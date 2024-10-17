Reviewing the Best Flat Irons

Our Top Picks

If you ask us, flat irons are one of the best inventions since sliced bread! Seriously, they’re a lifesaver when it comes to hair styling. Whether you’re straightening, curling, or adding cute waves, a flat iron can do it all if you’re feeling creative. With so many options out there, though, it can be hard to choose the right one. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best flat irons on the market to help you find the perfect one. We hope you find the styling companion you’ve been looking for in our list!

1 ELLA BELLA Flat Iron ELLA BELLA Flat Iron View on Amazon The only downside to having long, thick hair is how much time it takes to style. That’s why this flat iron is designed to cut down on straightening time. It uses advanced infrared technology to heat up super quick and help you achieve silky straight hair in minutes. It also has five different heat settings, so it won't slow down or fail to straighten your uniquely textured hair. The high-quality titanium plates distribute the heat even along the entire flat iron to reduce any frizz and add shine. Plus, the dual voltage for travel, 360-degree swivel cord, and auto shut-off feature make it super convenient! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Infrared technology ✙ Digital display ✙ Multiple temperature settings – Plates require a little extra squeeze to fully close

2 L'ANGE HAIR Flat Iron L View on Amazon Why buy multiple devices when one can get the job done just as well? Whether you need to straighten, curl, or create cute beachy waves, this flat iron does it all! The floating titanium plates glide smoothly through your hair without snagging, and the rounded edges make sure you don’t get any unwanted creases. You can select the ideal heat for your hair texture using the adjustable settings that range from 280°F to 430°F, so you won't end up frying your hair and creating even more frizz. This flat iron even has a built-in fan that cools your hair instantly to lock in shine and style. Plus, it’s lightweight and comes with a built-in clip to make styling quick and easy. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 360° airflow for even heat ✙ Adjustable temperature settings ✙ Can also be used as a curling iron – Buttons may accidentally get pressed during use due to awkward positioning

3 Bekind Apex Flat Iron Bekind Apex Flat Iron View on Amazon For most of us, styling our hair is part of our daily routine, so why not use a flat iron that looks beautiful sitting on your vanity? It’s not all about looks, though. This flat iron is designed to make styling easier and faster, whether you're straightening or curling your hair. The Apex floating plates, don't get tangle or tug on your hair, so your hair stays smooth and natural all day after styling. Not only that, but the advanced PTC heating tech keeps the heat stable to help you style safely and effectively without damaging your hair. Plus, it always remembers your last temperature setting, so it’s ready to go when you are! Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 2-in-1 functionality ✙ Ultra-fast heating ✙ Temperature memory feature – Outside barrel doesn’t heat

4 TYMO Flat Iron TYMO Flat Iron View on Amazon If you live in a household where multiple people need to straighten their hair, or if you just want a versatile flat iron, this one’s perfect for you. It has 32 adjustable heat levels, ranging from 140 to 450°F, which makes it ideal for all hair types. The 1-inch floating plates heat up in just 10 seconds and glide smoothly through hair to reduce the risk of tangling and damage. And on top of all this, the entire operation is automatic. Just pick it up and lightly sway to turn it on, and the shut off feature automatically activates after 5 minutes of inactivity. Additionally, the lightweight and compact design makes it a good tool to for travelling. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 32 adjustable temperatures ✙ Auto shut off ✙ Lightweight – Might make a slight humming noise while running

5 Brilliant Beauty Flat Iron Brilliant Beauty Flat Iron View on Amazon A simple, compact tool that comes with everything you need to get the job done at an affordable price? Honestly, what more could a girl ask for? This flat iron is designed to give your hair that \"freah out of the salon\" look by using its ceramic plates infused with crushed tourmaline. More specifically, it uses this function to protect and hydrate your hair while straightening it at the same time. It also heats up super quick and maintains that temperature consistently, so your gets an even amount of heat all around. Plus, it comes with a heat-resistant mat, sectioning clips, and a travel bag for convenience at home and on the go! Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ceramic ionic technology ✙ Includes heat resistant mat ✙ Travel bag included – Limited to 1-inch plates

6 Faszin Flat Iron Faszin Flat Iron View on Amazon Some of us have hair that just won’t lay flat, no matter how much heat we use. That’s why this flat iron is packed with negative ions that neutralize the positive ions in dry or damaged hair to lay it flat once and for all. The titanium plates are 150% smoother than ceramic ones, so you can run it through your hair without ripping a single strand out, and the fast heat-up tech means you can get ready in a rush and still look like you just walked out of the salon. It’s also equipped with 11 temperature settings and has a 30-minute auto shut-off function, which means you can get small tasks done in between styling without it shutting off on you. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual voltage for travel ✙ Titanium plates ✙ Includes negative ions – Plates are close to the edge

7 REVLON Flat Iron REVLON Flat Iron View on Amazon We get it—not everyone needs a pricey and oversized flat iron. That’s why this one offers the perfect balance of affordability and convenience without any of the extra fuss. It works perfectly well with ceramic-coated plates that distribute heat evenly to protect your hair from damage and give you the silky smooth hair you've been looking for. And whether your hair is thick, fine, or somewhere in between, this flat iron’s high heat setting of 400ºF gets the job done quickly, right down to the roots! Plus, with a compact size, tangle-free swivel cord, and comfortable silicone grips, it's extremely travel-friendly. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Easy to handle ✙ Compact – Doesn't have an auto shut-off feature

Q: What materials are commonly used in flat iron plates

A: Flat iron plates are typically made from three main materials: ceramic, tourmaline, and titanium. Ceramic plates are popular because they heat evenly, which helps prevent hot spots that can damage your hair. They’re also gentle, making them a great choice for all hair types, especially fine or thin hair. Tourmaline is often used as a coating on ceramic plates, and it helps to reduce frizz by emitting negative ions that smooth the hair cuticle. Titanium plates, on the other hand, heat up very quickly and can reach higher temperatures, making them ideal for thick or coarse hair that requires more heat for styling.

Q: What do floating plates in flat irons do?

A: Floating plates in flat irons are designed to move slightly while you style your hair, which helps ensure an even grip on your hair, no matter the angle. This flexibility allows the plates to adjust to the thickness and texture of your hair as you glide the iron through. As a result, they reduce the chances of tugging, pulling, or snagging, which can happen with flat, fixed plates. Floating plates also help distribute heat more evenly across the hair, preventing hot spots and reducing the risk of damage.

Q: Why is a 360-degree swivel cord important for a flat iron’s usability?

A: A 360-degree swivel cord is important for a flat iron because it allows you to move and rotate the tool freely without the cord getting tangled or twisted. This feature makes styling much easier, especially when you're curling or working on the back of your hair, where you need more flexibility. It also reduces wear and tear on the cord, helping the flat iron last longer.

Q: How does infrared heating technology differ from traditional flat iron heating methods?

A: Infrared heating technology in flat irons works differently from traditional methods by heating the hair from the inside out, rather than just the surface. This means it penetrates the hair shaft more gently and evenly, reducing the risk of heat damage. Traditional flat irons often use direct heat, which can sometimes cause hot spots and result in uneven styling or damage to the outer layer of your hair. Infrared technology, on the other hand, helps lock in moisture, reduce frizz, and add shine while still giving you smooth results.

Q: Why is dual voltage important for people who travel with their flat iron?

A: Dual voltage is important for travelers because it allows your flat iron to work safely in different countries with varying electrical systems. A flat iron with dual voltage automatically adjusts to the voltage of the country you're in, so you don’t have to worry about frying your device or needing a separate converter. This feature makes it convenient to take your flat iron with you wherever you go.

