Review of the Best Foot Mask For Calluses

If your feet are feeling rough and callused, you’re probably ready for something that actually works. That’s where foot masks come in. These little wonders exfoliate and hydrate your skin, leaving your feet soft and refreshed. Whether you’re always on the go or just need some pampering, a good foot mask can make a big difference. In this comparison guide, we’ve pulled together some of the best options to help you find the perfect match so you can kick back and enjoy smoother, healthier feet in no time.

1 LV LAVINSO Foot Peel LV LAVINSO Foot Peel View on Amazon The baby foot peel features a powerful botanical blend that includes aloe vera, papaya extract, malic acid, and citric acid to exfoliate and rejuvenate your feet. This mask effectively removes dead skin and calluses to leave your feet feeling baby-soft in just 6-11 days. Unlike many harsh exfoliants, this formula is sulfate, aluminum, and paraben-free. It's perfect for people with sensitive skin while still being highly effective. It accommodates feet up to men’s size 11. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick results ✙ Botanical ingredients ✙ Derma-tested – The peeling process can be slightly uncomfortable

2 DERMORA Foot Mask for Calluses DERMORA Foot Mask for Calluses View on Amazon Dealing with calluses and rough skin doesn’t have to be complicated. This baby foot peel stands out for its soothing blend of fruit acids and botanical extracts. It gently exfoliates your dry, cracked feet without causing irritation. Unlike other products, this foot mask is also designed to be travel-ready—it's compact enough to take on the go. It only takes 60-minutes to apply and is a universal fit for up to men’s size 11. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Universal fit ✙ Quick application ✙ Travel-ready – Daily soaking needed to show results

3 Lee Beauty Foot Mask for Calluses Lee Beauty Foot Mask for Calluses View on Amazon Transform your foot care routine with an at-home solution that delivers professional-level results. This is an easy-to-use, at-home solution for tackling dry, cracked feet and stubborn calluses. What sets this baby foot peel apart is its multi-functional formula—not only does it exfoliate dead skin and calluses, but it also hydrates and softens the area. Unlike other foot masks that require days of peeling, this gel works within 5-10 minutes. You also get a recommended foot rasp kit along with your gel. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Foot rasp kit ✙ Hydrates and softens skin ✙ Multi-functional formula – Requires a pumice stone

4 Bodipure Foot Mask for Calluses Bodipure Foot Mask for Calluses View on Amazon Soft, callused feet need extra care, and this mask offers intense hydration to tackle dryness head-on. This mask achieves this by a blend of keratin and vitamin E to nourish the skin without relying on harsh chemicals. You can easily enjoy an at-home treatment that focuses on moisturizing rather than exfoliating. It works gently on sensitive feet and provides lasting hydration for those who need regular foot care. While it may not peel away thick layers of skin, it excels at maintaining softness and smoothness, making it a solid option for everyday use. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Deep hydration with keratin and Vitamin E ✙ Safe and natural ✙ Easy at-home pedicure – Not ideal for those looking for an intense peeling treatment

5 Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Mask Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Mask View on Amazon Enjoy a spa-like experience from the comfort of your home. This exfoliation foot mask is here to make your dream of baby-soft feet a reality. With a powerful blend of lactic acid, glycolic acid, and 16 botanical extracts, this foot mask effectively sloughs away dead skin, revealing smooth and rejuvenated feet in just one hour. Just slip on the booties and relax. Enjoy the soothing lavender scent as you pamper your feet, making this foot peel perfect for a self-care session or as a thoughtful gift for a loved one. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lactic and glycolic acid for powerful exfoliation ✙ Long-lasting results ✙ Lavender fragrance – Requires scrubbing for tougher areas

6 Aquaphor Foot Mask for Calluses Aquaphor Foot Mask for Calluses View on Amazon Restore smooth and hydrated feet in just 10 minutes with a self-care treatment designed for dry or rough skin. This moisturizing foot mask delivers intense hydration using a blend of avocado oil, shea butter, and Provitamin B5. The gentle formula helps soothe calluses and cracked heels, leaving your feet feeling soft and revitalized. It comes in a convenient sock-like design which makes it easy to wear while you relax. Simply slip them on, enjoy a mess-free experience, and let the nourishing ingredients work their magic. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Immediate moisturization ✙ Visible results after one use ✙ Can be used with various skin conditions – Potential slipperiness

7 FEETS Foot Peel FEETS Foot Peel View on Amazon Say goodbye to thick, painful calluses with a mask that uses gentle and natural ingredients to exfoliate deeply. Made from fruit-based acids combined with soothing extracts like lavender and tangerine peel, this mask works overtime to remove rough patches and leave skin smooth. The exfoliation is quick-acting, starts within three days, and can last up to two weeks. What makes this treatment special is its podiatrist-approved formula and is free from harsh chemicals like parabens and sulfates. Moreover, thanks to the hydrating and anti-aging properties of green tea and lemon extracts your feet will not only feel softer but also revitalized. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Natural chemical-free ingredients ✙ Podiatrist-approved and cruelty-free ✙ Long-lasting – Requires daily soaking for results

Q: How does a foot mask for calluses actually work?

A: A foot mask primarily uses exfoliating ingredients such as glycolic, salicylic, or lactic acid, which help break down the thick layers of dead skin that form calluses. These acids penetrate deeply, softening the hardened skin. After wearing the mask for the recommended time (usually 60-90 minutes), the acids work over the next few days to naturally peel away dead skin, leaving behind softer, smoother feet. The peeling process typically starts around day three and can continue for a week, depending on the severity of your calluses and the mask's formulation.

Q: Are foot masks safe for people with sensitive skin or medical conditions like diabetes?

A: While most foot masks are safe for general use, people with sensitive skin, allergies, or conditions like diabetes need to exercise caution. The exfoliating acids can sometimes be too harsh, leading to irritation, especially on compromised or delicate skin. If you have diabetes or other circulatory conditions, it’s best to consult a healthcare provider before using a foot mask, as open wounds or impaired skin healing can be a concern. For sensitive skin, opt for masks with milder exfoliants like fruit enzymes or masks that focus more on hydration with ingredients like urea, aloe vera, or shea butter.

Q: How often can I use a foot mask for calluses?

A: Most foot masks for calluses are designed for occasional use, typically once every 2-4 weeks, depending on the condition of your feet and the specific product. The strong exfoliants in these masks can cause dryness if overused, so it’s important to follow the product’s instructions. If your feet peel excessively after one treatment, give them enough time to fully recover before applying another mask. For milder masks that focus on hydration with gentle exfoliation, you may be able to use them more frequently, but always be mindful of your skin’s response.

Q: Do foot masks remove calluses in just one use, or are multiple applications needed?

A: The results you’ll get from one application depend on the thickness of your calluses and the potency of the foot mask. For lighter or more superficial calluses, you may notice smoother skin after one treatment. However, for deeper, more stubborn calluses, it often takes multiple applications over a period of weeks to see significant improvement. Some foot masks work gradually, meaning that with consistent use, you’ll experience better results over time. Be patient, and avoid overusing the product in an attempt to speed up the process, as this can lead to skin irritation.

Q: How long does the peeling phase last after using a foot mask for calluses?

A: The peeling phase usually starts about 3 to 5 days after the foot mask treatment and can last for up to a week, sometimes longer depending on your skin’s regeneration speed and the extent of the calluses. During this period, the outer layer of skin sheds gradually, so it's important to avoid manually peeling the skin to prevent damage or infection. The peeling is a natural process where the dead skin falls away, revealing softer skin underneath. You may want to wear socks during this phase to keep the shedding skin from making a mess and to protect your feet.

