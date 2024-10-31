Best 6 Vanilla Perfumes Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Few scents are as universally loved as vanilla. It’s sweet without being overwhelming, warm without being heavy, and endlessly versatile. Studies in aromatherapy suggest that vanilla’s soft, sweet scent can promote a calming effect and even enhance mood. That's why vanilla perfumes are always a great idea, whether you want something subtle for daytime or a more classic fragrance for a night out. This versatile note works beautifully with everything from florals and fruits to spices and woods, so you can even layer it with other perfumes to create something uniquely you. Explore our top picks below to find a vanilla perfume that might just become your new signature—and expect plenty of compliments along the way.

1 Lavanila Pure Vanilla Perfume Lavanila Pure Vanilla Perfume View on Amazon Many traditional perfumes can irritate sensitive skin because they include synthetic fragrances and alcohol that dry out the skin. But this vanilla perfume doesn't just smell incredible, it even doubles as skincare! It only includes natural and plant-derived ingredients that nourish and protect your skin like Goji berries. The use of botanicals even lends it a more complex scent instead of the usual sugary fragrance that vanilla perfumes have. Pure Madagascar vanilla combined with the creamy, soft undertones of tonka bean creates a scent that’s both comforting and sensual, with a sweetness that’s balanced by natural earthiness. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Matural vanilla fragrance ✙ Natural and gentle ingredients ✙ Hand-crafted – Not very sugary

2 Swiss Arabian Amaali Vanilla Perfume Oil Swiss Arabian Amaali Vanilla Perfume Oil View on Amazon It's a well-known fact that perfumes last longer when you apply them on moisturized skin. That's why this vanilla perfume oil skips alcohol entirely and instead uses carrier oils that help your perfume last longer. Inspired by traditional Arabian attars, this one is highly potent (a little goes a long way) so everyone will be able to smell it even from afar. The fragrance is very feminine, with floral and fruity notes like pineapple and jasmine that eventually dry down to woody vanilla notes. Plus, the bottle is literally a work of art! Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long-lasting ✙ High projection ✙ Alcohol-free and hypoallergenic – Bottle is not portable

3 Vera Wang Princess Vanilla Perfume Vera Wang Princess Vanilla Perfume View on Amazon When it comes to vanilla perfumes, there's no way we could have missed this crowd favorite that's been around for nearly two decades. It's definitely a pick for the girly girls with both the bottle design as well as the scent profile. For those who enjoy fruity scents, this one starts off strong with fresh, citrusy notes like apple, mandarin, and pink guava. Although, it smells a lot more like vanilla with woodsy notes that are sweet yet rich when it dries down. Overall, it's a light feminine fragrance that would work great for daily wear. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Refreshing aquatic notes ✙ Light and subtle ✙ Ideal for daily use – Smells slightly powdery at first

4 Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '71 Vanilla Perfume Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa View on Amazon Some people like vanilla perfume because it's subtle, while some like it because it makes them smell like their favorite dessert. If you're part of the latter group, the name of this perfume literally means to smell incredibly delicious. Unlike other vanilla perfumes that incorporate it as a base, this one starts with notes of caramelized vanilla and a hint of sea salt. It's just the right amount of sweet without being overpowering because the mid and base notes add depth and nuttiness. If your favorite scent profiles are sweet and tropical, this one is for you. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Suitable for hair and body ✙ Warm and cozy fragrance ✙ Travel-friendly size – On the sweeter side

5 Le Monde Gourmand Crème Vanille Perfume Le Monde Gourmand Crème Vanille Perfume View on Amazon The next vanilla perfume on our list would make a great gift for someone young, but it's also suitable for someone looking for a subtle scent for daily wear. It doesn't actually include vanilla, but the base notes of brown sugar and amber lend a deep vanilla-like fragrance. When you first apply it, you will smell notes of apricot combined with jasmine, but it takes on an understated sweet fragrance when it dries down. This perfume would be great when layered with musky or woodsy scents for some depth. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vegan and cruelty-free ✙ Soft and floral ✙ Great for layering – Doesn't last very long

6 Paris Corner Charuto Tobacco Vanille Perfume Paris Corner Charuto Tobacco Vanille Perfume View on Amazon Everyone loves a good vanilla perfume; they're comforting, sweet, and warm. But sometimes you want something that has a little edge, and that's why this one balances out the sweetness with tobacco. Fruity and floral scents compliment vanilla well, but the smoky contrast that tobacco offers actually brings out the vanilla fragrance even more. Combine that with rich and spicy notes like cacao and dried fruits, and you get a bold long-lasting perfume. For daytime, we would recommend layering this with something floral or fruity to balance out the tobacco notes. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Unisex fragrance ✙ Complex and bold ✙ Ideal for nights out – Smells strong on application

FAQ

Q: Do vanilla perfumes last a long time?

A: Vanilla perfumes are known for their longevity, especially when paired with rich, grounding base notes like amber, musk, or sandalwood. Vanilla itself is a base note, meaning it lingers on the skin longer than lighter, top notes like citrus or floral. That said, the lasting power also depends on the concentration—perfumes with a higher concentration, like Eau de Parfum or Perfume Extract, will last longer than lighter Eau de Toilettes or body sprays. Overall, a good vanilla perfume should have lasting power, especially when applied to moisturized skin.

Q: Which notes create a sweet-smelling vanilla perfume?

A: Sweet vanilla perfumes often combine vanilla with gourmand notes like caramel, tonka bean, or praline to amp up the sweetness. Floral notes like jasmine and rose also add a touch of creamy sweetness to create a balanced, dessert-like aroma. For a cozy fragrance, vanilla is sometimes paired with coconut or honey to enhance its warmth. These combinations create a sugary, inviting scent that’s perfect if you love a sweet, comforting fragrance profile.

Q: How can I make my vanilla perfume last longer?

A: To make your vanilla perfume last longer, start by applying it to well-moisturized skin as fragrance clings better to hydrated skin. Layering with a vanilla-scented lotion or oil helps boost the scent. Apply the perfume on pulse points—like your wrists, neck, and behind the ears—and consider lightly spritzing your clothes (if fabric-safe) for an extra layer. For even more staying power, try a few quick reapplications during the day, or opt for a travel-sized bottle to refresh as needed.

Q: Which notes should I opt for if I don't like sugary vanilla perfumes?

A: If you prefer a less sugary fragrance, go for vanilla fragrances blended with earthy or spicy notes. Look for perfumes that include woody notes like sandalwood, cedar, or vetiver as they add depth and richness without sweetness. Spices like black pepper, cinnamon, and clove also balance out vanilla’s warmth. Amber and smoky notes like tobacco can create a more refined, complex scent that’s warm without being overly sweet.

Q: Are vanilla perfumes suitable for men?

A: Absolutely! Vanilla can be a great option for men, especially when it’s paired with notes like tobacco, leather, or sandalwood, which add depth and a hint of ruggedness. Many unisex and men’s fragrances incorporate vanilla for its warmth and versatility since its sweetness actually enhances more complex notes. Ideally, a men's vanilla perfume should contain bold, smoky top notes, spices (think sea salt or black pepper) as the heart, and vanilla combined with woody notes as the base.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.