascara last?

A: Once applied, waterproof mascara typically lasts all day—up to 12 hours or more—through sweat, humidity, and even tears. In terms of shelf life, an unopened tube of waterproof mascara can last about two years, but once opened, it’s recommended to replace it every three to six months. This helps reduce the risk of bacteria buildup which can cause eye irritation. Regularly replacing your mascara keeps your eyes and lashes in their best condition.

