The Best 7 Birthstone Bracelets on Amazon in 2024

Finding the perfect gift for someone is so difficult. There are many things to consider: your budget, their preferences, and more. But if you're looking for a timeless piece of jewelry that carries a personal touch, there's nothing better than the good old birthstone bracelet. Each gemstone in these bracelets symbolizes a specific month and has unique significance and charm. To narrow down your search, we've created a list of some of the best birthstone bracelets on the market. Each bracelet on our list has its own advantage, whether it be an elegant design, or a more durable everyday piece.

1 MignonandMignon Birthstone Bracelet MignonandMignon Birthstone Bracelet View on Amazon This birthstone bracelet has truly earned its place at the top of our list. The bracelet is crafted with high-quality materials and features a delicate silver or gold-plated chain that is adorned with customizable birthstones to make the item more personable. We also love that it looks great, whether worn alone or layered with other bracelets. Plus, it comes with an adjustable length to ensure a comfortable fit for virtually any wrist size. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gold or silver-plated chain ✙ Adjustable length ✙ Customizable birthstones – Elegant chain requires careful use

2 Fortheday Birthstone Bracelet Fortheday Birthstone Bracelet View on Amazon If you're looking for durability over elegance, this high-quality rhodium-plated-brass birthstone bracelet is the one to go for. It's made with premium materials that are built to last. The bracelet is customizable with 2 to 7 birthstones and names to make it truly personable for the wearer. Plus, the love charms add a touch of symbolism to represent the never-ending love for the wearer. Overall, we think this piece of jewelry has the potential to become a cherished part of anyone's collection. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable materials ✙ Infinity love heart charms ✙ Engravement options – Engraving is a bit small

3 RIVIKO Birthstone Bracelet RIVIKO Birthstone Bracelet View on Amazon This birthstone bracelet is both durable and sophisticated. It's made of sterling silver, which adds a touch of glamor. The main feature is a sparkling blue zirconia stone set in a heart design, with additional small hearts along the chain for a romantic touch. It measures 6.69 inches in length and has an adjustable chain for a perfect fit. The lobster clasp and adjustable link of this jewelry make it easy to put on and take off. This bracelet is a great choice for a special gift or a beautiful addition to your own collection. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 925 sterling silver ✙ Adjustable link ✙ Heart charms – Chain can tangle easily

4 CDE Birthstone Bracelet CDE Birthstone Bracelet View on Amazon If you're looking for something that you can wear for everyday use or special occasions, this birthstone bracelet is just the thing. It features 925 sterling silver, known for its hypoallergenic properties and lasting shine. The bracelet is adorned with square-shaped SA cubic zirconia stones that add a touch of sparkle and color with their rich red hue. The design includes an exquisite infinity symbol to represent everlasting love and add a meaningful touch to the piece. Measuring 6.69 inches in length, it also includes a 1.57-inch extension chain to allow for a customizable fit. Plus, the sturdy lobster clasp ensures the bracelet stays securely in place. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 925 sterling silver ✙ Infinity symbol design ✙ Zirconia stones – Stones appear smaller than the chain

5 PROSTEEL Birthstone Bracelet PROSTEEL Birthstone Bracelet View on Amazon Looking for a bracelet that will stand the test of time? This bracelet is a stylish and modern piece made from stainless steel that won’t fade. It's also perfect for sensitive skin and those with allergies, thanks to the hypoallergenic material. The bracelet features two blue topaz stones that add a pop of color and elegance. These stones also symbolize bravery, calmness, and intelligence. Weighing just 6.6 grams, it's lightweight and easy to wear all day. The rounded edges ensure it’s smooth and won’t snag on clothes. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stainless steel material ✙ Topaz stones ✙ Hypoallergenic – Stone color may differ slightly from photos

