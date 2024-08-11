Reviewing the Best Setting Powders

Our Top Picks

Doing your makeup is fun, and it looks great right after you put the brush down, but we all know it’s often downhill from there. Throughout the day, your makeup has to battle sweat, oily skin, dryness, and more—making it a real challenge to keep everything looking flawless. That’s where setting powders come in! This essential product helps lock in foundation, reduce shine, and create a smooth, photo-ready finish with just a few swipes at the end of your routine. With countless options out there, finding the perfect setting powder can seem daunting, but our review guide will help you find the best choices to suit your skin type and makeup needs.

1 Milk Makeup Setting Powder Milk Makeup Setting Powder View on Amazon If you’re constantly stuck with a shiny T-zone, this setting powder is going to be your new best friend. It’s formulated to absorb oil without drying out your skin or making it look too matte, so you get that natural glow without the harsh glare, especially in pictures. And if that isn't enough to seal the deal, this setting powder also keeps your look fresh for up to 16 hours! With just a quick swipe, it locks your makeup in place, blurs fine lines, and smooths out any pores without caking or creasing. Plus, it features skincare ingredients like niacinamide and bakuchiol, which work together to smooth your skin's texture and even out your tone over time. And since it's talc-free, silicone-free, and oil-free, you won't have to worry about it irritating your sensitive skin. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Effective shine control ✙ Long-lasting 16-hour wear ✙ Blurs pores and fine lines – Container is not very travel-friendly

2 Saie Setting Powder Saie Setting Powder View on Amazon One of the biggest complaints with powders is the heavy and cakey feeling that comes with using them. This setting powder has a formula that absorbs excess oil and shine, so it feels weightless on your skin and lets it breathe while still setting your makeup. Its advanced aerated-cream technology makes it blend into your skin effortlessly. This gives your face a diffused glow instead of a dry and flat appearance. The addition of plant-based squalane keeps your skin hydrated and plump all day, so you never have to worry about dryness or flakiness. And since it’s made with ethically sourced mica for a radiant finish, your skin will look naturally fresh without any unwanted cakiness! Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Weightless formula ✙ Hydrating with squalane ✙ Smooths and diffuses skin – The lid gets stuck sometimes

3 Supergoop! Setting Powder Supergoop! Setting Powder View on Amazon Why stop at sunscreen when your setting powder can give you even more protection? This one, for example, includes SPF to guard your skin against UV rays. It’s made with 100% zinc oxide to gently protect all skin types without causing any irritation, no matter how sensitive your skin gets. The built-in twist-lock brush design means you can pop it in your bag and take it everywhere with you for quick touch-ups to avoid getting shiny throughout the day. But that's not all! Using light-diffusing silica spheres, it gives your skin a smooth finish that’s perfect for everyday glow without clogging your pores. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ SPF 35 for sun protection ✙ Contains nourishing ceramides ✙ Easy to apply – Product can be a bit difficult to get out

4 URBAN DECAY Setting Powder URBAN DECAY Setting Powder View on Amazon Whether it’s the summer heat or a night out dancing, this setting powder keeps your makeup intact, even through sweat and humidity. It locks in your foundation and concealer for up to 11 hours to give you that flawless look for as long as you need. It's also perfect for oil control because it effectively absorbs excess shine without drying out your skin. And the best part is that it's designed to be completely weightless and translucent, so it won't look cakey like some other matte powders do. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long-lasting matte finish ✙ Waterproof and sweat-resistant ✙ Vegan – Shade can be a little dark on light skin tones

5 Anastasia Beverly Hills Setting Powder Anastasia Beverly Hills Setting Powder View on Amazon Worried about matching your powder to your foundation shade? This setting powder is the safest bet! Because it’s translucent, it works seamlessly over any color and adapts to your foundation to give you a blurring effect without having to play any guessing games. It also has a lightweight formula that melts into your skin and doesn't make your makeup look too layered. And you'll love the way it blurs the fine lines and pores on your face, which leaves it looking soft yet bright. Just pick up a small amount with a powder brush, tap off the excess, and apply for a totally effortless look! Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Translucent finish ✙ Blurs imperfections ✙ Smooth texture – No cosmetic pad or puff included

