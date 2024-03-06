Our Honest Review of the Best Shampo Bars of 2024

Our Top Picks

Eco-friendliness is not just a fad but a way of living. It affects all aspects of a person's lifestyle, including haircare. Thus, the need for environmentally friendly shampoo bars was born. These hair care products help you make better decisions for the planet without compromising your hair health. Keeping this in mind, we set out to find the best shampoo bars that deliver on all fronts. We pored over ingredients, consulted with haircare experts, and tested the lather quotient. The result is a carefully curated list of top picks catering to various hair types and concerns. So, let's go into the details below, shall we?

1 Viori Citrus Yao Shampoo Bar Viori Citrus Yao Shampoo Bar View on Amazon The main component of this shampoo bar is Longsheng rice water, a treatment that the indigenous Longsheng tribe uses to keep their hair healthy and long. This particular ingredient is high in nutrients and free of pesticides or other substances that can harm your hair. The bar also uses other beneficial ingredients, like aloe vera, shea butter, and rice bran oil, which are all highly beneficial for hair. It also has a refreshing citrus scent that keeps you smelling great. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made with Longsheng rice water ✙ Free of sulfates ✙ Refreshing citrus scent – Scent may be a bit too strong

2 Grown Ass Man Co. Shampoo Bar Grown Ass Man Co. Shampoo Bar View on Amazon Modern men deserve an all-in-one solution that keeps them smelling great even after sweating. That's exactly what this shampoo bar does. We're only calling it a shampoo bar, but it can be used for hair, beard, and body wash. The bar has been formulated with essential oils and conditioners that keep your hair healthy and prevent dandruff. This product is eco-friendly, plastic-free, and all-natural, so you don't have to worry about harming your hair or the planet. Plus, it's designed to last as long as 2 or 3 liquid shampoo bottles. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3 in 1 formula ✙ Refreshing scent ✙ Long-lasting – Leaves slight residue when wet

3 The Earthling Co Shampoo Bar The Earthling Co Shampoo Bar View on Amazon Shampoo bars are great, but many people miss the lather that traditional liquid shampoo creates. Luckily, this shampoo bar by The Earthling Co. stepped up to provide a conditioning leather that perfectly mimics liquid shampoo without stripping off your hair's natural oils. It uses glycerin and vitamin B5 to restore lost shine and luster to your hair. This shampoo is also great for people with sensitive scalps because it contains ingredients that reduce inflammation while providing essential nourishment. Additionally, it's free of harmful ingredients like parabens, sulfates, and silicones that harm your hair in the long run. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lathers well ✙ Great for sensitive skin ✙ Free of harmful ingredients – Can weigh down less voluminous hair

4 Ethique Frizz Wrangler Shampoo Bar Ethique Frizz Wrangler Shampoo Bar View on Amazon We added this product for our frizzy hair readers, whose biggest enemy is humidity. This shampoo bar contains up to 10 times more active ingredients than traditional liquid shampoos, providing the nourishment your hair needs to remain healthy. It also uses ingredients like cocoa seed butter and creamed coconut that will tame your mane. Plus, adding stearic acid ensures that the shampoo gets every buildup in your hair, essentially refreshing your scalp. Overall, with this shampoo, you'll have one less thing to worry about during humid weather. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Great for frizz ✙ Refreshes scalp ✙ Sustainable – Takes time to lather

5 J·R·LIGGETT'S Shampoo Bar J·R·LIGGETT View on Amazon With the amount of conditioning goodness this shampoo bar contains, you'll never need a separate conditioner again. It includes a diverse range of oils, including our favorite coconut, castor, and almond oils, that deeply hydrate your hair and provide essential nutrients. While the shampoo is suitable for all hair types, it is beneficial for people with sensitivities or allergies, as it contains minimal ingredients, all of which are natural. It's also quite cost-effective, as it can easily last for up to 35 to 40 washes. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Deeply hydrating ✙ Suitable for all hair types ✙ Cost-effective – Takes time to completely rinse out

6 Kitsch Castor Oil Shampoo Bar Kitsch Castor Oil Shampoo Bar View on Amazon This shampoo bar is the perfect way to save space in your toiletry bag. It eliminates the need for up to two bottles of both shampoo and conditioner. The bar uses a formula comprised of castor oil, essential oils, and other bio-based ingredients that are suitable for all hair types, even color-treated ones. Additionally, castor oil is well known for providing moisture to dull and dehydrated hair, essentially bringing it back to life. The hair bar also does not use harsh ingredients, such as parabens, silicones, and sulfates, so you can use it daily with extra peace of mind. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Space-saving ✙ Moisturizing castor oil ✙ Vegan and all-natural – S-shape design can be awkward to use

7 SAPHUS Shampoo Bars SAPHUS Shampoo Bars View on Amazon This is the most affordable option on our list, going for just under $14. It includes 6 shampoo bars, so you can share them with the entire family. The bars only use natural, plant-based ingredients and essential oils that accommodate a variety of hair preferences and needs. They have a light and refreshing scent that has impressed many of their customers. One bar can last for up to 40 washes, making this bundle a great deal. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Long-lasting ✙ Natural ingredients – A bit drying

FAQ

Q: How do shampoo bars benefit the environment?

A: Shampoo bars benefit the environment primarily by reducing waste. Unlike liquid shampoos, which come in plastic bottles, shampoo bars typically use minimal or biodegradable packaging. This significantly cuts down on plastic waste. Additionally, shampoo bars are more concentrated and don't contain water, making them lighter and more compact. This reduces the carbon footprint associated with transporting them. By choosing shampoo bars, you contribute to less plastic pollution and lower transportation emissions, supporting a more sustainable approach to personal care.

Q: How do I use a shampoo bar effectively?

A: To use a shampoo bar effectively, start by wetting your hair thoroughly. Rub the bar between your hands to create a lather, or directly apply it to your hair from scalp to ends. Massage the lather into your scalp and through your hair as you would with liquid shampoo. Be sure to cover all areas, especially if you have thick or long hair. After a thorough scrubbing, rinse your hair well with water to remove all suds.

Q: How can I transition from liquid shampoo to a shampoo bar without affecting hair health?

A: Transitioning from liquid shampoo to a shampoo bar is simple but may require a little adjustment. Start by alternating between your liquid shampoo and the shampoo bar each time you wash your hair. This gradual approach helps your scalp and hair adjust to the difference in pH and cleansing method. During the transition, it’s normal to experience changes in hair texture or an adjustment period where hair might feel different. Be patient and ensure you thoroughly rinse your hair to remove any residue.

Q: Can shampoo bars cause hair build-up or residue?

A: Yes, shampoo bars can sometimes cause hair build-up or leave a residue. This is because the natural oils and ingredients in the bar take time to fully rinse out. To minimize this, make sure to rinse your hair thoroughly with plenty of water after washing. Additionally, consider using a clarifying rinse like diluted apple cider vinegar occasionally, which can help remove any residue and restore shine and balance to your hair.

Q: Are shampoo bars effective in hard water areas?

A: Shampoo bars can be less effective in hard water areas because the minerals in hard water can react with the soap, making it harder to lather and rinse out thoroughly. This can sometimes leave a residue on your hair, making it feel stiff or waxy. To combat this, you could try using a clarifying shampoo occasionally to remove mineral buildup, or rinsing your hair with a diluted solution of apple cider vinegar or lemon juice to break down the residue. Another option is to install a water softener in your home to reduce the hardness of the water.

Article Contributors

Kelly Knight

Kelly is a seasoned writer with an inside scoop on the latest news, tech, and product updates. She has over a decade of experience as an editor and writer. As a writer, she creates impactful content that resonates with the audience.