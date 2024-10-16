Best 7 Rechargeable Hair Clippers Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Thinking about taking control of your grooming routine? Whether you’re trying to cut back on barbershop visits or just want a quick trim between appointments, rechargeable hair clippers are a smart way to go. They offer the convenience of cordless grooming so can you move around freely while completely eliminating the risk of falling flat on your face. Plus, modern cordless models offer long battery life and quick charging features, so you won’t run out of juice mid-cut. In this guide, we’ve rounded up some of the best rechargeable hair clippers that you can count on for an uninterrupted grooming experience.

1 Ovlux Rechargeable Hair Clipper Ovlux Rechargeable Hair Clipper View on Amazon It’s always frustrating when a rechargeable hair clipper isn’t compatible with your adapter and you have to hunt for the right one. Thankfully, this one works with any adapter within 110-220 volts, meaning you can plug it in anywhere and even use it while it’s charging—no downtime, no hassle. It’s built to withstand long-term use and stay sharp since the entire clipper as well as the base of the 10 included combs is stainless steel. Plus, if you always end up nicking yourself behind the ear, this set even includes tapered combs for each ear to help achieve smooth fades. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable stainless steel build ✙ Tapered behind-the-ear combs ✙ 2 charging modes for safety – Included storage bag could be better

2 Jack & Rose Rechargeable Hair Clipper Kit Jack & Rose Rechargeable Hair Clipper Kit View on Amazon Let’s be honest—most rechargeable hair clippers look dull and uninspired, but you get a vintage engraved design on this one that catches the eye. It's not just pretty though, the engraved design significantly improves grip during use. The powerful motor stays impressively quiet while the carbon steel blades handle thick and curly hair without slowing down. This kit doubles as salon-grade solution for the whole family since you get 12 combs that even tackle longer hair. The best part is it's USB-C rechargeable and can last a whole month on a single charge. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ IPX7 waterproof body ✙ Powerful low-noise motor ✙ Unique engraved design – On the heavier side

3 Philips Norelco Rechargeable Hair Clipper Philips Norelco Rechargeable Hair Clipper View on Amazon The NiMH batteries on this rechargeable hair clipper might take longer to charge, but they’re reliable. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, they won’t leave you hanging with sudden drops in power or get weird in extreme temperatures. You’ll get a solid 80 minutes of cordless use, and the self-sharpening steel blades stay sharp enough to cut without blade oil. With 9 attachments, including one for nose and ear hair, this trimmer handles everything without needing extra gadgets. Plus, the rubber grip keeps it comfortable to hold—even for longer grooming sessions and cleaning is pretty simple because it's fully washable. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ NiMH battery for consistent power ✙ Self-sharpening steel blades ✙ Includes attachment for nose/ear hair – Does not include a power indicator

4 Wahl Color Pro Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer Wahl Color Pro Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer View on Amazon Working as a barber can be stressful enough without wasting time squinting at tiny numbers on comb attachments. The color-coded combs that come with this rechargeable hair clipper make it easy to grab the right size at a glance. This not only saves time but also reduces the risk of choosing the wrong size in a hurry. You can cut freely without cords getting in the way, but it also works while it's charging and comes with a 6-feet charging cord. The universal charger works anywhere in the world and the kit even includes a pair of scissors for quick touch-ups. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Color-coded combs for ease ✙ Universally compatible charger ✙ Includes scissors – Does not include an adjustable lever

5 ManScaped Lawn Mower 4.0 Rechargeable Hair Clipper ManScaped Lawn Mower 4.0 Rechargeable Hair Clipper View on Amazon Using clippers meant for head hair or beards on your privates isn’t just risky—it’s a recipe for nicks, irritation, and regret. Tools designed for thick hair aren’t built with sensitive skin in mind, which makes having a rechargeable hair clipper specifically for male hygiene grooming a much smarter (and safer) option. The Lawn Mower 4.0 features ceramic blades with SkinSafe™ technology to reduce snags, and ceramic stays cooler and sharper longer than steel. You get complete control with the built-in LED light that helps you see missed or uneven spots. Plus, it charges wirelessly on a sleek dock so you never have to deal with cords. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Head includes LED light ✙ SkinSafe™ technology prevents nicks ✙ Wireless charging – Might struggle with thicker hair

