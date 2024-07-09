Scent-Free Style: Your Guide to the Best Unscented Hairsprays

Our Top Picks

Finding the perfect hairspray is tough enough, but it’s even harder when you’re looking for one without that strong scent. Unscented hairsprays are a lifesaver for people who want the hold without the smell taking over. Whether you're getting ready for a big event or just need something to tame flyaways during your day, a good unscented hairspray can really come in handy. But, with so many out there, it’s hard to know what actually works. So, we’ve rounded up some of the best unscented hairsprays to help you find one that fits your style and keeps things in place.

1 White Rain Unscented Hairspray White Rain Unscented Hairspray View on Amazon If you’re looking for a hairspray that holds your style without overwhelming your senses, this unscented option is a solid pick. It offers a firm, yet natural hold without adding any heavy, sticky residue. Ideal for those with sensitive noses or anyone who prefers their styling products to be scent-free, this hairspray delivers all-day control without stiffness. Whether you're looking to keep a sleek ponytail in place or add some volume to your curls, it works well without weighing hair down. Plus, it’s great for everyday use, especially when you want your hairstyle to stay intact but still feel soft and touchable. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Firm hold without stiffness ✙ Lightweight & non-sticky finish ✙ Suitable for daily use – Requires reapplication for long wear

2 Consort Unscented Hairspray for Men Consort Unscented Hairspray for Men View on Amazon If you’re searching for a no-nonsense hold that lasts all day, this unscented hairspray stands out for its simplicity and effectiveness. What makes it different is its focus on providing a firm, reliable hold for short hairstyles, which can be tricky to maintain with other sprays. It works best for men or anyone with shorter hair who wants to lock in their look without worrying about any scent. The spray dries quickly and doesn’t leave hair stiff or flaky, so your style stays intact but natural-looking. It's a great option for everyday use when you need your hair to stay in place. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong hold ✙ Dries quickly without residue ✙ Natural non-flaky look – Limited hold on longer styles

3 White Rain Extra Hold Unscented Hairspray White Rain Extra Hold Unscented Hairspray View on Amazon For anyone looking for firm hold without the fuss, this unscented aerosol hairspray stands out. What makes it different from many other options is its fast-drying formula that provides immediate hold without leaving your hair crunchy or sticky. Ideal for those who need their hairstyle to last throughout the day, it offers strong control that keeps hair in place, whether you're dealing with a windy day or a long work event. This spray is great for maintaining sleek styles or taming flyaways while keeping a natural look. The unscented feature is a plus for those who prefer a fragrance-free styling experience. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast-drying ✙ Non-sticky formula ✙ Strong all-day hold – Not effective in high humidity

4 Consort Extra Hold Unscented Hairspray Consort Extra Hold Unscented Hairspray View on Amazon For those in need of a no-frills, unscented hairspray that provides strong hold, this option gets the job done. What makes it stand out is its extra focus on maintaining control for shorter hairstyles, which many users appreciate. Unlike other hairsprays that can leave hair stiff or sticky, this formula allows for a more natural, touchable feel while still keeping your style locked in place. It’s especially well-suited for men’s grooming or anyone looking for a long-lasting hold without fragrance. Whether it’s for daily use or special occasions, this hairspray is dependable and effective. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No stiffness or stickiness ✙ Long-lasting hold without fragrance ✙ Convenient pump design – Not suited for longer styles

5 Aqua Net Unscented Hairspray Aqua Net Unscented Hairspray View on Amazon For those who need a serious hold without breaking the bank, this unscented hairspray gets the job done at a budget-friendly price. Known for its \"extra super hold,\" it locks in styles for hours, making it ideal for complex updos or sleek, controlled looks. What makes it unique is its lasting power without the stiff, helmet-like feeling that many strong sprays leave behind. It works well for all hair types and keeps frizz under control even in humid conditions. Plus, its unscented formula is a major win for anyone sensitive to strong smells. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable for long-lasting hold ✙ Effective against frizz ✙ Works well in humid conditions – Can leave slight buildup

