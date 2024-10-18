The 7 Best Hair Clippers

Our Top Picks

Since the dawn of civilization, grooming has always played a role in our daily lives. These days, personal grooming has become more important than ever, with many of us making it a regular part of our routine. That’s why investing in a good pair of hair clippers can make a real difference for those who prefer the comfort and convenience of cutting hair at home. Sure, any clippers can get the job done, but having a great set matters—after all, it’s about your face and appearance. So in this guide, we’ll walk you through seven of the best hair clippers out there and leave the choice up to you!

1 Novah Grooming Professional Hair Clipper Kit Novah Grooming Professional Hair Clipper Kit View on Amazon A lot of professional hair clippers can feel heavy after hours of use, which can wear you down and even lead to long-term issues like carpal tunnel. Thankfully, the ones in this kit are lightweight and still deliver top-tier performance. They aren't just lightweight though, the clippers are specifically designed to be easy to hold for barbers who work long hours. You get clean, sharp cuts with the zero-gapped blade, and the turbo speed option helps you power through thick hair without slowing down. There are 6 guards, 4 trimmer attachments, and even a cape to keep things tidy! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Zero-gapped blade ✙ Lightweight construction ✙ Turbo speed option – Taper lever is a bit stiff

2 Jack & Rose Hair Clippers Jack & Rose Hair Clippers View on Amazon Do you ever feel like no matter how much you practice, you just can’t get that precise cut and those clean lines like you do at the barbershop? The problem might not be you—it’s probably the clippers. This cordless set, however, is designed to make trimming those awkward spots around the ears and neck super simple. The large clipper in this set handles both hair and beard, while the smaller trimmer tackles sideburns and edges with its T-shaped blade. And don't feel intimidated by the different accessories—this set is made to be completely beginner-friendly, with guide combs, carbon blades, and even a cleaning brush. It glides through your hair smoothly and has 240 minutes of battery life, so you can take your sweet time perfecting your looks! Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Anti-snag carbon steel blades ✙ Precise trimming around ears ✙ Child lock for safety – Might heat up during extended use

3 Wahl Hair Clippers Wahl Hair Clippers View on Amazon Not looking for precision, but just need a quick and easy chop? We hear you, and we’ve got just the thing. This hair clipper is ideal for bulk hair removal because it's made to saw through a thick head of hair like it ain’t nothin'! It’s lightweight, but powerful enough to handle even the longest and toughest hair. The real magic is in its stagger-tooth blade, which cuts through thick hair with ease and blends different lengths effortlessly. But it doesn't end there—it uses crunch blade technology to make that satisfying, crisp sound while it works on hair. This gives you instant feedback to help you perfect those fades and tapers. And if you're planning to use this on friends or clients, it can go all day long, thanks to its rechargeable lithium-ion battery that has a run time of over 100 minutes! Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Excellent for bulk removal ✙ Stagger-tooth blade for seamless blending ✙ Crunch Blade technology for audible cuts – Taper lever doesn't click in place

4 Wahl Hair Clippers Wahl Hair Clippers View on Amazon The job of a barber is more serious than most people think. There’s no room for error, and time is always very limited, especially on busy days. That’s why this rechargeable hair clipper comes with color-coded combs, so you can quickly grab the right size without second-guessing and keep things moving as smoothly as possible. Whether you're working corded or cordless, this clipper gives you the freedom to cut anywhere. And keeping things clean is just as easy—removable and rinsable blades let you quickly wash away any clippings with a simple rinse under water. Plus, with worldwide voltage compatibility and 60 minutes of runtime, you can use it wherever you are! Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Color-coded combs for ease ✙ Universally compatible charger ✙ Includes scissors – Does not include an adjustable lever