6 Remington Shortcut Pro Rechargeable Hair Clipper Remington Shortcut Pro Rechargeable Hair Clipper View on Amazon If you’re someone who likes to keep a shaved head, you know how difficult it can be trying to get even coverage with traditional flat blades. A curved blade, like the one on this rechargeable hair clipper, hugs the natural shape of your scalp to make head-shaving faster, easier, and way more efficient. It fits comfortably in the palm of your hand so you have a secure grip for precise trims even at awkward angles. The battery lasts 40 minutes, but you’ll never get stuck mid-shave anyway because it only takes 5 minutes to charge fully. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Wide and curved blade ✙ Ergnomic compact design ✙ Rapid 5-minute quick-charge – Needs to be oiled frequently

7 Andis Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Beard Trimmer Andis Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Beard Trimmer View on Amazon Nothing’s worse than accidentally switching off your clippers mid-cut because of a poorly placed power button. It can completely throw off your rhythm or even mess up a sharp fade if you're not careful. Luckily, this rechargeable hair clipper has a secure dial switch located at the bottom that is far from where your fingers grip the device. But it does a lot more than just fit well in your hand—the deep-tooth T-shaped blade is perfect for detailing, close cuts, and beard grooming. It even comes with a premium charging stand that keeps it upright and organized at all times. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Deep-tooth T-shaped blade ✙ Premium charging stand ✙ Secure power mechanism – Not suitable for sensitive areas

Q: How long do rechargeable hair clippers last?

A: When maintained properly, rechargeable clippers can last 5 years or more. Lithium-ion batteries generally offer 300-500 charge cycles before performance starts to drop, so regular users might notice some battery loss after a couple of years. Keeping the clippers clean, oiled, and charged correctly (without overcharging) will help them last even longer. Even if the battery starts to fade, some models have replaceable batteries so you can extend their lifespan without buying a whole new set.

Q: Do the blades on rechargeable hair clippers get dull?

A: Even high-quality blades can dull over time, especially if they aren’t cleaned and oiled regularly. Some clippers come with self-sharpening blades, which help keep things sharp for longer but even those need occasional care. If you notice the blades pulling or dragging through hair, it’s time for a tune-up. A quick cleaning and oiling might solve the issue but in some cases, you may need to replace the blades to restore smooth performance.

Q: Can rechargeable hair clippers cut through thick hair?

A: Absolutely! Many rechargeable models feature high-torque motors specifically designed to handle thick or coarse hair without snagging. Look for clippers with deep-tooth blades or multiple speed settings, as these help feed hair through the blade more efficiently. Models with long battery life are also helpful since cutting thick hair can drain the battery faster. If you’re unsure, consider a dual-use clipper that works both corded and cordless so you’ll have consistent power depending on your needs.

Q: How do you clean rechargeable hair clippers?

A: First, detach the blade (if possible) and brush off any hair clippings with the included cleaning tool. If your clippers are waterproof, rinse the blade and housing under running water, then dry thoroughly to prevent rust. For non-waterproof clippers, use a slightly damp cloth to clean the blades. Always apply clipper oil after cleaning—this reduces friction, keeps the blades sharp, and helps prevent wear. Doing this after every use will keep your clippers working smoothly and extend their lifespan.

Q: What oil can you put on rechargeable hair clippers?

A: Stick with lightweight clipper oil specifically designed for grooming tools—most kits come with a small bottle. If you run out, unscented baby oil is a good alternative since it’s light and won’t gum up the blades. Avoid using thicker oils, like coconut or olive, which can cause buildup and clog the blade assembly. Place a few drops on the blades while the clipper is running, then wipe off the excess with a cloth to prevent residue.

