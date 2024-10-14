The 6 Best Buckt Hats of 2024

Our Top Picks

Bucket hats are making a big comeback, and it’s easy to see why—they’re a must-have for both style and practicality. They keep the sun off your face, add a cool touch to your look, and are generally just a reliable accessory for your outdoor activities. In this guide, we're diving into the best bucket hats out there by covering everything from comfort and durability to design and material. Stick with us as we break down our top picks that are all about style with function, so you can find the right hat for whatever you’ve got planned.

1 MISSION Bucket Hat MISSION Bucket Hat View on Amazon Bucket hats are generally regarded to provide sun protection, but this bucket hat goes a step further by employing HydroActive Wet-to-Cool Technology that works to bring the temperature down by up to 30 degrees below average body temperature within a minute. The activation process is easy—simply wet, wring, and wave—and allows users to enjoy up to two hours of cooling relief. Additionally, the hat's sweatband provides effective moisture management without using chemicals. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ UPF 50 protection ✙ HydroActive Wet-to-Cool Technology ✙ 2 hours of cooling – Not a universal fit

2 Malaxlx Bucket Hat Malaxlx Bucket Hat View on Amazon This adorable bucket follows minimalism to the T. It features a simple embroidered smiley face on the front with a predominantly white backdrop. The neutral color is suitable for both men and women, and it works well for a variety of occasions, whether it's a casual day out or a summer event. Additionally, it offers two styles in one—one side features a patterned design, while the other is a plain color. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Minimalist design ✙ Double-sided wear ✙ Lightweight – Fabric tends to shrink

3 Quanhaigou Bucket Hat Quanhaigou Bucket Hat View on Amazon In direct contrast to our previous pick, this bucket hat showcases a variety of fun and vibrant prints—ranging from florals to animals. Its retro-inspired prints are reminiscent of the 80s and 90s graffiti styles. But if that sounds like too much for some settings, you'll be happy to know that it also features a simple blank color when turned inside out for added versatility. Moreover, its packable and easy-to-carry design allows it to be folded and stored without losing its shape. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Packable and reversible design ✙ Maximalist prints ✙ Retro-inspired – Can crinkle when folded

4 GuanGu Bucket Hat GuanGu Bucket Hat View on Amazon Nothing fits the casual and relaxed aesthetic better than this bucket hat. It comes in a distressed denim design, which gives it a stylish rugged look. Aside from its looks, the hat is made of a high-quality fabric that is lightweight, breathable, and extremely packable. It can be folded up or down in different styles and easily stored in bags or even pockets without losing its shape. Unlike many bucket hats that come in a one-size-fits-all format, this one offers two sizes: S-M and L-XL for various fits. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes in two sizes ✙ Distressed denim design ✙ Breathable – Sizing is a bit tricky

5 JiaTL WeyJia Bucket Hat JiaTL WeyJia Bucket Hat View on Amazon If you don't mind steering away from traditional bucket hats, this option might be perfect for you. Crochet hats like this one have made a big comeback as part of the \"cottagecore\" and \"boho-chic\" trends. This hat not only has a distinctive handcrafted look but is also super soft and comfortable. Its lightweight and breathable design is perfect for summer festivals, beach outings, and vacations. However, keep in mind, they do tend to add warmth on particularly sunny days. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Handmade crochet design ✙ Foldable and easy to pack ✙ Boho design – More suited for in-between weather

6 SAOROPEB Bucket Hat SAOROPEB Bucket Hat View on Amazon Sometimes, a little whimsy in your accessories can bring the entire outfit together. Take this bright green bucket hat, for example. It features two 3D \"frog eyes\" on the top and an embroidered smile on the front that is both whimsical and stylish. The hat can put a nice twist on an otherwise boring outfit and is perfect for those who enjoy quirky or light-hearted fashion. In terms of materials, the hat is made up of soft cotton which is breathable and sweat-free. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vibrant color ✙ Frog-themed ✙ Made of soft cotton – Whimsical design isn't for everyone

Q: How can I adjust a bucket hat that’s too loose or tight?

A: If your bucket hat is too loose or tight, there are a few simple tricks to make it fit better. For a hat that’s too loose, you can use adhesive hat-sizing tape or foam strips along the inner band to create a snugger fit—it's an easy fix, and you can adjust as needed. If it's too tight, try gently stretching it by placing it over a larger object, like a bowl, overnight. Some bucket hats also come with drawstrings or adjustable bands inside; if yours does, just tighten or loosen them until it feels right.

Q: Can bucket hats be folded for easy packing without damaging them?

A: Yes, most bucket hats can be folded for easy packing without causing damage, which makes them great for traveling. The key is to make sure your hat is made from a flexible material, like cotton or polyester, as these can be folded or rolled up without losing their shape. To pack it, simply fold the hat in half, then roll it up loosely, and tuck it in your bag. Just avoid bending any stiff brims if your hat has them, as that could create creases that are hard to fix. Once unpacked, you can easily reshape the hat, and it'll be ready to wear again.

Q: How do different brim sizes affect a bucket hat?

A: The brim size of a bucket hat plays a big role in how well it works for different situations. A wider brim provides more sun protection, covering not just your face but also your neck and ears—perfect if you're spending a lot of time outdoors in the sun. On the other hand, a narrower brim is less bulky and might be more comfortable for casual wear or activities where you’re moving a lot, like hiking. Wider brims can sometimes be floppy, which may block your view, while shorter brims are less likely to get in the way.

Q: What features should I look for in a bucket hat for hiking?

A: Start by making sure the bucket hat has a wide brim to protect your face and neck from the sun. Breathable material, like lightweight nylon or polyester, is great for staying cool, and it should be quick-drying in case of rain or sweat. Ventilation holes or mesh panels can also help keep your head from overheating. An adjustable drawstring is useful to keep the hat secure when it’s windy. Lastly, a hat with UPF sun protection is a bonus to give you extra defense against harmful UV rays.

Q: Do bucket hats provide adequate protection for the neck?

A: A bucket hat with a wider brim offers more coverage, shading not just your face but also part of your neck and ears. This is helpful when you're out in the sun for long periods. However, if the brim is too narrow, it may not fully protect your neck, especially from the sides. If neck protection is a big concern, you might want to choose a bucket hat with an extra-wide brim or even look for one with a neck flap for complete coverage.

