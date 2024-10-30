The 7 Best Eyeshadow Primers

Our Top Picks

Do you ever find yourself wondering why you can't achieve that perfectly Instagram-worthy eyeshadow look, no matter how much you blend or how many shades you layer on? Here’s the thing: the problem isn’t you, but it might just be the eyeshadow primer you're using. A good primer should create a smooth base that keeps your eyeshadow in place all day while preventing creasing or fallout. If you’re not seeing those results, it could be time to switch things up. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a list of primers that do exactly that and more for your eye look. Just scroll down and find the perfect one to add to your routine!

1 Glo Skin Beauty Eyeshadow Primer Glo Skin Beauty Eyeshadow Primer View on Amazon There’s nothing worse than spending time perfecting your eyeshadow only to see it fade by lunchtime. That's why this eyeshadow primer is made to work like a magnet, so you won't have to carry around your palette for constant touch-ups. It features flexible binding emollients that grip onto your eyeshadow to prevent creasing and fallout throughout the day. And due to the lightweight formula, it glides onto your skin to create an even base that keeps your eyeshadow popping and locked in place all day long. Plus, it's cruelty-free, so you can feel good knowing you're using a product that aligns with your values, while still rocking a vibrant cut crease! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long-lasting ✙ Smudge-proof ✙ Reduces creasing – Does not color correct

2 Elizabeth Mott Eyeshadow Primer Elizabeth Mott Eyeshadow Primer View on Amazon Oily eyelids can be the bane of any makeup girly's life because of the eyeshadow slip 'n slide they create throughout the day. Thankfully, this eyeshadow primer is here to solve this exact problem! It controls the oil on your lids to create a matte base that keeps your eyeshadow in place, even if you have naturally oily eyelids. And that’s just the beginning. It not only prevents creasing and fading, but it also helps intensify your eyeshadow colors and keeps them as bold as you are. The lightweight formula, which is infused with pearl powder, feels completely weightless and non-greasy, so you won’t feel it sitting on your skin. But wait, there's more. This primer is also great for mature skin, thanks to its ability to conceal fine lines and even out skin tone. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Controls shine and oil ✙ Minimizes pores ✙ Lightweight – Dries quickly

3 SORMÉ Eyeshadow Primer SORMÉ Eyeshadow Primer View on Amazon If you have redness or veins on your eyelids, a primer with a subtle tint like this one can neutralize discoloration and create an even canvas for your eyeshadow. This velvety smooth base is infused with vitamins and antioxidants, so it’s extra gentle and caring for the delicate skin around your eyes. Once applied, it dries down to a matte finish that minimizes fall-out and keeps your eyeshadow bright and crease-free all day long. And the best part is that it doubles as an under-eye primer, which means that you can get the same hydrating and blurring goodness all around your eyes! Plus, it’s cruelty-free, and perfect for those with sensitive skin. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hydrating formula ✙ Cruelty-free ✙ Color neutralization – The color may be too light for darker skin tones

4 Wet n Wild Eyeshadow Primer Wet n Wild Eyeshadow Primer View on Amazon If you dread the feeling of heavy makeup, a lightweight eyeshadow primer can change the game for you. This one, for example, creates a weightless base on your eyelid that feels breathable and relaxed. It preps your lids so well that even loose glitter pigments stay in place as long as you need them to. And thanks to the included vitamin E in the formula, it also nourishes the delicate skin around your eyes, all while making your eyeshadow look picture-perfect. And to top it off, this primer has a clear finish, so it won't interfere with the colors you’ve carefully chosen to put on your eyes. Plus, the entire production and testing process is cruelty-free! Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Weightless formula ✙ Infused with Vitamin E – The consistency is a bit blurry

5 e.l.f. Eyeshadow Primer e.l.f. Eyeshadow Primer View on Amazon If you’ve ever struggled with patchy or uneven eyeshadow, this primer can make a huge difference for you. It creates a smooth base that makes it easy to blend different shades of eyeshadow, so you can achieve the perfect look without having to work on it for too long. It locks down your eyeshadow and keeps it looking as vibrant as it was when you first put it on. And you don't even have to use too much of it. Just dab a little bit onto a clean eyelid with your fingertip to create an even base for your eyeshadow to stick to. This means that you won't run out for a while and you can experiment with different colors every day! Plus, it's made with skin-friendly and vegan-friendly ingredients that are completely free from harmful chemicals. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Smooth application ✙ Intensifies matte and glitter eyeshadow ✙ Sheer finish – Not pigmented enough to give full coverage

