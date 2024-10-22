Best 6 Tinted Face Sunscreens Of 2024

Our Top Picks

If you’ve ever used mineral sunscreen, you’ve probably experienced that chalky white cast that makes you look like you dipped your face in flour. Not ideal, right? And while chemical sunscreens might blend better, they’re not so great for the environment. With a tinted mineral sunscreen, you get the perfect solution to both problems. These sunscreens not only blend seamlessly with your skin tone, thanks to iron oxides that eliminate the white cast, but they also do way more. Iron oxides help block blue light—the same stuff that comes from your screens and contributes to premature aging. In this guide, we've gathered some of the best tinted face sunscreens to keep you protected and glowy. So, let's skip the fluff and get right into the ones that deserve your attention.

1 CeraVe Tinted Face Sunscreen With SPF 30 CeraVe Tinted Face Sunscreen With SPF 30 View on Amazon There’s nothing better than knocking out two steps of your skincare routine in one, and that’s exactly what you get with a tinted face sunscreen. This Cerave one combines sun protection with light coverage, so you get broad-spectrum protection with SPF 30 as a buildable, non-greasy formula that can be worn alone or under makeup. It’s packed with three essential ceramides that help restore and maintain your skin’s natural barrier, all while delivering a sheer tint that blends beautifully into most skin tones. Plus, it’s lightweight so you won’t have to worry about that greasy sunscreen feeling. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Broad spectrum SPF 30 ✙ Buildable non-greasy formula ✙ Contains 3 essential ceramides – Packaging could be improved

2 DRMTLGY Tinted Face Sunscreen With SPF 46 DRMTLGY Tinted Face Sunscreen With SPF 46 View on Amazon Let’s be real—who actually enjoys going to the store just to try and find your perfect match in a sea of skincare? Shopping online can feel like a gamble, but this tinted face sunscreen makes it a lot easier. Its sheer tint is designed to blend with most skin tones for that effortless, no-makeup look. It’s not just about looks though—ingredients like niacinamide and vitamin E work to reduce hyperpigmentation and improve your skin’s texture with continued use. Plus, with broad-spectrum SPF 46, you’re getting serious sun protection without any white cast. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sheer tint matches most skintones ✙ Niacinamide and vitamin E reduce hyperpigmentation ✙ Improves skin texture with use – Doesn't provide a lot of coverage

3 bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Face Sunscreen bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Face Sunscreen View on Amazon In the heat of summer, the last thing you want is layers of heavy makeup weighing you down. That’s why a product like this tinted face sunscreen is a great idea. It combines a moisturizer, skin tint, and SPF 30 all in one, so you can skip the extra steps and still get a glowing and hydrated look. Formulated with moisturizing squalane and hyaluronic acid, it's been clinically proven to boost skin hydration by 215% with just a week of use. The best part? There are 20 shades, so you can find one that will match your skin perfectly. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 20 different shades ✙ Clinically proven to boost hydration ✙ Squalane and hyaluronic acid replenish moisture – Might pill slightly

4 La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Face Sunscreen With SPF 50 La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Face Sunscreen With SPF 50 View on Amazon Finding a sunscreen that won’t make you break out if you have sensitive skin can be tough. Luckily, this tinted face sunscreen is made with sensitive skin in mind and has been dermatologist-tested for safety. It uses 100% mineral photostable filters which means they stay effective even when exposed to sunlight so you get reliable protection all day. Powered by Cell-Ox Shield Technology, this sunscreen is packed with antioxidants that work alongside the SPF to prevent aging caused by UV rays like wrinkles and dark spots. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 100% mineral photostable filters ✙ Strong antioxidant protection ✙ Tested for sensitive skin – Higher pricepoint

