Reviewing the Best Foot Peels of 2024

Our Top Picks

Feet are some of the most commonly neglected parts of the body. That's why, as humans age, many start experiencing dry skin and flaky, cracked heels. If you're experiencing the same symptoms, we want you to know that it's never too late to start caring for your feet. A simple foot peel mask can go a long way in providing your feet with some much-needed TLC. In this guide, we've discussed some of our personal favorite foot peel products that'll make your feet sandal-ready again.

1 LV Lavinso Feet Peeling Mask LV Lavinso Feet Peeling Mask View on Amazon Nothing beats the quick and convenient process of this feet peeling mask. Unlike many foot peels that may require additional scrubbing or multiple applications to see results, this one only needs a single one-hour session to start the transformation. Its blend of fruit acids and extracts is designed to be both effective and gentle, targeting dead, callused skin without causing discomfort. Additionally, it's a universal fit—the socks can accommodate up to a men's size 11, so there's no fuss about finding the right size, and it’s suitable for both men and women. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to use ✙ Botanical ingredients for gentle exfoliation ✙ Universal fit – The peeling process can be slightly uncomfortable for some

2 PLANTIFIQUE Feet Peeling Mask PLANTIFIQUE Feet Peeling Mask View on Amazon If you can't settle on one scent, you'll be happy to know that this feet peeling mask comes in a combo pack that includes different scents for you to try. In terms of effectiveness, the masks have been vouched by magazines like Elle and Glamour for their effectiveness. Each mask includes lactic acid, salicylic acid, and natural extracts that remove calluses and dry, cracked skin from the deepest layers. Plus, it's gentle on the skin—dermatologically tested by the trusted Essex Testing Clinic—meaning no harsh ingredients like parabens or lanolin. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Developed by dermatologists ✙ No allergens or irritants ✙ Contains salicylic and lactic acid – Feet might tingle slightly after use

3 FEETS Foot Peel FEETS Foot Peel View on Amazon This foot peel mask has an excellent EWG-verified ingredient score and it's not hard to see why. It contains all of the acidic goodness needed to not only exfoliate but also provide a relaxing, spa-like experience. It comes with booties that fit larger foot sizes (up to size 13 for women and 12.5 for men), which means it’s slightly more inclusive when it comes to larger feet. It’s also free of parabens, sulfates, and silicones, and is cruelty-free, which may appeal to those who are very particular about what they put on their skin. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Natural chemical-free ingredients ✙ Podiatrist-approved and cruelty-free ✙ Long-lasting – Requires daily soaking for results

4 Phoenix Foot Peel Phoenix Foot Peel View on Amazon A little bit of skincare can go a long way for men, and this foot peel mask proves it. It's specifically designed with extra strength, meaning the exfoliating gel is formulated to tackle even the roughest calluses and dead skin for men whose feet have seen some wear and tear. The booties are extra-large, fitting up to a man’s size 14, which is a big plus if regular foot masks don’t fit comfortably. Plus, this mask is unscented, with no added fragrances or unnecessary scents for those who prefer a more neutral product or have sensitive skin. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Unscented ✙ Extra large size ✙ Extra strength formula – Tape strength could be better

5 FREEMAN Foot Peel FREEMAN Foot Peel View on Amazon If the thought of a foot mask or bootie makes you work, then this foot peel spray might be perfect for you. You just spray it directly on your clean, dry feet, rub off the dead skin, and rinse. It's incredibly time-saving and gives baby-soft feet in just minutes rather than waiting days for peeling to start. The spray is made with coconut and aloe, which are great for moisturizing and hydrating, so you get smooth, exfoliated feet without the dryness that some peels can cause. Plus, you get about 50+ applications per bottle. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to use spray ✙ 50 applications per bottle ✙ Quick results – A little messy to work with

FAQ

Q: Is it safe to use foot peel masks if I have sensitive skin?

A: If you have sensitive skin, it’s best to be a bit cautious with foot peel masks. They contain strong ingredients like acids that help remove dead skin, which can sometimes cause irritation. To be on the safe side, you should do a small patch test first—try the product on a small area of your foot and wait 24 hours to see if you have any reaction. If it feels fine, then you can go ahead and use it. But if you notice any redness, itching, or discomfort, it might be best to avoid using it to keep your skin happy and healthy.

Q: How long should I leave a foot peel mask on?

A: You should leave a foot peel mask on for about 60 to 90 minutes, depending on what the instructions say. This gives the ingredients enough time to soak in and start working on breaking down the dead skin. It’s really important not to leave it on longer than recommended, even if you think it might make it work better—doing so could actually irritate your skin or cause burning. Once the time is up, just wash your feet off with water.

Q: Can I use a foot peel mask if I have cuts, blisters, or open wounds on my feet?

A: It’s not a good idea to use a foot peel mask if you have any cuts, blisters, or open wounds on your feet. The ingredients in foot peel masks can be pretty strong, and using them on broken skin could cause a lot of stinging, irritation, or even make things worse. It’s best to wait until your feet are fully healed before you use a foot peel.

Q: What should I do to maintain the results after using a foot peel mask?

A: After using a foot peel mask, keeping your feet smooth is all about moisturizing and taking care of them regularly. Apply a good foot cream or lotion daily to keep your skin hydrated—something thick like foot balm works great. You can also wear socks after applying moisturizer to lock it in, especially at night.

Q: Can foot peel masks help with issues like athlete’s foot or fungal infections?

A: Foot peel masks aren’t made to treat issues like athlete’s foot or other fungal infections. They work by removing dead skin, but they don’t have the special ingredients needed to get rid of fungi. If you use a foot peel mask when you have an infection, it might even make things worse by irritating your skin.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.