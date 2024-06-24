Reviewing the Best Tanning Bed of 2024

Our Top Picks

If you're looking to elevate your summer relaxation game, an inflatable tanning float is an absolute must-have. Now lounging in the sun, perfectly supported by a comfortable headrest, while the water keeps you cool and refreshed isn’t a dream. Whether you're in your backyard, at the pool, or floating on a serene lake, these versatile floats offer a personal oasis wherever you go. They combine the best of both worlds, allowing you to tan and cool off simultaneously. And if you’ve been on the lookout for the best tanning floats, we’ve compiled this guide with all the information you’re looking for. We will reveal our top recommendations to help you make an informed decision. Find the perfect match for your summer fun.

1 Sloosh Tanning Floats Sloosh Tanning Floats View on Amazon This tanning float is our top product because it offers the perfect combination of comfort and convenience for a relaxing day in the sun. Measuring 70\" x 46\", this extra-large lounger is designed to hold up to two people, making it ideal for solo sunbathing or sharing with a friend. Crafted from thick, heavy-duty, UV-resistant PVC, this tanning lounge promises durability and longevity. The inflatable base ensures you remain comfortable, even on hard surfaces, while the removable headrest provides essential neck and back support. The ribbed air cushion base adds an extra layer of comfort, enhancing your tanning experience. The two large cup holders, though shallow, are perfect for holding standard-sized drinks, ensuring you stay refreshed while you sunbathe. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfort on hard surfaces ✙ Inflatable & portable design ✙ Compact size fits well on small decks – Shallow cup holders unsuitable for large bottles or insulated cups

2 Sloosh Tanning Floats, XL sizing Sloosh Tanning Floats, XL sizing View on Amazon The second product on our list is this extra-large lounger that offers ample room for one person to stretch out and relax. Constructed from thick, heavy-duty, UV-resistant PVC, this tanning float is designed to last, providing durability and resilience under the sun's rays. The inflatable base ensures maximum comfort on any surface, while the removable headrest supports your neck and back, enhancing your sunbathing experience. The ribbed air cushion base adds an extra layer of comfort, ensuring a luxurious feel. A standout feature of this pool lounger is its ability to be filled with water, transforming it into a refreshing suntan tub. This feature allows you to stay cool and relaxed while enjoying your sunbath. The clear top design keeps you and your lounge cool, making your tanning session even more enjoyable. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large size for comfortable relaxation ✙ Comes with cup holders ✙ Inflatable & portable – Cup holders do not fit larger cups or bottles

3 Float Joy Tanning Floats Float Joy Tanning Floats View on Amazon Next up, we have this amazing tanning float designed to provide the ultimate lounging experience with comfort and style. Measuring approximately 70'' x 40'' when fully inflated, this lounger is perfect for adults, offering ample space for relaxation and sunbathing. This tanning float flaunts a tiffany blue design, complete with a detachable pillow. This not only adds a touch of elegance but also enhances your comfort. The ribbed air cushion construction, built-in cupholder, and removable backrest and neckrest pillow ensure a luxurious lounging experience, whether you're tanning, relaxing, or enjoying some time in the sun. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfortable with built-in cupholder ✙ Stylish tiffany blue design ✙ Double lock for extra sealing – Not suitable for children

4 Lomiker Tanning Floats Lomiker Tanning Floats View on Amazon Measuring 80\" x 56\", this versatile float can be used as a tanning pool, personal pool, lounger, lake float, or even a ball pit, making it a practical and super relaxing accessory for any outdoor activity. Constructed from durable, extra thick vinyl, this tanning pool is built to last, ensuring you can enjoy it for many seasons. The dual air intakes allow for easy inflation and deflation, making setup and storage a breeze. The pool can also be filled with water and comes equipped with a removable pillow and two drink holders, offering the ultimate relaxation for sunbathing and lounging. Its ergonomic ribbed base, which provides excellent support and cushioning for your body makes it a popular choice. This design helps to fully relax your muscles, allowing you to lie cool and comfortable for hours on end. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multi-functional float ✙ Durable ✙ extra thick vinyl material ✙ Ergonomic ribbed base for better body support – Requires occasional re-inflation

5 POOLSIDER Tanning Floats POOLSIDER Tanning Floats View on Amazon Our next product is this versatile tanning float, which measures 71x48 inches. This pool lounger can be used as a comfortable tanning bed or a pool float, offering you the best of both worlds. It is designed from thick PVC material, ensuring unmatched quality and durability without compromising safety. Its luxurious design includes a detachable pillow for maximum comfort, allowing you to relax and enjoy the sun in style. The two large cup holders are perfect for keeping your beverages within reach, making your lounging experience even more enjoyable. One of the standout features of this tanning pool lounger is its ability to be filled with water, creating your personal pool. This feature adds an extra layer of relaxation, letting you cool off while sunbathing. However, if you prefer to stay dry, you can simply use it as a comfortable float on top of the water. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multi-purpose design ✙ Comfortable with detachable pillow ✙ Made with thick PVC material for durability – May require timely inflation

