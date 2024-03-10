Best Feet Peeling Mask: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Don’t think your feet are sandal-ready yet? Investing in a good foot peeling mask might just be the best decision your feet have ever experienced. Now you can rely on one product for peeling away all that stubborn dead skin and revealing baby-soft soles without any expensive spa visits! These feet peeling masks are miracle socks packed with exfoliating goodness, making it easy to shed those pesky calluses and leave your feet feeling silky smooth. So pamper yourself and say goodbye to those embarrassing dry patches. Let's dive into some of the best options available on Amazon to help you achieve that soft, touchable skin you’ve been dreaming about!

1 Lee Beauty Professional Feet Peeling Mask Lee Beauty Professional Feet Peeling Mask View on Amazon Transform your foot care routine with an at-home solution that delivers professional-level results. This is an easy-to-use, at-home solution for tackling dry, cracked feet and stubborn calluses. What sets this feet peeling mask apart is its multi-functional formula. It exfoliates dead skin and calluses, and also hydrates and softens the area. Unlike other foot masks that require days of peeling, this gel works within 5-10 minutes. You also get a recommended foot rasp kit along with your gel. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Foot rasp kit ✙ Hydrates and softens skin ✙ Multi-functional formula – Requires a pumice stone

2 LV Lavinso Feet Peeling Mask LV Lavinso Feet Peeling Mask View on Amazon Nothing beats the quick and convenient process of this feet peeling mask. Unlike many foot peels that may require additional scrubbing or multiple applications to see results, this one only needs a single one-hour session to start the transformation. Its blend of fruit acids and extracts is designed to be both effective and gentle, targeting dead, callused skin without causing discomfort. Additionally, it's a universal fit—the socks can accommodate up to a men's size 11, so there's no fuss about finding the right size, and it’s suitable for both men and women. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to use ✙ Botanical ingredients for gentle exfoliation ✙ Universal fit – The peeling process can be slightly uncomfortable for some

3 DERMORA Feet Peeling Mask DERMORA Feet Peeling Mask View on Amazon Pamper your tired, cracked feet with this feet peeling mask. This is the perfect treat for achieving soft, smooth feet without any hassle. Simply slip on these exfoliating socks, relax for an hour, and watch the magic unfold over the next week! What we loved about this product is that it’s enriched with a blend of fruit acids and extracts, which works wonders to peel away rough, dead skin, revealing the baby-soft feet you deserve. Ideal for both men and women, the universal fit comfortably accommodates most foot sizes up to size 11. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy 1-hour treatment ✙ Fruit acids exfoliate deeply ✙ Unisex design – May require multiple uses for tough calluses

4 Baby Foot Feet Peeling Mask Baby Foot Feet Peeling Mask View on Amazon Enjoy a spa-like experience from the comfort of your home. This feet peeling mask is here to make your dream of baby-soft feet a reality. With a powerful blend of lactic acid, glycolic acid, and 16 botanical extracts, this foot mask effectively sloughs away dead skin, revealing smooth and rejuvenated feet in just one hour. Just slip on the booties and relax. Enjoy the soothing lavender scent as you pamper your feet, making this foot peel perfect for a self-care session or as a thoughtful gift for a loved one. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lactic and glycolic acid for powerful exfoliation ✙ Long-lasting results ✙ Lavender fragrance – Requires scrubbing for tougher areas

5 PLANTIFIQUE Feet Peeling Mask PLANTIFIQUE Feet Peeling Mask View on Amazon If you can't settle on one scent, you'll be happy to know that this feet peeling mask comes in a combo pack that includes different scents for you to try. In terms of effectiveness, the masks have been vouched by magazines like Elle and Glamour for their effectiveness. Each mask includes lactic acid, salicylic acid, and natural extracts that remove calluses and dry, cracked skin from the deepest layers. Plus, it's gentle on the skin—dermatologically tested by the trusted Essex Testing Clinic—meaning no harsh ingredients like parabens or lanolin. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Developed by dermatologists ✙ No allergens or irritants ✙ Contains salicylic and lactic acid – Feet might tingle slightly after use

6 Phoenix Feet Peeling Mask for Men Phoenix Feet Peeling Mask for Men View on Amazon This feet peeling mask is here to tackle even the toughest calluses! Specifically designed for larger feet, these extra-large exfoliating booties comfortably fit up to a size 14 and contain extra-strength gel to work its magic on hardened skin. With an unscented formula free of parabens and unnecessary additives, this peel is the ideal solution for men who want smooth, comfortable heels without any added fuss. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extra strength for tough skin ✙ Fits up to size 14 ✙ Designed for men – Best suitable for larger foot size

7 ALIVER Feet Peeling Mask ALIVER Feet Peeling Mask View on Amazon Don’t worry about the salon visit when you can easily achieve smooth, touchable feet from the comfort of your home. This feet peeling mask is infused with a calming lavender scent, and helps remove stubborn calluses and dead skin. It leaves your feet feeling soft and rejuvenated in no time. The best part is that this pack of three is suitable for both men and women, and is the perfect solution for those rough, cracked heels. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Calming lavender scent ✙ Three masks included ✙ Easy at-home use – May need more than one application for severe calluses

Q: Can I use a foot peeling mask if I have sensitive skin?

A: If you have sensitive skin, it's important to proceed cautiously with foot peeling masks. Many foot peeling masks contain fruit acids and other exfoliating agents that can cause irritation. It’s recommended to do a patch test on a small area of your foot before applying the entire mask. If there’s no reaction after 24 hours, it should be safe to use. You might also look for a foot peel mask specifically labeled as gentle or for sensitive skin, as these formulations typically contain milder exfoliants.

Q: How often should I use a foot peeling mask?

A: The frequency of use depends on the condition of your feet and the specific product. Generally, foot peeling masks should not be used more than once a month because they are powerful exfoliants, and overuse can lead to skin irritation or thinning. If your feet have a lot of calluses or dead skin, you can repeat the process after about four to six weeks once the peeling has stopped. Always follow the instructions provided with the product for best results.

Q: Is it normal for the peeling to take more than a week?

A: Yes, it’s completely normal for the peeling process to take anywhere from 5 to 14 days. Factors like the thickness of your skin, how much dead skin needs to shed, and even environmental factors like humidity can affect the peeling timeline. It’s important to avoid peeling the skin forcefully and instead let it shed naturally to prevent injury or irritation. You can speed up the process by soaking your feet daily in warm water to help soften the skin.

Q: Can foot peeling masks be used if I have cuts or blisters on my feet?

A: It is not advisable to use foot peeling masks if you have any open cuts, blisters, or wounds on your feet. The exfoliating ingredients, which often include acids, can cause significant discomfort, burning sensations, or even lead to infections. It’s best to wait until your feet are fully healed before using a foot peel to avoid causing further damage to sensitive areas.

Q: Will a foot peel mask affect my nail polish or pedicure?

A: Foot peeling masks can potentially ruin your nail polish or affect the appearance of a fresh pedicure. The acids and other active ingredients in these masks can weaken the polish and cause it to peel or discolor. It’s best to use a foot peeling mask before getting a pedicure or remove any nail polish before using the mask to ensure that your nails and polish remain intact.

