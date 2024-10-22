Reviewing the Best Silk Pillowcases

Our Top Picks

Curious about the hype around silk pillowcases? So were we, which is why we took a deep dive into the best options out there, comparing different thread counts and mommes. What we found are some of the top silk pillowcases that are not only gentle on your skin and hair but also help reduce friction, preventing hair breakage and skin creases. Plus, silk naturally retains moisture, making it perfect for anyone with dry skin or hair. Scroll down to see our top picks and make an informed choice to improve your skin, hair, and sleep!

1 SLIP Silk Pillowcase SLIP Silk Pillowcase View on Amazon If you’ve spent hundreds on skin and hair care but still struggle with breakouts and frizzy hair, your pillowcase might be the true culprit. This silk pillowcase comes highly recommended as a solution to this problem. It noticeably improves both your skin and hair after just four nights of sleep! It absorbs less products from your face and hair than cotton because of its mulberry silk material, which keeps your skin’s moisture and hair products right where they belong. The silk also reduces friction, so your skin and hair glide across the pillow while you move in your sleep. This helps prevent tangled hair in the morning and fine lines in the long run. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 100% pure mulberry silk ✙ Anti-aging benefits ✙ Prevents sleep creases – The white color is more of an ivory than true white

2 Kitsch Silk Pillowcase Kitsch Silk Pillowcase View on Amazon A silk pillowcase doesn’t always have to mean boring and muted colors. This one, for example, comes in bright colors and fun patterns, with themes like Disney, Marvel, and Hello Kitty! It's not just about looks, though. This pillowcase is made using high quality satin with a 600 thread count, which keeps your hair and skin comfortable and protected all night long. The breathable material prevents tangles and breakage in your hair, while the cool material saves your face from breakouts and swelling. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extra soft material ✙ Protects hair from damage ✙ Comes in a varirty of colors and prints – May make your pillows slip a bit

3 Niagara Silk Pillowcase Niagara Silk Pillowcase View on Amazon When it comes to silk pillowcases, one annoying problem is how they constantly slip off your pillow while you move around in your sleep. This pillowcase, however, offers an unbeatable solution with a hidden zipper at the end to keep it in place all night long. But that's just the beginning—these pillowcases are made from 30 momme silk, which is the highest grade available on the market right now. Not only does it help prevent breakouts and dryness with its hypoallergenic properties, but it's also super gentle on your hair to reduce unnecessary breakage. Plus, the silk’s natural temperature regulation keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter! Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 30 momme silk ✙ Zipper for secure fit ✙ Temperature-regulating silk – High price point for a single pillowcase

4 Bedsure Silk Pillowcase Bedsure Silk Pillowcase View on Amazon While silk pillowcases are amazing for keeping your skin and hair healthy, they can get pretty pricey. But don’t worry, we’ve found an affordable option—because everyone deserves to wake up without a bad hair day. The silky texture of this pillowcase reduces friction while you sleep, which means less breakage and excellent frizz control. This is especially great for those with curly hair. The smooth surface also helps prevent skin marks and wrinkles, so you wake up looking fresh and ready for the day. It includes an envelope closure that keeps it in place during the night to make your morning routine mess-free. Plus, it's completely vegan-friendly, so you can rest assured that no silkworms were involved in the making of this pillowcase! Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Comes in a 2-pack ✙ Envelope closure prevents slipping – May slip off the pillow occasionally

5 Blissy Silk Pillowcase Blissy Silk Pillowcase View on Amazon Hair and skin aside, silk pillowcases have other benefits that make your sleep more comfortable. This one, for example, has temperature-regulating properties to keep you cool all night long without the discomfort of getting too hot and sweaty. It’s made from pure mulberry silk with 22-momme thickness, so it’s not only soft but also durable. And with such soft material, your frizzy and tangled hair will be replaced with shiny repunzel-like hair. You can forget about dry skin, too, because the non-absorbent surface helps your skin retain moisture. This also prevents breakouts and swelling on your face. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hypoallergenic ✙ Bug-resistant ✙ Non-toxic – Zipper may need extra care when washing or handling

6 ZIMASILK Silk Pillowcase ZIMASILK Silk Pillowcase View on Amazon Sure, being someone who cares about the environment is rewarding, but it can definitely make shopping harder. If you’re one of those people, let us introduce you to this 100% natural mulberry silk pillowcase. It’s soft and smooth on both sides with 19 momme thickness for extra durability. Not only does it help prevent wrinkles and hair breakage, but it’s also perfect for sensitive skin. And the best part is that it's environmentally friendly and biodegradable. So, after you're done using this pillowcase, you won't have to worry about polluting the environment or contributing to the landfills. Plus, the wide range of color options make it an even better choice for yourself or as a gift! Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High 600 thread count ✙ Environmentally friendly ✙ 6A grade mulberry silk – Requires delicate washing care

Q: What makes mulberry silk pillowcases different from other types of silk?

A: Mulberry silk pillowcases stand out because they’re made from the highest quality silk fibers. Mulberry silk comes from silkworms fed an exclusive diet of mulberry leaves, which produces long, smooth, and durable threads. This type of silk is softer, stronger, and more luxurious than other types, like Tussah or Eri silk. Its fibers are also uniform, meaning the pillowcase will have a smoother texture and be less prone to pilling.

Q: How does the momme count affect the quality of a silk pillowcase?

A: The momme count is a way to measure the weight and quality of silk, similar to thread count in cotton. A higher momme count means the silk is thicker, more durable, and of better quality. For silk pillowcases, a momme count of around 19 to 22 is considered ideal. Pillowcases with a higher momme count feel smoother, last longer, and provide better benefits for your hair and skin because they hold up better against daily wear and tear.

Q: Are silk pillowcases suitable for all hair types?

A: Whether you have straight, wavy, curly, or textured hair, a silk pillowcase can help reduce frizz, prevent tangles, and minimize breakage. The smooth surface of silk creates less friction compared to cotton, so your hair glides over it instead of getting caught or pulled. Silk also helps hair retain its natural oils, keeping it healthier and shinier.

Q: Are all silk pillowcases hypoallergenic?

A: Most silk pillowcases, especially those made from 100% mulberry silk, are hypoallergenic. Silk naturally repels dust mites, mold, and other allergens, making it a great choice for people with sensitive skin or allergies. Unlike cotton or synthetic fabrics, silk doesn’t trap as much moisture or dust, which helps reduce irritation. However, not all silk pillowcases are the same, so it's important to check if the pillowcase is made from pure, high-quality silk without any chemical treatments or dyes that could cause reactions.

Q: How should I properly care for and wash a silk pillowcase to maintain its durability and softness?

A: The best way is to hand wash it in cold water with a mild detergent designed for delicate fabrics. If you prefer using a washing machine, make sure to place it in a mesh laundry bag and use the delicate or silk cycle with cold water. Avoid bleach or fabric softeners, as they can damage the silk. After washing, let it air dry—never put it in the dryer, as heat can weaken the fabric.