6 Alex and Ani Birthstones Expandable Bangle Aquamarine Crystal. Alex and Ani Birthstones Expandable Bangle Aquamarine Crystal. View on Amazon This birthstone bracelet is a meaningful piece of jewelry designed to promote peace and prosperity. Featuring a blue aquamarine crystal charm, it symbolizes serenity, compassion, and honesty. The bangle is adjustable due to an innovative sliding mechanism that allows you to customize its size from 2 to 3.5 inches wide. Plus, it's crafted with eco-conscious materials, such as nickel-free brass and copper mix, that ensure it is both durable and easy to care for. This timeless piece is not only a beautiful accessory but also a reminder of the wearer's inner strength and calmness under pressure. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Expandable bangle ✙ Symbolizes calming and soothing energy ✙ Made of eco-conscious materials – Adjustable mechanism might pinch skin

7 LOUISA SECRET Birthstone Bracelet LOUISA SECRET Birthstone Bracelet View on Amazon This birthstone bracelet is designed to go well with just about any outfit. It features high-quality 925 sterling silver with gold plating to ensure durability and a sleek finish. The bracelet is adorned with 5A cubic zirconia stones, known for their brilliant sparkle and striking green hue. Measuring 17 cm in length with an additional 4 cm extension chain, it offers a customizable fit for maximum comfort. The bracelet is only 0.4 cm wide and provides a delicate yet noticeable presence on the wrist. It includes a secure clasp to ensure it stays in place. This piece is not only beautiful but also meets REACH compliance standards, a testament to its safety and quality. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gold-plated ✙ Dainty and simple design ✙ Meets REACH standards – Difficult to clasp

Q: Are the birthstones in the bracelets real gemstones?

A: It depends on the bracelet. Some birthstone bracelets have real gemstones, while others use lab-created stones or high-quality crystals. Lab-created stones are made to look like real gemstones and have similar properties, but they are created in a lab rather than formed naturally. High-quality crystals can also be used as a more affordable alternative. When you're shopping, check the product description. It will tell you if the stones are real, lab-created, or crystals. If you're unsure, you can always ask the seller for more details to make sure you're getting what you want.

Q: Do birthstone bracelets have any healing properties?

A: Many people believe that birthstones have special healing properties, though these claims aren't scientifically proven. Each birthstone is thought to have its own unique benefits. For example, amethyst is said to promote calm and clarity, while emerald is believed to bring love and prosperity. People who wear birthstone jewelry often feel a personal connection to the stones and the qualities they represent. If you like the idea of wearing a birthstone for its healing properties, it can be a meaningful and positive addition to your jewelry collection. Just keep in mind that these benefits are based on tradition and belief, not hard science.

Q: How can I verify the authenticity of the gemstones in my bracelet?

A: To verify the authenticity of the gemstones in your bracelet, start by checking if the seller provides a certificate of authenticity from a reputable gemological organization. This certificate should detail the gemstone’s characteristics and confirm it's genuine. If your bracelet didn’t come with a certificate, consider taking it to a professional jeweler or gemologist. They can examine the stones and give you an expert opinion. Additionally, buying from reputable jewelers or brands known for their quality can give you more confidence that the gemstones are real. Always ask questions and request documentation if you're unsure about the authenticity.

Q: Can I wear my birthstone bracelet while swimming or showering?

A: It's generally best to remove your birthstone bracelet before swimming or showering. Water, especially chlorinated pool water and salt water, can damage the metal and stones over time. Exposure to soaps, shampoos, and other chemicals in the shower can also cause wear and tear. Taking off your bracelet before getting wet helps keep it looking its best and extends its lifespan. If you accidentally wear it while swimming or showering, gently dry it off with a soft cloth as soon as possible to minimize any potential damage.

Q: How can I tell if the birthstone bracelet will match my skin tone?

A: To see if a birthstone bracelet matches your skin tone, consider the color of the metal and the stone. For cool skin tones, silver, white gold, and platinum usually look best, along with stones in cool colors like blue, purple, and green (think sapphire, amethyst, and emerald). For warm skin tones, yellow gold, rose gold, and bronze are flattering, as well as stones in warm colors like red, orange, and yellow (like ruby, citrine, and topaz). If you have a neutral skin tone, you can wear both cool and warm colors. Trying on different options is the best way to see what looks best on you.

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.