6 REDKEN Max Hold Unscented Hairspray REDKEN Max Hold Unscented Hairspray View on Amazon If you're searching for a hairspray with serious staying power, this unscented option might be what you need. Its standout feature is its max hold, perfect for keeping elaborate hairstyles in place for hours without losing shape. The spray delivers a firm finish without weighing hair down, which makes it great for maintaining volume or sleek styles. Additionally, it’s humidity-resistant, helping to fend off frizz even in less-than-ideal weather. For those who prefer a product that won’t interfere with their perfume or clash with other scents, the unscented formula is a huge bonus. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Maximum hold for complex styles ✙ Humidity-resistant ✙ Lightweight non-greasy finish – High price point

7 FRAGFRE Unscented Hairspray FRAGFRE Unscented Hairspray View on Amazon This unscented finishing spray stands out as a hypoallergenic option. It’s specifically formulated to avoid harsh chemicals and allergens, making it ideal for those with sensitivities. The lightweight spray provides a firm hold without irritating the scalp or leaving behind any overpowering fragrance. One of its standout features is that it’s free of parabens, sulfates, and other common irritants. This makes it a go-to for people who want a gentle yet effective styling solution that doesn’t compromise on quality. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hypoallergenic and gentle formula ✙ No parabens or sulfates ✙ Lightweight & non-irritating hold – Limited hold for thick hair

FAQ

Q: Does unscented hairspray offer the same hold as regular hairspray?

A: Yes, unscented hairspray provides the same level of hold as its scented counterparts. You can find it on all levels—light, medium, and strong hold—depending on your styling needs. Whether you need a flexible, natural finish or something more long-lasting to keep your style in place all day, the unscented version performs just as well. The only real difference is that you won’t have to deal with any overpowering scents, which is a huge bonus for people sensitive to fragrances or just prefer a clean, neutral finish.

Q: Is unscented hairspray safe for sensitive scalps?

A: Unscented hairspray can be a good option for people with sensitive scalps, but it’s important to check the ingredients. Just because a hairspray is unscented doesn’t mean it’s free from chemicals that could irritate the scalp. Look for products labeled as hypoallergenic or free from harsh ingredients like alcohol, sulfates, or parabens, which are often culprits in causing irritation. Testing the product on a small patch of skin first is always a good idea if you’re prone to reactions. Unscented hairsprays can definitely help reduce the risk of irritation if strong fragrances are a trigger for you.

Q: Will unscented hairspray leave residue or flakes?

A: Unscented hairsprays, like any other hairspray, can leave residue or flakes if over-applied or if you’re using a lower-quality product. Look for formulas that are lightweight and specifically mention being flake-free or non-sticky. It’s also a good idea to hold the can about 8-12 inches away from your hair while spraying for an even mist, which helps prevent buildup. If you tend to get flakes, try brushing through your hair lightly after the spray sets to distribute the product more evenly. High-quality, unscented hairsprays usually aim to provide a clean, invisible hold without leaving a mess.

Q: Can I use unscented hairspray on color-treated hair?

A: Yes, many unscented hairsprays are safe for color-treated hair, but it’s important to choose a product that’s specifically labeled as color-safe. These products are designed to be gentle on dyed hair and won’t cause fading or stripping of your color. Avoid hairsprays that contain alcohol or harsh chemicals, as they can be drying and may lead to color fading over time. Always check the label for terms like “color-safe” or “gentle formula” to ensure you’re protecting your hair’s color while keeping your style in place.

Q: Can unscented hairspray hold up in humid conditions?

A: Yes, many unscented hairsprays are formulated to withstand humidity, just like regular hairsprays. If you live in a humid climate or are dealing with frizz, look for a humidity-resistant formula that provides long-lasting hold without getting sticky or weighed down. Products that advertise a strong or extra-hold level tend to perform better in moist conditions. While no hairspray is completely immune to humidity, some are specifically designed to keep frizz at bay and maintain your style, even on hot and muggy days.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.