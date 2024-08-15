Get Silky Smooth Skin With The Best At-Home Laser Hair Removal of 2024

Our Top Picks

Tired of unwanted facial and body hair stopping you from living your best life? Get rid of it forever with peroidal laser hair removal treatments. We get it - regular salon appointments and upkeep can seem daunting, but what if you could do it all from the comfort of your home? At-home laser hair removal is the perfect way to maintain your soft skin according to your own schedule. These little machines go a long way in giving you hair-free skin. But how do you pick which one is best for you? Whether you're someone with thick hair or sensitive skin, our comparison guide has a laser device that's perfect for your needs.

1 XSOUL At-Home Laser Hair Removal XSOUL At-Home Laser Hair Removal View on Amazon Removing hair at home has never been easier! With the XSOUL At-Home Laser Hair Removal, you can easily get smooth skin in the comfort of your home. With 999,999 flashes, it offers years of use, saving you countless trips to the salon. The 5 adjustable power levels make it easy to customize your treatment, ensuring comfort while targeting hair reduction. It’s designed for full-body use, with Auto Mode for smaller areas and Manual Mode for larger ones. While it's a plug-in device, the ergonomic design and included accessories make the process hassle-free. Plus, the 36-month warranty and 100-day money-back guarantee add extra peace of mind. Highly recommended! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long-term use ✙ Painless operation ✙ Full-body use – Can cause migraines

2 Sapyro At-Home Laser Hair Removal Sapyro At-Home Laser Hair Removal View on Amazon The Sapyro At-Home Laser Hair Removal device offers a gentle yet effective solution for those seeking smooth, hair-free skin. Its advanced IPL technology targets hair follicles, and with consistent use, you’ll notice visible changes in just 4 weeks. The Ice-Cooling Technology is a standout feature, providing a soothing experience that makes the process almost painless. With 2 flash modes and 5 energy levels, it’s versatile enough to handle all body areas with care. Plus, with 999,999 flashes, this device is built to last, offering years of use. However, you might want to be extra careful if you have sensitive skin, it's known for its powerful laser. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast action ✙ Comes with storage case ✙ Has cooling technology – Not for sensitive skin

3 Braun At-Home Laser Hair Removal Braun At-Home Laser Hair Removal View on Amazon Who said laser hair removal can’t be easy and stylish? The Braun At-Home Laser Hair Removal device claims to be the world's first SMART IPL system, tailored to your unique skin. With responsive intelligence, it adapts each flash for optimal results, offering smooth skin for up to 18 months. You’ll notice visible changes after just one use, and a full-body treatment takes only 10 minutes a week. Safety is a priority with its advanced skin tone sensor and UV filter, ensuring gentle and virtually painless treatments. The best part? Braun’s precision heads make it easy to treat every area, bringing salon-quality results right to your home. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long-lasting hair removal ✙ Stylish vanity case ✙ Ergonomic design – Not many color options

4 Lubex At-Home Laser Hair Removal Lubex At-Home Laser Hair Removal View on Amazon Do you feel that sensitive skin and laser hair removal can’t go hand in hand? The Lubex At-Home Laser Hair Removal device makes it possible with its innovative quadruple ice cooling technology, keeping the sapphire contact surfaces at a soothing 41°F-50°F. Designed specifically for sensitive areas like the bikini line and face, this device provides visible results in just 3 weeks, with up to 97% hair reduction. With 15 adjustable intensity levels, you can enjoy precise, painless treatments for your whole body in just 8-10 minutes. Say goodbye to expensive salons and hello to smooth, silky skin with Lubex. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to use ✙ Sapphire ice cooling ✙ Works on different hair types – Can cause mild discomfort

5 Aopvui At-Home Laser Hair Removal Aopvui At-Home Laser Hair Removal View on Amazon Are you looking for a quick and easy way to achieve smooth, hair-free skin? The Aopvui At-Home Laser Hair Removal device might be just what you need. Utilizing advanced IPL technology, it targets hair follicles to prevent regrowth, delivering permanent results over time. With 999,999 flashes, it’s perfect for the whole family, and you won’t need to worry about replacing cartridges. The 9 adjustable energy levels allow you to customize your treatment for optimal comfort. Though it’s not rechargeable, its plug-in design ensures consistent power. With its economical and efficient design, Aopvui brings the benefits of expensive salon treatments right into your home. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Penetrative coverage ✙ Works for both men and women ✙ Narrow flash window frame – Needs to be used often

6 Ubroo At-Home Laser Hair Removal Ubroo At-Home Laser Hair Removal View on Amazon Imagine a hair removal device that not only delivers incredible results but also pampers your skin. The Ubroo At-Home Laser Hair Removal device is designed with advanced IPL technology, providing up to 96% hair reduction after just two months. Its unique red-light technology penetrates deeply, putting hair follicles into a dormant state for permanent results. The built-in ice compress function cools your skin to 41°F, ensuring a comfortable, irritation-free experience. With 9 adjustable energy levels and a sleek, ergonomic design, Ubroo is perfect for both men and women. It lets you save time and money while achieving salon-quality results in the comfort of your home. What more could you ask for? Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Full-body use ✙ Ice cooling mechanism ✙ Easy to use – No attachments included

7 INNZA At-Home Laser Hair Removal INNZA At-Home Laser Hair Removal View on Amazon Looking for an effective, skin-friendly way to reduce unwanted hair? The INNZA At-Home Laser Hair Removal device combines advanced IPL technology with an upgraded ice cooling system to make treatments painless and comfortable. With 999,999 flashes, it’s perfect for sharing with family and friends. The device features two flash modes - auto and manual - that are tailored to different body areas. Use it consistently, and you'll see visible results within weeks. Weighing just 300g, this compact device is easy to carry and store, making it the smallest on the market. It's everything and more for an at-home hair removal treatment. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Works for many hair types ✙ Versatile body use ✙ Ice cooling feature – Doesn't work on redheads

FAQ

Q: Do at-home laser hair removal devices work on dark skin?

A: Some devices are suitable for dark skin, but always check the product specifications to ensure it’s safe for your skin tone and hair type.

Q: How often should I use my at-home laser hair removal device?

A: Typically, 2-3 times a week for the first 4 weeks, then 1-2 times weekly until desired results are achieved.

Q: Can I use an at-home laser hair removal device on my face?

A: Yes, many devices are safe for facial use, but avoid the eye area and check the product guidelines for specific instructions.

Q: How long before I see results with at-home laser hair removal?

A: Visible results usually appear within 4-8 weeks, with consistent use according to the device’s instructions.

Q: Is at-home laser hair removal painful?

A: Most devices offer adjustable intensity levels and cooling features to minimize discomfort, making treatments generally painless for most users.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.