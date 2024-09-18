Eyelash Extravaganza: The Best Eyelash Serums on the Market

Our Top Picks

If you're dreaming of longer, fuller lashes, eyelash serums might be just what you need. These little bottles of magic promise to help you achieve those thick, fluttery lashes without the hassle of extensions or falsies. But, with so many serums out there, it can be tough to figure out which ones actually work and which ones fall flat. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ve reviewed some of the best eyelash serums to help you find the right one for your lashes. Whether you want more length, volume, or just healthier lashes, this guide will point you in the right direction.

1 STACY LASH Lash Serum & Shampoo Kit STACY LASH Lash Serum & Shampoo Kit View on Amazon For those looking to care for their lashes with minimal hassle, this serum and shampoo kit delivers a well-rounded solution. What sets it apart is the dual-action combo: not only does the serum aim to strengthen and lengthen lashes, but the shampoo helps clean and maintain them, making it ideal for lash extension care. The formula is gentle, which makes it safe for sensitive eyes, without sacrificing performance. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Budget friendly option ✙ Gentle on sensitive eyes ✙ Dual-action serum and shampoo – Small bottle size

2 Keranique Lash Serum Keranique Lash Serum View on Amazon If you're aiming for fuller, healthier lashes, this lash serum is designed to help strengthen and condition your lashes over time. What makes it different from other options is its lightweight formula that feels comfortable even on sensitive eyes. It aims to prevent lash breakage, especially for those who regularly wear makeup or use lash curlers. This serum is also known for its ease of use with a simple daily application, making it an easy addition to your beauty routine. With consistent use, you might notice lashes appearing fuller and more resilient over time. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight non-greasy formula ✙ Promotes lash resilience ✙ Gentle for sensitive eyes – Results can be gradual

3 Grande Cosmetics Lash Serum Grande Cosmetics Lash Serum View on Amazon For those seeking longer, fuller lashes, this lash serum is a popular go-to. What really sets it apart is the blend of vitamins and amino acids that nourish lashes from the root. Unlike some serums that feel heavy, this formula is lightweight and easily absorbed, making it a breeze for daily use. It provides visible lash growth in just a few weeks which gives it an edge over slower-acting options. With regular application, lashes appear more voluminous and conditioned, creating a fuller, natural look without the need for extensions. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Award-winning formula ✙ Guarantees noticeably longer and thicker lashes ✙ Easy to use – Application limited to the upper lash line only

4 BABE ORIGINAL Lash Serum BABE ORIGINAL Lash Serum View on Amazon If you're looking for a serum that keeps your lashes looking lush without too much hassle, this lash serum stands out for its simple yet effective approach. It's known for its gentle formula, making it a good fit for those with sensitive eyes. There is a noticeable increase in lash length and thickness after consistent use, with minimal irritation. The serum applies easily, thanks to its no-fuss applicator, and is designed to blend effortlessly into your nightly skincare routine. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy-to-use applicator ✙ Promotes lash growth ✙ Minimal irritation – Small size

5 Obagi Medical Nu-Cil Eyelash Serum Obagi Medical Nu-Cil Eyelash Serum View on Amazon For those aiming to enhance lash growth with a touch of luxury, this lash serum sets itself apart with its advanced formula. It's specifically designed to target the appearance of thinning lashes, making them look fuller and stronger over time. What makes it stand out is its nourishing ingredients, which focus on promoting overall lash health. The lightweight serum is easy to apply and absorbs quickly, seamlessly fitting into a skincare routine without feeling heavy or sticky. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Targets thinning lashes ✙ Lightweight fast-absorbing formula ✙ Strengthens lashes over time – Costs more than other options

6 RevitaLash Cosmetics Lash Serum RevitaLash Cosmetics Lash Serum View on Amazon For anyone looking to boost their lash game with a little extra care, this lash serum stands out for its clinically proven, peptide-rich formula. What makes it unique is its blend of biotin, peptides, and botanicals, specifically geared toward making lashes appear thicker and more luxurious. It’s perfect for those who want to nourish their lashes while promoting strength and fullness. The serum is also ophthalmologist-tested, making it ideal for sensitive eyes, so it’s gentle while getting the job done. A little bit goes a long way, meaning the bottle will last you quite some time. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Biotin and peptides blend ✙ Ophthalmologist-tested gentle formula ✙ Promotes lash fullness – Slow results

7 LiLash Lash Serum LiLash Lash Serum View on Amazon If short and sparse lashes making your eyes appear smaller and tired, this is the lash serum you need. It is a lifesaver for those of us with sensitive eyes. It's formulated by doctors to be gentle and effective, so you can say goodbye to irritation and hello to longer, thicker lashes. The results are guaranteed within a few weeks. And all you need is one application per day to see a difference. Another excellent feature is that it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free, so you can feel good about using it. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Simple application routine ✙ Promotes stronger and longer lashes ✙ Vegan and cruelty-free – May dry out eye skin

FAQ

Q: Are eyelash serums safe to use?

A: Most over-the-counter eyelash serums are safe when used as directed, but it’s always important to check the ingredients and do a patch test first. Some people may experience minor side effects like redness, irritation, or dryness, especially if they have sensitive skin or eyes. If your serum contains prostaglandin analogs, there’s a small chance it could darken the skin around your lash line or change your eye color, particularly if you have light-colored eyes. Always follow the product’s instructions carefully, and if you experience any discomfort, it’s best to stop use and consult a dermatologist or ophthalmologist.

Q: How long does it take to see results with an eyelash serum?

A: Results can vary depending on the product and your natural lash growth cycle. In general, you can expect to see noticeable improvements in 4 to 6 weeks with consistent use. Some people may see slight changes earlier, while others may need to wait 8 weeks or longer. Keep in mind that lashes grow slowly, and patience is key when using these serums. You’ll usually need to apply the serum daily for best results. After you’ve achieved your desired lash length, most brands recommend continuing with maintenance applications a few times a week to keep your lashes looking fuller and longer.

Q: Can eyelash serums be used with lash extensions?

A: Yes, many eyelash serums can be used with lash extensions, but it’s important to check the product label to make sure it’s compatible. Oil-based serums can weaken the adhesive used for extensions, causing them to fall out prematurely. Look for water-based formulas that won’t interfere with your lash extensions. Using a serum can help nourish your natural lashes while you wear extensions, preventing damage and breakage that can sometimes occur from the extra weight. Always consult with your lash technician before introducing any new products to ensure they’re safe to use with your extensions.

Q: How often should I apply eyelash serum?

A: Most eyelash serums are designed for daily use. Apply the serum once a day, usually at night, along the base of your upper lashes, similar to how you’d apply liquid eyeliner. Some serums may recommend applying twice a day for faster results, but it’s important to follow the specific instructions on your product. Consistency is key, so stick with it even if you don’t see immediate results. After you reach your desired length, you can reduce the application to 2-3 times a week to maintain your lashes. Avoid using too much serum, as this can cause irritation.

Q: Can I use eyelash serum on my eyebrows?

A: Yes, many eyelash serums can be used on eyebrows to promote thicker, fuller brows. Since the hair growth cycle for brows is similar to lashes, the nourishing ingredients in the serum can help encourage growth and reduce thinning. Some brands even market their serums as both lash and brow enhancers. To use on your eyebrows, apply the serum directly to sparse areas or along your entire brow line. Just like with lashes, patience is key—results can take a few weeks, and you’ll need to apply it consistently to see noticeable improvements in your brows.

