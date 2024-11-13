Best 6 Acne Body Washes Of 2024

Our Top Picks

It's 2024 and you no longer have to resign yourself to a life of turtlenecks and oversized hoodies if you get body acne. Whether it’s post-gym sweat or your skin just feeling rebellious, it’s frustrating and we get it but it's fully treatable. All you need is a great acne body wash that contains specific ingredients that can target your kind of acne. For example, salicylic acid is great for acne caused by clogged pores like blackheads, while tea tree oil and benzoyl peroxide do a much better job for more painful or inflamed acne. In this guide, we explore various acne body washes that contain these ingredients so you can find one that gives you the best results.

1 New York Biology Tea Tree Mint Acne Body Wash New York Biology Tea Tree Mint Acne Body Wash View on Amazon Nothing is better than hopping in the shower and having an aromatherapy session. This acne body wash contains everything and more to give you that spa-like experience but with practical benefits. It not only fights acne but also other skin issues like ringworm, athlete’s foot, and nail fungus with a potent 5% concentration of tea tree oil. The combination of tea tree, peppermint, and spearmint oils gives it a great fragrance and soothes inflamed, irritated skin. Aside from that, it contains a ton of moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and coconut oil so it prevents acne by strengthening the skin's barrier too. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fights various skin issues ✙ Contains soothing mint ✙ Moisturizes skin – Strong fragrance

2 Artnaturals Antibacterial Acne Body Wash Artnaturals Antibacterial Acne Body Wash View on Amazon Many acne body washes contain tea tree oil, but the type of tea tree oil makes a big difference. The Australian tea tree oil in this one is specifically known for its potency and purity. It is sourced from Melaleuca alternifolia, a plant native to Australia, where the ideal growing conditions contribute to its high concentration of active compounds like terpinen-4-ol, which enhances its antibacterial and antifungal properties. This means that it can effectively fight bacterial or fungal acne without leaving your skin dry. It's also great for those who have eczema since the formula has oregano oil and aloe vera that work together to reduce redness and the risk of scarring. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Premium Australian tea tree oil ✙ Deodorizes skin ✙ Unisex fragrance – Packaging could be improved

3 Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Wash Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Wash View on Amazon Essential oils like tea tree and peppermint are great, but they're not the only way to fight body acne. They might even irritate the skin further if your acne is due to blocked pores. If you want to avoid essential oils for any reason (hey, it's okay to have a sensitive nose), this acne body wash still manages to clear up breakouts on the back, chest, and shoulders without them. The use of salicylic acid ensures it penetrates deep into your pores to remove dead skin or excess oil responsible for acne and also prevent future breakouts. The only downside to this ingredient is it can sometimes cause dryness, but this formula includes glycerin to reduce the chances of that happening. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains salicylic acid ✙ Non-comedogenic formula ✙ Oil-free and gentle – Might be drying

4 Humane Maximum-Strength Acne Body Wash Humane Maximum-Strength Acne Body Wash View on Amazon You've probably heard of the hype around benzoyl peroxide for fighting acne. Even people who have stubborn acne usually see results with this ingredient since it actually kills acne-causing bacteria instead of just targeting skin issues like clogged pores. For those who have severe acne on any part of their body, this one contains 10% benzoyl peroxide and works as both an acne body wash and face wash. It's been tested by dermatologists and is also free of any nasties like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and artificial dyes/fragrances. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Targets severe acne ✙ Dermatologist-tested for safety ✙ Vegan and cruelty-free – Non-foaming texture

5 Black Wolf Men's Charcoal Acne Body Wash Black Wolf Men View on Amazon The reasons for body acne are different between men and women and some ingredients target men's body acne much better. Men have high testosterone levels which cause acne and also increase sweat and oil production. This men's acne body wash contains three highly effective ingredients that tackle all of these issues. You get activated charcoal which works together with salicylic acid to remove bacteria, dirt, and oil from the top layer and deep within the skin's surface. To prevent the dryness that comes with these ingredients, the formula also has cucumber extract which soothes and hydrates skin, especially after activities like shaving. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Reduces body odor ✙ Deeply-cleaning rich lather ✙ Charcoal removes impurities – Higher pricepoint

6 Sol De Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Acne Body Wash Sol De Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Acne Body Wash View on Amazon When a company that's known for incredible fragrances and body care makes an acne body wash, you know it will smell good and actually work. While this one won't work on severe acne, its gentle formula is great for moderate acne and preventing future breakouts. Unlike other options, you get both AHAs (vegan lactic acid) and BHAs (salicylic acid) in this formula that clear up acne and improve skin texture. These ingredients work together to gently exfoliate skin which also reduces the risk of scarring. Plus, can we talk about fragrance? The combination of vanilla, black amber plum, and jasmine will keep you (and your bathroom) smelling great for hours! Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes salicylic and lactic acid ✙ Brightens and smooths skin ✙ Elegant fragrance – Small bottle size

FAQ

Q: What does tea tree oil in acne body wash do?

A: Tea tree oil is a powerhouse ingredient when it comes to fighting acne. It’s naturally antibacterial, which means it helps kill the acne-causing bacteria lurking on your skin. Plus, it has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and swelling so those pesky bumps seem less noticeable. Unlike some harsh chemicals, tea tree oil is also really gentle, so it targets acne without stripping moisture. If you’re looking for a natural option that calms breakouts and leaves your skin feeling refreshed, tea tree oil is a great pick.

Q: Which ingredients in acne body washes help with pH balance?

A: Ingredients like salicylic acid, lactic acid, and aloe vera play a key role in maintaining your skin's pH balance. Salicylic acid not only exfoliates but also helps control excess oil without disrupting your skin's natural acidity. Lactic acid, an AHA, gently exfoliates while keeping the pH balanced, so it's perfect for sensitive skin. Aloe vera hydrates deeply to prevent your skin from overproducing oil, a common response when pH levels are off. Together, these ingredients keep your skin balanced and healthy.

Q: What kind of acne body wash is best for bacne?

A: When it comes to bacne, look for a body wash that contains salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. Salicylic acid penetrates deep into the pores to exfoliate and remove oil buildup, which is a big culprit behind bacne. Benzoyl peroxide is a stronger option that targets acne-causing bacteria and is great for more stubborn, inflamed breakouts. If you prefer something natural, tea tree oil can also be effective. Just make sure you pick a formula that’s non-comedogenic so it won’t clog your pores while fighting acne.

Q: How long does an acne body wash take to show results?

A: Patience is key when using an acne body wash. You can typically start to see small improvements after about two weeks of consistent use, but for more noticeable changes, you might need to stick with it for four to six weeks. This timeline allows active ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to properly exfoliate the skin, unclog pores, and reduce inflammation. Keep in mind that results can vary depending on your skin type and the severity of your acne, so don’t get discouraged if it takes a bit longer.

Q: Can an acne body wash help with chronic and painful acne?

A: Yes, an acne body wash can definitely be part of a routine to help with chronic and painful acne, especially if it contains active ingredients like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. These work to reduce bacteria, unclog pores, and decrease inflammation, which can alleviate some of the pain. For severe or cystic acne, pairing the wash with a targeted treatment recommended by a dermatologist can enhance results. Look for formulas with soothing ingredients like aloe vera or shea butter to help calm the skin while tackling deeper acne issues.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.