The 6 Best Body Washes of 2024

Have you had enough of body washes that leave your skin feeling dry and stripped? It's time to level up your shower routine with products that truly nourish and restore your skin. We've handpicked the best body washes available, each offering tailored benefits to suit your unique needs. Are you seeking a stimulating aroma to energize your morning? Or maybe a calming formula to help you unwind after a long day? This guide has it all. Feel the antibacterial power of tea tree oil, or treat yourself to the rich, comforting scent of sandalwood. These body washes do more than just clean—they leave your skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.

1 Nécessaire Body Wash Nécessaire Body Wash View on Amazon This body wash turns every shower into a spa-like escape with its refreshing eucalyptus scent that relaxes and invigorates. The multivitamin formula is packed with vitamins B3, C, and E, and it nourishes and rejuvenates your skin. It is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested so it won't even harm the most sensitive skin. It combines plant-based oils and omega fatty acids to lock in moisture, which means that it is great for dry or irritated skin that needs a gentle, hydrating cleanse. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hypoallergenic for sensitive skin ✙ Eucalyptus scent is refreshing ✙ Loaded with vitamins – Fragrance might not suit everyone

2 Lume Acidified Body Wash Lume Acidified Body Wash View on Amazon This acidified body wash stands out due to its pH-balancing properties that help maintain the skin’s natural protective barrier. It combats skin dryness without stripping the natural oils and does no harm to people with sensitive or dry skin. The acidified ingredients provide a gentle exfoliation that keeps the skin feeling smooth and fresh. What makes it distinct is its odor-fighting technology that helps neutralize body odor at the source and keeps you feeling clean for longer durations compared to traditional body washes. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Balances skin pH for optimal health ✙ Effectively fights odor for lasting freshness ✙ Gentle on skin so perfect for daily use – Scent might be too subtle

3 OUAI St. Body Wash OUAI St. Body Wash View on Amazon Escape to the tropics with every shower. This body wash's St. Barts fragrance brings the beach home. It is infused with jojoba and rosehip oils and it provides deep hydration and leaves your skin feeling incredibly soft. The rich, sudsy lather and floral notes of dragonfruit, orange blossom, tuberose, and Baltic amber will help you feel soft and smell good all day. The sleek design complements any bathroom and turns your daily shower into a more refreshing and enjoyable part of your routine. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Invigorating tropical scent refreshes the senses ✙ Rich in jojoba oil for hydration ✙ Deeply softens skin for a smooth feel – Scent intensity may vary

4 Every Man Body Wash Every Man Body Wash View on Amazon The plant-based ingredients and nourishing sandalwood scent of this body wash appeal to those who prefer a natural approach to skincare. Shea butter and glycerin enrich its formula to deeply hydrate your skin and leave it soft and smooth without harsh chemicals or artificial additives. It contains biodegradable ingredients and packaging made from 50% recycled plastic. This product stands out for its commitment to being cruelty-free and free from harsh chemicals like parabens, phthalates, and dyes. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Natural sandalwood scent feels fresh ✙ Eco-friendly packaging made from recycled materials ✙ Free from parabens and artificial dyes – Fragrance may be too mild for some

5 Artnaturals Body Wash Artnaturals Body Wash View on Amazon This antibacterial body wash harnesses the natural power of tea tree oil to effectively banish acne of all kinds. Its gentle yet powerful formula penetrates deep into pores to cleanse away impurities. It not only targets athlete's foot but also combats fungal infections, eliminates odor, soothes irritated skin, and offers relief from persistent itching. This body wash is also a soothing solution for those with eczema. It calms irritation, hydrates dry, itchy skin, and promotes healthier, refreshed skin. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tea tree oil targets acne and impurities ✙ Helps eliminate odor and soothe fungal infections ✙ Calms eczema while hydrating dry skin – May cause slight tingling on sensitive skin

6 Harry's Stone Body Wash Harry View on Amazon Men are often neglected when it comes to skincare but this body wash fills that much-needed gap with its rich lather and invigorating scent that leaves your skin feeling refreshed after every single use. The energizing blend of peppermint and eucalyptus cleanses thoroughly without leaving any residue or buildup, while the signature Stone scent adds a touch of sophistication. Notes of Japanese yuzu, charcoal, and bergamot provide a revitalizing fragrance that helps kick-start your day or unwind at night. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sulfate-free formula is gentle on skin ✙ Lather creates a luxurious shower experience ✙ No residue left behind after rinsing – The bottle could be better quality

Q. Can body wash help with dry skin in winter? A. Absolutely! Many body washes contain hydrating ingredients like glycerin, aloe, or shea butter that help retain moisture, especially in colder months when skin tends to dry out. Look for sulfate-free formulas, as sulfates can strip natural oils, worsening dryness. Some body washes even include oils or fatty acids that form a protective layer on the skin, locking in hydration. Switching to a more moisturizing body wash in the winter can make a noticeable difference, leaving your skin softer, smoother, and less prone to irritation from cold or wind.

Q. Is body wash effective for acne-prone skin? A. Yes, but you need to pick the right one. Body washes formulated with ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree oil, or benzoyl peroxide can help treat and prevent body acne by unclogging pores and reducing inflammation. These ingredients are commonly found in face washes, but when included in body washes, they help fight acne in areas like your back, shoulders, and chest. Be sure to follow up with a moisturizer to keep your skin balanced, as acne treatments can sometimes dry out your skin.

Q. Can body wash replace exfoliation? A. Some body washes contain exfoliating ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or microbeads, which can help slough away dead skin cells while you cleanse. However, while these formulas provide light exfoliation, they’re not always as effective as a dedicated scrub or exfoliating mitt. If you have sensitive skin, an exfoliating body wash might be enough. But for deeper exfoliation, especially if you have rough patches or ingrown hairs, you’ll want to use a separate exfoliator 1-2 times a week in addition to your body wash routine.

Q. Do different body washes affect fragrance longevity? A. Some body washes are formulated with a fragrance that lingers long after you rinse off, while others wash away quickly. The lasting power of the scent depends on both the formulation and the quality of the fragrance oils used. Body washes with natural essential oils like sandalwood, bergamot, or citrus tend to linger longer as oils stick to your skin. Also, moisturizing body washes can help extend fragrance life, as hydrated skin holds onto scent better than dry skin.

Q. Is it better to use a loofah or hands with body wash? A. It depends on your skin type and preferences. Using a loofah provides a gentle exfoliating action that can help remove dead skin cells and improve circulation, but it can also be too harsh for sensitive or acne-prone skin. If you prefer a gentler cleanse, using just your hands ensures you’re not over-exfoliating, especially if your body wash already contains exfoliating ingredients. Additionally, loofahs can harbor bacteria if not cleaned properly, so if you use one, make sure to wash it regularly and replace it often.

