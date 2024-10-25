The 7 Best Smelling Body Washes

Our Top Picks

A good body wash can do more than just cleanse; it can transform your daily shower into a refreshing, uplifting experience. The right scent not only lingers on your skin but also revitalizes your senses, setting the tone for the day ahead. From zesty, citrus-infused blends to calming, spa-like aromas, there’s a perfect body wash to suit every mood. This guide dives into the best-smelling body washes that offer long-lasting fragrance, skin-loving ingredients, and a touch of luxury to elevate your routine.

1 Lume Acidified Best Smelling Body Wash Lume Acidified Best Smelling Body Wash View on Amazon The best body washes help your skin retain its natural moisture and this product is no exception. It combats skin dryness without stripping the natural oils and does no harm to people with sensitive or dry skin. The acidified ingredients provide a gentle exfoliation that keeps the skin feeling smooth and fresh. Its odor-fighting technology makes it distinct, which helps neutralize body odor at the source and keeps you feeling clean for longer durations compared to traditional body washes. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Balances skin pH for optimal health ✙ Effectively fights odor for lasting freshness ✙ Gentle on skin so perfect for daily use – Scent might be too subtle

2 OUAI St. Best Smelling Body Wash OUAI St. Best Smelling Body Wash View on Amazon Take a vacation to the tropics every time you shower with this body wash. It's infused with jojoba and rosehip oils, and it provides deep hydration and leaves your skin feeling incredibly soft. The rich, sudsy lather and floral notes of dragonfruit, orange blossom, tuberose, and Baltic amber will help you feel soft and smell good all day. The best part? It's gentle formula is great for removing impurities from the skin without causing any irritation or excessive dryness. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Invigorating tropical scent refreshes the senses ✙ Rich in jojoba oil for hydration ✙ Deeply softens skin for a smooth feel – Scent intensity may vary

3 Every Man Best Smelling Body Wash Every Man Best Smelling Body Wash View on Amazon If you're appreciative of recycled products that are good for the environment, then this plant-based body was is just what your bathroom needs. Its rich formula contains shea butter and glycerin to restore moisture to your skin barrier. Made for men, it has a musky sandalwood scent that lingers on the skin throughout the day. Plus, the generously large bottle size ensures you won't need to go stock up in the middle of the month since a little goes a long way. It's also free from irritants like parabens, phthalates, and dyes. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Natural sandalwood scent feels fresh ✙ Eco-friendly packaging made from recycled materials ✙ Free from parabens and artificial dyes – Fragrance doesn't last long

4 Harry's Stone Best Smelling Body Wash Harry View on Amazon Men are often neglected when it comes to skincare, but this body wash fills that much-needed gap with its rich lather and inviting scent that leaves your skin feeling refreshed after every single use. If you're a fan of the aromatherapy experience, the blend of fragrances in this body wash helps you feel relaxed after a good shower. Its gentle formula cleanses the skin of impurities without taking away natural oils from the skin barrier. With continued use, you'd notice how you feel cleaner and your skin feels more fresh after each wash. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sulfate-free formula is gentle on skin ✙ Lather creates a luxurious shower experience ✙ No residue left behind after rinsing – Very low quality bottle

5 SOL DE JANEIRO Best Smelling Body Wash SOL DE JANEIRO Best Smelling Body Wash View on Amazon When it comes to body washes, it's important to have one that smells good and gives you a unique identity. This body wash is full of radiance-boosting ingredients like fruit AHAs, Vitamin C, and more. It exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells to bring about a new and refreshing glow. The fragrance lasts a long time, even if you've been up and about your day. To keep your skin in its best shape, the formula is free from sulphates, ensuring a lasting glow with no irritation. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ AHA + BHA cleansing ✙ Good fragrance ✙ Gives radiant skin – Less quantity in bottle

6 Nécessaire Best Smelling Body Wash Nécessaire Best Smelling Body Wash View on Amazon This body wash turns every shower into a spa-like escape with its refreshing eucalyptus scent that keeps you relaxed and clean. The multivitamin formula is packed with vitamins B3, C, and E, and it nourishes and rejuvenates your skin. It is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested so it won't even harm the most sensitive skin. The best part? It combines plant-based oils and omega fatty acids to lock in moisture, which means that it is great for dry or irritated skin that needs a gentle, hydrating cleanse. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hypoallergenic for sensitive skin ✙ Eucalyptus scent is refreshing ✙ Loaded with vitamins – Not for all skin types

7 Salt & Stone Best Smelling Body Wash Salt & Stone Best Smelling Body Wash View on Amazon Give your skin the skincare boost it deserves with this body wash that's infused with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and blueberry extract. It nurtures and restores the skin’s natural barrier, leaving it soft and refreshed without drying. This gel wash cleanses your skin and leaves it more moist than ever before. It's free from phthalates, sulfates, parabens, and other harsh chemicals, so people with sensitive skin won't feel shy from trying it out. The easy pump mechanism helps you take out the right amount of gel every time you need it. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Anti-oxidant properties ✙ No harsh chemicals ✙ Proper skincare ingredients – Has no scent

FAQ

Q: What ingredients should I look for in a body wash for a long-lasting scent?

A: Look for body washes with fragrance-rich essential oils, like lavender, eucalyptus, or citrus, which provide a naturally long-lasting aroma. Ingredients like coconut oil, almond oil, and shea butter also help retain scent by keeping your skin moisturized, extending the fragrance throughout the day.

Q: Are scented body washes safe for sensitive skin?

A: Yes, but it's essential to choose body washes with gentle, naturally derived fragrances. Avoid synthetic perfumes that can irritate sensitive skin. Opt for body washes with essential oils or natural scents like chamomile or aloe. If you have sensitive skin, always do a patch test before full use.

Q: Can I layer scented body washes with other products for a stronger fragrance?

A: Absolutely! For a longer-lasting scent, try layering with a matching or complementary lotion or body oil. Start with the body wash, then apply a hydrating lotion, and finish with a light spritz of body mist. This layering technique builds a more enduring and cohesive scent profile.

Q: What scent profiles work best for morning vs. evening showers?

A: For morning showers, go for energizing scents like citrus, eucalyptus, and mint—these invigorate the senses and set a fresh tone for the day. For evening showers, choose calming and soothing scents like lavender, chamomile, or vanilla to help relax your mind and prepare for a restful sleep.

Q: How do I choose the best body wash scent for my skin type?

A: For dry skin, opt for warm, rich scents like vanilla or sandalwood, as they often include nourishing oils. Oily skin benefits from lighter, refreshing scents like citrus or mint for a clean, non-greasy feel. If you have sensitive skin, look for gentle, calming scents like chamomile or green tea, usually found in hypoallergenic formulas.

