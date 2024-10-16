Best 6 Cordless Hair Clippers Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Whether you’re fed up with rising barbershop prices, tired of waiting in line, or just want full control over your look, cutting your own hair has some real benefits. Sure, it can be nerve-wracking the first few times (we’ve all held our breath during that first buzz), but the right tools (like a cordless hair clipper) will make the whole process way smoother. They give you the freedom to move without worrying about tangling yourself up or needing to stay close to an outlet. Whether you're touching up your beard or handling those hard-to-reach areas like the back of your head, the cordless hair clippers in our guide make it easier to get things just right. And let’s be real—at least this time, if it’s not perfect, you don’t have to awkwardly nod and say, “Yeah… it’s fine.”

1 Novah Grooming Cordless Hair Clipper And Trimmer Set Novah Grooming Cordless Hair Clipper And Trimmer Set View on Amazon Why does it feel like every haircut chips away at your savings? DIY haircuts can sound intimidating, but they don’t have to be when you have the right tools. This cordless hair clippers and trimmer set brings pro-level tools right to your bathroom, with the same clippers trusted by barbers around the world. The two-speed motor lets you glide through thick hair without snagging, while the textured grip ensures no accidental slips—just precision. You also get a wide range of accessories, including 6 clipper guards and 4 trimmer guards. Whether you’re aiming for crisp edges or a full buzz cut, this kit gives you the control to cut with confidence. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Professional barber-style kit ✙ Two speed options ✙ Textured grip handle – Only includes cardboard box for storage

2 Jack & Rose Cordless Hair Clipper And Trimmer Set Jack & Rose Cordless Hair Clipper And Trimmer Set View on Amazon Getting clean lines around your ears or sideburns without nicking yourself? Not easy. Most clippers struggle with precision in these tricky spots, but this set makes styling those awkward areas super easy. The cordless hair clipper comes with two tapered guides for each ear that can reduce any accidents. You can even do sharper zero-gap detailing around ears, sideburns, and edges with the T-blade trimmer for that sharp, barbershop-level look at home. The best part is the clipper and trimmer can achieve all of that without painful pulls or snagging mid-cut since the sharp carbon steel blades can even cut through thick hair easily. At a budget-friendly price compared to similar kits, this one offers everything you need for family-wide grooming with no sacrifice in performance. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Anti-snag carbon steel blades ✙ Precise trimming around ears ✙ Child lock for safety – Might heat up during extended use

3 Schon Cordless Hair Clipper Schon Cordless Hair Clipper View on Amazon Clipper guides can be a hassle, especially for beginners—they all look the same, and the numbers are so small they’re easy to miss. This cordless hair clipper takes the guesswork out with 8 color-coded combs, so grabbing the right one feels intuitive instead of frustrating. It’s got a satisfying weight thanks to the all-stainless steel build, and the blades slice smoothly through both wet and dry hair without getting stuck. Plus, with 4 hours of battery life and a built-in LED battery indicator, you’ll get enough runtime and always know when it’s time to recharge. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Solid stainless steel build ✙ 8 color-coded comb guides ✙ Doubles as a trimmer – On the heavier side

4 Wahl Professional Magic Clip Cordless Hair Clipper Wahl Professional Magic Clip Cordless Hair Clipper View on Amazon The next cordless hair clipper on our list is a favorite among barbers and it’s easy to see why. Known for its exceptional performance in bulk hair removal, it’s lightweight yet powerful enough to handle long, demanding days. The real magic lies in its stagger-tooth blade, which helps saw through thick hair quickly and blend different hair lengths easily. Thanks to Wahl’s Crunch Blade technology, the clipper makes a crisp, audible sound as it cuts—giving you instant feedback to ensure precise cuts. This is especially handy for fading and tapering since you can literally hear when you’ve perfected the cut. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Excellent for bulk removal ✙ Stagger-tooth blade for seamless blending ✙ Crunch Blade technology for audible cuts – Taper lever doesn't click in place

5 Brightup Cordless Hair Clipper And Grooming Kit Brightup Cordless Hair Clipper And Grooming Kit View on Amazon Why spend extra on separate tools for nose hair and below-the-belt grooming when one cordless hair clipper can do it all? This kit takes care of everything from beard trims to ear and nose hair, and even groin grooming with included attachments. If you feel icky about using it for your face and body, there are six trimmer heads and the body is fully waterproof. This means you can easily clean every attachment and the device itself under running water after use. The two-speed motor adjusts for daily touch-ups or tackling thicker hair, while the storage rack keeps everything neat and organized. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ IPX7 waterproof ✙ Attachment for trimming nose and ear hair ✙ Includes organizational storage rack – Combs need to be changed carefully

6 Amuliss Cordless Hair Clipper and Trimmer Kit Amuliss Cordless Hair Clipper and Trimmer Kit View on Amazon Most cordless hair clippers look like they were all made in the same factory, but this one breaks the mold with an eye-catching engraved design that’s as stylish as it is practical. It’s compact, easy to hold, and perfect for on-the-go grooming without the bulk. The powerful, low-noise motor makes trimming quick and smooth, while the ergonomic build ensures your hand won’t cramp up during longer sessions. With over 180 minutes of battery life and USB charging, this sleek tool is ideal for use at home or during travel. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful low-noise motor ✙ Sleek and portable ✙ Eye-catching engraved design – Does not include blade oil

Q: What should I look for in cordless hair clippers?

A: Look for clippers with a long battery life and adjustable guard options that suit your style, whether you’re into a buzz cut or maintaining a beard. A powerful motor is also essential—especially if you have thick or coarse hair. Lightweight, ergonomic designs will help prevent hand fatigue, and waterproof models make cleanup easier if you prefer to cut your hair in the shower. If you travel often, features like universal chargers or quick charge modes will come in handy too.

Q: How do I know the blades on my cordless hair clipper will last?

A: Durable blades made of stainless steel or ceramic are your best bet—they stay sharper for longer and resist rust. Some models come with self-sharpening blades, which help maintain performance over time. Proper care goes a long way too: regularly clean and oil the blades after use to prevent build-up and friction. If your clippers start pulling at hair or the cuts feel uneven, it may be time for a blade replacement or a little maintenance.

Q: What's better: corded or cordless hair clippers?

A: Corded clippers give you unlimited runtime and consistent power, which makes them great for pros or people who spend a lot of time grooming. Cordless clippers, however, offer more freedom to move—no tangled wires or needing to stick near an outlet. If you want both flexibility and dependability, dual-use models let you switch between corded and cordless modes so you have the best of both worlds depending on what you need in the moment.

Q: How often do I need to replace the battery on my cordless hair clipper?

A: If your clippers use a lithium-ion battery, it should last 2-5 years with regular use. Most lithium-ion batteries can handle several hundred charge cycles before showing signs of wear. You probably won’t need to replace the battery unless you notice that it won’t hold a charge or runs out quickly. To extend battery life, try not to overcharge your clipper and store it in a cool place when not in use. Some brands also offer replaceable batteries, so you’re not stuck with a dying tool.

Q: Is it safe to use a cordless hair clipper while it's wet?

A: If your clippers are waterproof and rated for wet use (like IPX7 models), you’re good to go. You can rinse them under water or use them in the shower without issue. Just make sure to dry them properly after every use to avoid rust or water damage over time. If your model isn’t waterproof, it’s best to stick to dry grooming—using non-waterproof clippers on wet hair could damage the motor or even cause a short circuit.