6 bareMinerals Setting Powder bareMinerals Setting Powder View on Amazon If you’re extra mindful of what you put on your skin, you’ll love that this powder is talc-free as well as vegan. It feels lighter than other powders and is designed for smooth application without irritating your skin. The lightweight formula is filled with mineral-based pigments from iron oxides to give a natural look without adding a chalky layer, no matter what your skin tone is. It also contains cornstarch, which minimizes pores and fine lines to give your skin an airbrushed finish. Overall, this setting powder is a great choice if you’re looking for a cleaner formula in your daily makeup routine! Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Talc-free and vegan ✙ Contains corn starch ✙ Extends makeup wear – May cause slight dryness

7 IT Cosmetics Setting Powder IT Cosmetics Setting Powder View on Amazon Why settle for just setting your makeup when you can nourish your skin at the same time? This powder is infused with peptides, collagen, antioxidants, and silk to increase elasticity and radiance while giving your skin a velvety feel. It instantly blurs pores and smooths out fine lines to give you a truly flawless finish, so it’s like a soft-focus filter in powder form. And the best part is that it's developed with insights from dermatologists and plastic surgeons, which is why it's packed with skin-loving ingredients that work with your skin, not against it. So, whether you wear it over makeup or on bare skin, it creates a pore- and shine-free finish that keeps you looking fresh all day! Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains antioxidants ✙ Increases elasticity ✙ Breathable formula – May need reapplication

FAQ

Q: What ingredients should I look for in a setting powder if I have sensitive skin?

A: For sensitive skin, look for a setting powder with gentle, non-irritating ingredients. Powders labeled as hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and talc-free are often more suitable. Natural minerals, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, are ideal as they’re known to be calming and can also help absorb oil without clogging pores. Powders with added ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, or green tea extract can provide extra soothing benefits, while avoiding synthetic dyes or parabens will help reduce irritation.

Q: How does translucent setting powder differ from tinted setting powder in terms of finish and coverage?

A: Translucent setting powder is colorless, making it ideal for setting makeup without altering the tone of your foundation. It gives a natural, shine-free finish and works for all skin tones without adding extra coverage. Tinted setting powder, on the other hand, provides a hint of color, which can slightly enhance coverage and help blend or even out skin tone. Tinted powders are especially useful if you want to add warmth or balance to your foundation.

Q: Can setting powders with SPF provide enough sun protection on their own?

A: Setting powders with SPF can add a helpful layer of sun protection, but they typically don’t provide enough coverage to be your sole source of defense. SPF in powder form is generally lower in concentration, and it’s difficult to apply enough powder to get the full benefit of SPF without over-layering. For adequate sun protection, use a dedicated sunscreen as your base, then apply SPF-infused setting powder as a touch-up throughout the day.

Q: What is the difference between loose and pressed setting powder?

A: Loose setting powder has a lightweight, finely milled texture, which makes it ideal for setting foundation with a natural, even finish. It’s often preferred for home use since it can be a bit messy but offers a sheer, smooth application. Pressed setting powder, on the other hand, is compact and easy to carry, making it a great option for on-the-go touch-ups. It usually provides slightly more coverage than loose powder and is less likely to spill.

Q: What’s the best way to apply setting powder for long-lasting makeup?

A: To apply setting powder for a long-lasting finish, start by using a fluffy powder brush or a damp makeup sponge. Dip the brush or sponge into the powder, tap off the excess, and press the powder gently onto your skin. Focus on areas prone to shine, like your T-zone. For even longer wear, try a technique called “baking,” where you apply a generous layer of powder, let it sit for a few minutes, and then dust off the excess. Finally, a quick spritz of setting spray can help lock in the powder and keep your makeup looking fresh all day.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.