5 FADEKING Hair Clippers FADEKING Hair Clippers View on Amazon Do you travel a lot and end up with loose clippers and accessories scattered all over your luggage? If so, you know how much of a hassle it can be to find them and also avoid the inevitable damage. That’s why we’ve added this hair clipper set to our list—it comes with a convenient travel bag to keep everything in one place for you. And while it is designed for professionals, it's also simple enough to work really well for beginners. The adjustable blades and secure grip make it super easy to give yourself or others a precise cut, blend, and fade. Plus, with up to 300 minutes of cordless use, you can rely on them for long grooming sessions without worrying about recharging. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes travel case ✙ LCD for battery status ✙ Stainless steel build – Slightly heavier than others

6 OLOV For Man Hair Clippers OLOV For Man Hair Clippers View on Amazon When it comes to this hair clipper, it’s all about the accessories. Whether you’re trimming your head, beard, nose, or ears, this set has everything you need to get the job done all at once. This also means you won’t have to spend extra cash buying separate trimmers for different areas of your body. The self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure you get a safe trim every time and everywhere. And thanks to its dual-speed settings, it handles coarse hair just as smoothly as finer hair. Plus, the long-lasting battery, with an LED display that keeps track of your charge, means you’re always ready for a grooming session without interruption. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ All-in-one grooming ✙ Comes with USB recharge dock ✙ Self-sharpening blades – Not ideal for very thick hair

7 Ufree Hair Clippers Ufree Hair Clippers View on Amazon The place you’re most likely to use a hair clipper is the bathroom, and let’s be real—bathrooms are usually wet. That’s why this hair clipper is designed to be completely waterproof. It’s part of a full grooming kit that covers all your needs, from trimming your beard, mustache, and nose hair to more delicate areas like your groin. With six different trimmer heads and five guide combs, you’ll always have the right tool for the job, no matter what you’re grooming. And the best part? You can use it in the shower for a mess-free experience. Plus, the powerful motor with two speed modes makes cutting smooth and quiet. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof ✙ Long battery life ✙ Includes travel lock – The base doesn’t have built-in charge port

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of using a cordless hair clipper compared to a corded one?

A: The biggest benefit of using a cordless hair clipper is the freedom to move around without worrying about being tied to an outlet. You can easily trim in different spots, whether in the bathroom or even outside. Cordless clippers are also great for travel since you don’t need to pack extra cords. Plus, they’re less likely to get tangled or restrict your movement while cutting, which makes the whole process more comfortable.

Q: How do I maintain the sharpness of my hair clipper blades?

A: To keep your hair clipper blades sharp, it's important to clean and oil them regularly. After each use, brush off any leftover hair from the blades using a cleaning brush or a soft cloth. This helps prevent buildup that can dull the blades over time. About once a week, apply a few drops of clipper oil directly onto the blades while the clipper is running—this reduces friction and keeps them cutting smoothly. Also, make sure to store your clippers in a dry place to avoid rusting.

Q: What should I look for in terms of motor power when buying hair clippers?

A: A stronger motor in hair clippersmeans the clippers will cut through hair more smoothly without snagging or pulling. Look for clippers that mention having a \"high-torque\" or \"heavy-duty\" motor, which ensures they can handle different hair types. If you’re using the clippers for longer periods or professional use, you’ll want one with consistent power that won’t overheat. A clipper with adjustable speed settings is also handy, as you can switch between more power for tough spots and a gentler setting for finer hair.

Q: How can I prevent skin irritation or pulling when using hair clippers?

A: To prevent skin irritation or pulling when using hair clippers, start by making sure the blades are clean and sharp. Dull blades tend to snag hair, which can cause discomfort. Applying clipper oil regularly helps the blades glide smoothly, reducing friction that can irritate your skin. Using the right guard comb for your desired hair length also helps, as it prevents the blades from cutting too close to the skin. Go slow and steady, and try not to press too hard—let the clippers do the work.

Q: What should I do if my clippers start to overheat during use?

A: If your clippers start to overheat during use, the first thing to do is turn them off and let them cool down for a few minutes. Overheating can happen if the motor is running for a long time or if there’s a lot of hair buildup on the blades. Clean the blades thoroughly with a brush to remove any trapped hair, and apply a few drops of clipper oil to reduce friction. Also, make sure you're not pushing too hard on the clippers while cutting.

Article Contributors

