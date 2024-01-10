Reviewing the Best Hair Dryer Brushes of 2024

Our Top Picks

Are you familiar with the struggle of juggling a hair dryer in one hand and a round brush in the other? You’re not alone. And let’s not even talk about that round brush getting all tangled in the hair! Now imagine, you could get instant salon-like blowout right in the comfort of your home and without spending a lot of money. Sounds dreamy right! But this dream can be achieved if you invest in a hair dryer brush! These nifty tools combine drying, styling, and volumizing all into one, making your mornings so much easier and a lot of fab. A hair dryer brush is an investment in convenience and style that’s definitely worth it. So are you ready to discover the most reliable hair dryer brush for your styling needs? Let’s dive in!

1 L’ANGE Blow Dryer Brush L’ANGE Blow Dryer Brush View on Amazon This blow-dryer brush offers the perfect combination of lightweight design and powerful performance. At just 1.25 pounds, it's easy on the arms, making it ideal for anyone looking for an efficient yet comfortable styling tool. With its 60 mm oval barrel and titanium technology, it creates smooth, frizz-free hair in no time, while the mix of nylon and tufted bristles helps add volume and detangle effortlessly. Its multiple heat settings cater to different hair types, and the ergonomic design ensures you can style your hair without fatigue. Plus, the stylish blush color is a fun touch, making this tool a favorite for both practicality and aesthetics. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Premium titanium barrel ✙ 360° airflow design ✙ Versatile heat settings – Not ideal for extremely short hair

2 REVLON Hair Dryer Brush, One-Step Ionic Volumizer REVLON Hair Dryer Brush, One-Step Ionic Volumizer View on Amazon This hair styling tool by Revlon is all you need for gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in just one step. The brush smooths your hair while adding that much-needed lift at the roots, all in a single step. With three heat settings plus a cool option, you get the flexibility to style your hair just the way you like it. And thanks to the lightweight build, it's comfortable to use, making salon-quality styling more accessible than ever! Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Unique oval brush design ✙ Nylon pin & tufted bristles for detangling ✙ Lightweight ✙ easy to handle – Heat levels not customizable beyond presets

3 HOT TOOLS Blow Dryer Brush HOT TOOLS Blow Dryer Brush View on Amazon This blow-dryer brush is designed with frizz-fighting ionic technology and boar bristles, which help your style last longer. Although it’s the largest option available, measuring just under three inches in circumference, it’s also the heaviest. This makes it an excellent choice for those with longer hair. It features two-speed settings, allowing you to easily adjust the heat levels to suit your needs. The one-step design offers quick and even heat, thanks to charcoal-infused bristles that deliver beautiful blowouts in no time. The oval brush not only smooths but also adds volume from root to tip, while the ionic technology keeps your hair looking healthy and conditioned by reducing frizz and static. With its lightweight feel and comfortable grip, this tool is perfect for achieving salon-quality results at home without breaking the bank. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Charcoal-infused bristles ✙ Rotating temperature control ✙ Comfortable lightweight design – Large barrel unsuitable for tight curls

4 Umeely Hair Dryer Brush Umeely Hair Dryer Brush View on Amazon Here’s another versatile hair tool that makes styling quick and easy with its amazing range of features. This hair dryer brush boasts ceramic and ionic technology, reducing frizz while locking in moisture for smooth, shiny results. This 4-in-1 tool lets you style, dry, and volumize in one go, saving time without compromising on that salon finish. The unique oval-shaped barrel adds volume, while the nylon pin bristles help detangle. With three heat settings and a cool option, you’re all set for flexible styling on any hair type. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 4-in-1 functionality ✙ Negative ion anti-frizz ✙ Ceramic titanium barrel – Cannot be used with a voltage converter

5 LANDOT Hair Dryer Brush LANDOT Hair Dryer Brush View on Amazon Add more volume and shine to your hair without the fuss. This hair dryer brush and volumizer is perfect for getting that sleek, salon blowout at home! This 3-in-1 tool dries, smooths, and volumizes in one easy step, using ceramic titanium technology to keep your hair healthy and frizz-free. The unique oval design helps lift at the roots and add body, while nylon pin bristles gently detangle. With three heat settings and a cool option, you’ll achieve beautiful results on any hair type, effortlessly! Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3-in-1 functionality ✙ Even heat distribution ✙ Suitable for all hair types – Handle can feel bulky for extended use

6 Drybar Hair Dryer Brush Drybar Hair Dryer Brush View on Amazon If you’ve been missing out on volume with at-home blowout, this tool will pleasantly surprise you. Not only you will get a blowout that’s full of volume but it’s also quick and easy to use. This 2.25\" round brush is perfect for creating loose waves, curls, or adding volume to shorter hair. Its combination of hot air and round brush structure delivers a smooth, shiny blowout in a single step. With three temperature settings, you have the freedom to customize your style to suit your hair type, making it easy to achieve amazing results at home. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Three temperature settings ✙ Great for shorter hair styles ✙ Lightweight and simple to use – Higher price point

FAQ

Q: Are hair dryer brushes safe for daily use, or can they damage hair over time?

A: Hair dryer brushes are generally safe for daily use if used correctly and on appropriate heat settings. The ceramic and ionic technology found in many modern models help to evenly distribute heat and reduce frizz, minimizing potential damage. However, consistently using high heat can lead to dryness or split ends, especially if your hair is fine or already damaged. It’s recommended to use a lower heat setting for regular use, apply a heat protectant spray, and avoid lingering in one spot for too long to keep your hair healthy.

Q: Do hair dryer brushes work well for curly or coarse hair types?

A: Hair dryer brushes can work effectively on curly or coarse hair, but it’s important to choose a model with higher heat settings and strong airflow. Look for brushes with a combination of ceramic and ionic technologies, as they help to tame curls and reduce frizz. The size of the brush is also important; a larger brush works well for straightening, while a smaller one is better for maintaining some curls or waves. You may need to go over sections of your hair multiple times, but many users with curly hair find them useful for a quick blowout look.

Q: Can I use a hair dryer brush on wet hair, or should it be partially dried first?

A: Most hair dryer brushes are designed to be used on damp, towel-dried hair rather than soaking wet hair. Using the brush on dripping wet hair can prolong the drying time and potentially lead to heat damage, as it requires more time to evaporate the moisture. For best results, allow your hair to air-dry or use a traditional blow dryer to remove excess moisture until your hair is about 70-80% dry before using the dryer brush.

Q: What is the difference between ceramic, titanium, and tourmaline hair dryer brushes?

A: Ceramic, titanium, and tourmaline are materials used in hair dryer brushes to help manage heat distribution and reduce frizz. Ceramic brushes are known for providing even heat distribution, making them gentle and effective for most hair types. Titanium heats up faster and holds heat at a consistent temperature, making it ideal for thick or coarse hair, but it can be harsh on fine hair. Tourmaline is a mineral that helps emit negative ions, which reduces frizz and adds shine, making it a great option for achieving a sleek finish.

Q: Can I use a hair dryer brush if I have extensions or chemically treated hair?

A: Hair dryer brushes can be used on extensions and chemically treated hair, but it’s essential to use them with caution. Extensions are more delicate and prone to breakage, so use a lower heat setting and avoid applying too much tension. Similarly, chemically treated hair, such as colored or permed hair, is more susceptible to damage, so using a lower heat setting is advised. Always apply a heat protectant and avoid excessive or prolonged heat exposure to keep your extensions and treated hair looking their best.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.