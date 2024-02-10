Reviewing the Best Magic Stylers of 2024

Our Top Picks

If you've been wanting to change up your hair game without spending hours in front of the mirror, the magic styler might be just what you need. These tools claim to make curling, straightening, and adding volume super easy. But do they really work as well as they sound? With so many styling tools on the market, it can be confusing to pick the right one. So, we did some digging. In this guide, we bring you the top rated magic stylers that you can add to your hair routine.

1 ELLA BELLA 6 in 1 Hair Styler ELLA BELLA 6 in 1 Hair Styler View on Amazon Why settle for just a blow dryer when you can have a hair styler that does it all? This versatile 6-in-1 tool transforms your hair routine with its variety of attachments. Whether it’s straightening, curling, or volumizing, it’s a true multitasker. The magic styler comes with interchangeable brush heads and ensures smoothness and frizz reduction in every use. Its temperature control offers styling without damage and makes it a must-have for fragile or thick hair. Plus, the ergonomic handle ensures comfort during long styling sessions so even the most intricate hairstyles can be an enjoyable experience. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy temperature adjustment ✙ Ergonomic handle for great comfort ✙ Reduces frizz and flyaways – High price point

2 SUPGALIY 5-in-1 Hair Styler SUPGALIY 5-in-1 Hair Styler View on Amazon Say hello to the hair styler that will become your all-in-one hair companion. Its high-speed motor cuts styling time drastically. It includes five distinct attachments for curling, volumizing, and blow-drying. The anti-static technology keeps flyaways at bay and makes your hair appear sleek and salon-finished. The lightweight build makes it easy to handle for longer styling sessions, while the quiet operation ensures a relaxing experience. This tool is perfect for those needing to get ready quickly without compromising on quality. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-speed motor efficiency ✙ Lightweight easy to handle ✙ Quiet operation – Not ideal for tight curls

3 Brightup 5-in-1 Hair Styler Brightup 5-in-1 Hair Styler View on Amazon Not all hair stylers are made equal, and this one’s top feature is its ceramic coating which ensures gentle and even heat distribution. It makes styling less of a chore with its dual-speed options and simple button operation. Its airflow is designed to be extra gentle on your hair, which is a plus for those who worry about heat damage. This tool effortlessly switches between adding volume and providing a sleek finish which makes it a versatile choice for anyone looking to achieve multiple styles in one go. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual-speed options ✙ Simple button operation ✙ Versatile styling – Short power cord

4 MESCOMB 5-in-1 High-Speed Hair Styler MESCOMB 5-in-1 High-Speed Hair Styler View on Amazon This hair styler makes it easy to switch up your look daily without needing multiple tools. It features five unique attachments to handle everything from curls to sleek straight hair. Its quick heating time makes morning styling fast and convenient. Anti-scald bristles are another thoughtful addition which keeps both hair and skin safe from heat exposure. The sleek design makes it visually appealing, but it’s the functionality that truly stands out—perfect for anyone in need of fast and flexible styling. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick heat-up time ✙ Anti-scald bristles ✙ Sleek design – Not foldable for easy travel

5 Wavytalk 5-in-1 Hair Styler Wavytalk 5-in-1 Hair Styler View on Amazon Affordable and effective, this hair styler shows that you don’t need to break the bank to have great hair. It features five styling tools that are easy to snap on and off and let you experiment with different styles. It also has adjustable temperature settings which allows for custom heat control to protect your hair. The lightweight design makes it super handy for travel or daily use. With its budget-friendly price, it’s a perfect choice for anyone who wants style versatility without the high cost. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Lightweight ✙ Easy snap-on attachments – Attachments may feel flimsy

6 7MAGIC 6-in-1 Hair Styler 7MAGIC 6-in-1 Hair Styler View on Amazon This hair styler feels like an entire salon at your fingertips with its six multifunctional heads. The ion technology helps to reduce frizz and leaves the hair smoother and shinier. It’s designed to dry and style at the same time, which saves so much time when getting ready. The handle has been shaped for comfort and allows easy movement for curling and blowouts. This styler is a versatile addition to any hair care routine and perfect for creating various looks. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dries and styles simultaneously ✙ Comfortable handle ✙ Six interchangeable heads – Not very compact

7 Generic Hair Styler Generic Hair Styler View on Amazon Looking for a hair styler that can give you just the right mix of curls, waves, or straightening? This 4-in-1 tool makes styling a breeze with its easy-to-use attachments. The rapid heat-up feature makes styling fast without the wait. Plus, the cool tip feature ensures that fingers are safe from burns, a much-appreciated addition for those in a hurry. It is a great choice for quick daily styling and works well on both wet and dry hair and offers versatility every time you use it. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rapid heat-up time ✙ Cool tip feature ✙ Works on wet or dry hair – Limited to simpler hairstyles

Q: Do hair stylers have adjustable heat settings?

A: Yes, most hair stylers come with adjustable heat settings, usually ranging from around 250°F to 400°F. This flexibility allows you to choose the best temperature for your hair type—lower settings for fine or damaged hair and higher settings for thick, coarse strands. Adjustable heat is crucial for reducing the risk of damage, as using too high a temperature can burn or weaken your hair. Always start at a lower temperature and gradually increase until you find the level that works best for you. Proper temperature control can make a big difference in both styling results and hair health.

Q: How long does it take for hair stylers to heat up?

A: Hair stylers heat up quite quickly—usually within 30 to 60 seconds. This makes it convenient when you’re in a rush and need to style your hair without waiting too long. Some models even have an LED indicator that lets you know when the styler is ready to use. If you're pressed for time in the mornings, this quick heat-up feature is a major plus. Just remember to set it on a heat-safe surface while it warms up to avoid accidental burns. Always check the manual for specific instructions on heat-up times and safety precautions.

Q: Are hair stylers to use frequently?

A: Hair stylers are generally safe for frequent use, as long as you use the right temperature settings for your hair type and apply a heat protectant before styling. Ceramic and tourmaline coatings help reduce damage by distributing heat evenly and minimizing hot spots. However, using high heat every day can lead to dryness or breakage over time, especially for already damaged or fine hair. It's best to use a lower temperature setting and give your hair some heat-free days each week. This way, you can enjoy styling while keeping your hair as healthy as possible.

Q: Can hair stylers be used to create different styles?

A: Absolutely! Hair stylers are versatile and can be used to create a range of styles, from sleek straight looks to loose waves or bouncy curls. The design typically includes a round barrel or flat plates, allowing you to easily switch up your hairstyle. To straighten, simply glide the tool through your hair like you would a flat iron. For curls, wrap sections of your hair around the barrel and hold for a few seconds. You can also use it to add volume at the roots or flip the ends for a more polished look. It’s like having multiple tools in one!

Q: Do hair stylers have any safety features?

A: Yes, many hair stylers come with several safety features to prevent accidents. One common feature is an automatic shut-off, which powers down the tool after a set period (usually 30 to 60 minutes) if it’s left unused—this is a lifesaver if you often forget to turn it off. It also typically has a cool-touch tip to reduce the risk of burns while styling. Some versions include a heat-resistant glove for extra protection when curling. Always place the styler on a heat-safe mat or surface when not in use to ensure safety for you and your surroundings.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.