6 Jasonwell Tanning Floats Jasonwell Tanning Floats View on Amazon Crafted from heavy-duty, premium raft-grade vinyl, this tanning float is built to last. The inflatable tanning pool features a removable pillow for neck support and a ribbed air cushion base for added comfort, ensuring a luxurious lounging experience whether you're sunbathing, floating, or just relaxing in the water. It can be used as a tanning mat, personal pool, pool float, pool lounger, lake float, or even a ball pit. This all-in-one design allows you to tailor it to your specific needs, whether you're in your backyard, at the beach, or on the water. To enhance your comfort, the pool can be filled with water, allowing you to lay out and tan without overheating. The integrated wrap-around rope adds stability and maneuverability, letting you tie it to other floats or a deck for a secure and stable experience. The built-in cup holder keeps your beverages close at hand, so you can enjoy a refreshing drink while you sunbathe. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile all-in-one pool float ✙ Comfortable with a removable pillow ✙ Can be filled with water to keep cool while tanning – Difficult to inflate without an air compressor

7 Hoovy Tanning Floats Hoovy Tanning Floats View on Amazon Last but not least, this tanning float provides ample space for one adult to stretch out comfortably. Constructed from high-quality, durable, and UV-resistant vinyl, this tanning pool lounger is built to withstand the elements. The integrated removable headrest and ribbed interior cushion ensure maximum comfort, providing excellent support for your head and neck. The clear top design not only keeps you cool but also adds a stylish touch with its blue and silver reflective material. The best part about this product is its versatility, as it can be used as a personal pool, a big pool float, or a layout pool for tanning, making it a multifunctional accessory for your summer relaxation. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ UV-resistant vinyl ✙ Versatile design ✙ Comfortable with a removable headrest – Clear sides can cause burn marks on the grass

FAQ

Q: How do inflatable tanning pool floats help achieve an even tan?

A: Inflatable tanning pool floats are designed to position your body evenly on the water's surface, which helps in achieving an even tan. The water's reflective surface enhances the sun's rays, ensuring that all parts of your body receive equal exposure. Additionally, the built-in pillow and ribbed air cushion base keep you comfortable and stationary, preventing unnecessary movement that can cause uneven tanning. By filling the float with a small amount of water, you stay cool while your skin remains exposed to the sun, aiding in a more consistent and even tan.

Q: Can inflatable tanning pool floats be used in saltwater, and what precautions should be taken?

A: Yes, inflatable tanning pool floats can be used in saltwater environments, such as the ocean. However, it's important to rinse the float with fresh water after each use to remove salt residue, which can degrade the material over time. Salt can cause the vinyl or PVC to become brittle and increase the risk of punctures. Additionally, it's advisable to avoid dragging the float across rough surfaces like sand or rocks, as these can cause abrasions and small tears in the material.

Q: Are there specific air pumps recommended for inflating tanning pool floats, and why?

A: While many types of air pumps can be used to inflate tanning pool floats, electric air pumps are generally recommended due to their efficiency and ease of use. They can quickly inflate large floats without much effort, which is particularly beneficial for those with multiple inflatables or large pool floats. Manual pumps, such as hand or foot pumps, are also effective but require more time and physical effort. When selecting an air pump, look for one with multiple nozzle sizes to ensure compatibility with different valve types. Additionally, a pump with a deflation feature can be very useful for quickly and easily packing away your float after use.

Q: What are the health benefits of using an inflatable tanning pool float?

A: Using an inflatable tanning pool float offers several health benefits. Firstly, the relaxation and stress relief gained from lounging in the sun can improve mental well-being and reduce stress levels. The float’s ergonomic design supports the body, alleviating pressure on joints and muscles, which can be beneficial for those with back or joint pain. Exposure to sunlight also promotes the production of Vitamin D, essential for bone health, immune function, and mood regulation. Additionally, floating in a pool can enhance circulation and provide a gentle, low-impact exercise for the body.

Q: Can inflatable tanning pool floats be used indoors, and how?

A: Yes, inflatable tanning pool floats can be used indoors, particularly in large indoor pools, or as a comfortable lounging mat in spacious areas. When used indoors, ensure there is ample space to accommodate the float without causing any obstructions or hazards. Indoor use can be a great option during colder months or in climates where outdoor use is limited. Simply inflate the float and place it on the water surface in an indoor pool, or use it as a comfortable, portable lounge bed for relaxation and tanning under indoor tanning lamps or near large windows with ample sunlight.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.