Best Teeth Whitening Gel of 2024

After years of enjoying tea, coffee, and cigarettes, it's common for your teeth to become stained and lose their natural shine. This discoloration can affect your confidence and make you self-conscious about your smile. Fortunately, these teeth whitening gels are an effective solution to help restore our smile.

1 Auraglow Teeth Whitening Gel Auraglow Teeth Whitening Gel View on Amazon Brighten up your smile with this teeth whitening gel. Packaged in a 2.8ml pen applicator, this gel is portable and can be used anywhere. It has a strong 35% carbamide peroxide formula that shows promising results after just one use. The pen provides enough gel for over 20 treatments and is recommended for use 1-2 times daily. Most importantly, this gel is made to be soft and gentle and won't damage your teeth overtime. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Portable design ✙ Visible results ✙ Safe and gentle – May cause minor gum irritation

2 Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Gel Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Gel View on Amazon Give yourself a teeth whitening treatment from the comfort if your home with these teeth whitening gel pens. Compact and portable, these pens help you smile with confidence no matter where you are. They're made with professional ingredients that whiten your teeth overnight without any tooth sensitivity. Each pen can be used up to 40 times and the mint flavor leaves fresh taste in your mouth all day long. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Up to 40+ uses ✙ Quick and effective ✙ Fine tip brush for targeted application – May not work for severe discoloration

3 Auraglow Teeth Whitening Gel Auraglow Teeth Whitening Gel View on Amazon Bring your smile back to life by using this teeth whitening gel to remove years of staining from your teeth. Formulated with 35% carbamide peroxide, this gel is powerful enough to whiten your teeth after a single use while still being safe for sensitive teeth. The pack includes three 5mL syringes, so you can get up to 30 whitening treatments. Additionally, this gel has a gluten-free and kosher formula. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 35% Carbamide Peroxide ✙ 30 whitening treatments ✙ Sensitive teeth whitening – May require additional equipment

4 Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Gel Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Gel View on Amazon Tired of covering your mouth or looking away to hide your smile? These compact yet potent teeth whitening gel pens are designed to effectively break down and remove stains from your teeth. Each pen can deliver an impressive 20 uses, making it cost-effective and ideal for long term use. The pen is infused with a fresh minty flavor and has a travel-friendly design. It also works well for people with sensitive teeth due to its gentle formula. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gentle on gums ✙ Quick application ✙ Convenient for travel – Only available in mint flavor

5 Opalescence Teeth Whitening Gel Opalescence Teeth Whitening Gel View on Amazon Whether you've got an interview or an important occasion coming up, this teeth whitening gel is just the right confidence booster for you. Made by a trusted company in the US, this gel features a strong formula with 35% carbamide peroxide that removes stains for good. The syringes are user-friendly, so you can apply the gel directly to your teeth with precision. Plus, The refreshing mint flavor makes whitening your teeth more enjoyable and less of a hassle. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to use syringes ✙ Gluten-free and kosher ✙ Made in the USA – Not suitable for very sensitive teeth

6 EZGO Teeth Whitening Gel EZGO Teeth Whitening Gel View on Amazon Make this teeth whitening gel a part of your daily self-care routine to restore the shine in your smile. The 22% carbamide peroxide in this gel effectively whitens your teeth without causing sensitivity, which is perfect for people with delicate teeth. It comes in a mint flavor for a fresh feel after each use. Each pack includes 10 individual 3ml syringes, providing plenty of gel for multiple uses. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Safe for sensitive teeth ✙ 10-day stain removal ✙ Professional grade – Requires consistent use

FAQ

Q: How long should I leave the teeth whitening gel on my teeth?

A: The recommended time for most teeth whitening gels is typically 30 minutes to an hour. However, always read the instructions carefully and follow the recommended time to avoid any potential damage to your teeth.

Q: How often should I use teeth whitening gel?

A: It depends on the strength of the gel you're using. Some gels can be used daily, while others should be used only a few times a week. It's essential to follow the instructions and not overuse the product to avoid harming your teeth.

Q: How long will it take to see results from using teeth whitening gel?

A: Results vary from person to person, but most people will see a noticeable improvement in the color of their teeth after using teeth whitening gel for a week or two.

Q: Is teeth whitening gel safe to use?

A: Teeth whitening gel is generally safe to use, but it's essential to follow the instructions carefully. Overuse or misuse of the product can cause tooth sensitivity and other dental problems. Always consult with your dentist before using any teeth whitening product.

Q: Can teeth whitening gel be used on veneers or crowns?

A: Teeth whitening gel won't work on veneers or crowns, as these are made from materials that don't respond to whitening agents. If you have veneers or crowns, talk to your dentist about other options for achieving a brighter smile.