6 NYX Professional Makeup Eyeshadow Primer NYX Professional Makeup Eyeshadow Primer View on Amazon If you love experimenting with sparkly eyeshadow but hate dealing with fallout, you definitely need to add this primer to your makeup routine. It has a tacky texture that acts like glue for glitter and prevents it from falling down to your cheeks, where it doesn't belong. The light and creamy formula preps your eyelids to hold onto every last shimmer, so you can leave the house without the worry of returning with glitter all over your face. It’s like having a little insurance for your eye makeup! And because all of this brand’s makeup is PETA-certified and cruelty-free, you can rest easy knowing you're making an ethical purchase. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long-lasting glitter hold ✙ Enhances glitter sparkle ✙ Easy to apply – The consistency is slightly sticky

7 REVLON Eyeshadow Primer REVLON Eyeshadow Primer View on Amazon Nobody wants to deal with dry or flaky eyelids, especially when you're trying to rock an eyeshadow look for a day or night out. That’s where this eyeshadow primer comes in. It’s infused with shea butter to give your lids a little extra hydration and keep your eyeshadow from flaking off, especially in the winter when everything is cold and dry. But that’s not all! This primer keeps your eyeshadow looking bright and smooth for up to 24 hours, which is perfect for those long days or nights when you need your look to last. The non-drying formula also creates a smooth base that doesn't crease at all, so your eyeshadow looks exactly as you intended it to all day long. Plus, thanks to the infused shea butter, it feels nourishing around your eyes and works beautifully on all skin types! Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Infused with shea butter ✙ Non-drying formula ✙ 24-hour wear – Takes time to dry

Q: What ingredients in an eyeshadow primer help prevent creasing and fading?

A: Eyeshadow primers often include ingredients like silicones (such as dimethicone or cyclopentasiloxane) that create a smooth base for the eyeshadow to adhere to, reducing the chances of creasing and fading. Additionally, binding agents like isododecane help lock the product onto your skin to extend its wear. Some primers also include emollients to keep the skin hydrated, which can be beneficial for preventing makeup from settling into fine lines. Certain formulas might also feature waxes or polymers that create a slightly tacky texture to hold your eyeshadow in place and intensifying its color payoff throughout the day.

Q: Can eyeshadow primers be used alone without applying eyeshadow on top?

A: Yes, you can absolutely use eyeshadow primer on its own. Some people prefer this because a good primer can even out discoloration on your eyelids, smooth the skin, and give a natural, matte finish. Primers with a slight tint can help conceal veins or redness, making your eyes look more awake even without additional eyeshadow. However, if the primer is specifically designed to enhance eyeshadow longevity or vibrancy, it might leave a slightly tacky feeling when used alone.

Q: How do eyeshadow primers differ from regular concealers used on eyelids?

A: Eyeshadow primers and concealers serve different purposes. While concealers aim to hide blemishes, discoloration, and imperfections, eyeshadow primers focus on providing a long-lasting base that grips onto eyeshadow. Primers are formulated with binding agents and polymers that help prevent creasing and fading, something most concealers are not specifically designed for. Concealers, on the other hand, offer more coverage but might not have the texture or ingredients needed to keep eyeshadow vibrant and locked in place.

Q: What are the safety considerations when using an eyeshadow primer on sensitive or irritated eyelids?

A: If you have sensitive or irritated eyelids, it’s essential to choose a primer that’s formulated without harsh ingredients like parabens, fragrances, or alcohol, as these can exacerbate irritation. Look for hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, or ophthalmologist-tested labels to minimize the risk of reactions. Also, consider primers that include soothing or hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, or chamomile.

Q: How should I store my eyeshadow primer to maintain its effectiveness and texture?

A: To keep your eyeshadow primer in good condition, store it in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Excessive heat or exposure to sunlight can break down the product’s formula, affecting its consistency and effectiveness. Make sure the lid is tightly closed to prevent the product from drying out or becoming contaminated. Storing your primer in a makeup drawer or cabinet works best.