5 Australian Gold Botanical Tinted Face Sunscreen With SPF 50 Australian Gold Botanical Tinted Face Sunscreen With SPF 50 View on Amazon With growing concerns about the environment, especially our oceans, it’s natural to be more mindful of the sunscreen you’re using. Many sunscreens contain chemicals like oxybenzone or octinoxate that harm coral reefs. This tinted face sunscreen, however, is formulated with natural reef-safe ingredients like non-nano zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for great sun protection without any guilt. The matte finish is perfect for those with oily skin since it keeps you shine-free, and the antioxidant-rich eucalyptus and red algae work to soothe and nourish your skin. With up to 80 minutes of water resistance, it’s perfect for outdoor adventures while being gentle on your skin and our planet. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Matte finish for oily skin ✙ Reef-safe ingredients ✙ Soothing antioxidant-rich eucalyptus and red algae – Might be drying for some

6 Colorescience Total Protection Flex Tinted Face Sunscreen Colorescience Total Protection Flex Tinted Face Sunscreen View on Amazon You know how it goes: you pick a shade at the store, and under those bright lights, it looks perfect. Then you get home, and suddenly it’s like you picked a totally different color. Well, this tinted face sunscreen takes away the guesswork. It uses iron oxide pigments that adapt to your natural skin tone so no more surprises when you step outside. Plus, with broad-spectrum SPF 50 and EnviroScreen Technology, it doesn’t just protect you from UV rays—it also shields you from blue light, pollution, and infrared radiation. Whether you’re out for a run or lounging by the pool, you’ve got solid protection since it's water-resistant for up to 40 minutes. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ EnviroScreen® Technology for total protection ✙ Adapts to skintone ✙ Water-resistant for 40 minutes – Transfers if not dried down

FAQ

Q: Does a tinted face sunscreen have any benefits compared to non-tinted ones?

A: Absolutely! Tinted sunscreens do more than just protect your skin from UV rays—they offer extra perks. For one, they help eliminate that dreaded white cast you often get with mineral sunscreens, especially if you have a darker complexion. The iron oxides in tinted formulas also protect against blue light, which comes from your phone and computer screens and can contribute to premature aging. Plus, they provide light coverage while evening out your skin so they're perfect for daily use or when you don't have time to do a whole makeup look.

Q: How do I remove stains caused by tinted face sunscreen?

A: It's best to try treating the stain as soon as possible. First, gently blot any excess product off the fabric. Then, pre-treat the area with a stain remover or a mix of dish soap and warm water. Let it sit for a few minutes before washing. For tougher stains, a little baking soda or vinegar can help break down the oils in the sunscreen. Just avoid using hot water until the stain is gone as heat can set the stain.

Q: Will tinted face sunscreen work for oily skin?

A: Yes, many tinted face sunscreens are designed with oily skin in mind. Look for formulas labeled oil-free or mattifying, as they can help control shine throughout the day. Tinted sunscreens often have lightweight, non-greasy formulas that provide sun protection without clogging pores, which is great for those with oily or acne-prone skin. Look for options with a matte finish because they are specifically designed to control oil and shine throughout the day.

Q: Can I use a tinted face sunscreen on my body?

A: While you can use tinted sunscreen on your body, it’s not the most practical option. Tinted formulas are designed to blend seamlessly with your facial skin tone and tend to be more expensive for the amount you get, so using them on larger areas like your arms or legs might not be cost-effective. However, if you’re in a pinch and need to protect exposed areas quickly, it’ll do the job. Just be aware that tinted formulas might transfer onto clothing or surfaces, especially if you’re sweating.

Q: How much coverage do you get with a tinted face sunscreen?

A: Tinted sunscreens generally offer light to medium coverage, so don’t expect it to replace your foundation entirely—though for some, it can! These formulas are designed to even out skin tone and provide a natural, radiant finish while protecting your skin from the sun. The coverage is usually buildable, so you can layer it for a bit more coverage, but it’s not meant to give you the same opacity as a full-coverage foundation. If you’re going for a more natural look, it’s perfect for giving your skin a healthy, even glow.

