The Best Blow Dryer Brushes of 2024

Our Top Picks

The best blow-dryer brushes are designed to help you achieve a stunning blowout right at home, all while reducing the strain on your arms. These tools merge the heat and airflow of a traditional hair dryer with the styling capabilities of a round brush, streamlining your hair routine. They make styling more controlled, efficient, and effective, producing that coveted smooth finish with ease. No more juggling multiple tools! We’ve reviewed various options, weighing their pros and cons to guide you toward the perfect blow-dryer brush for effortless, salon-quality results without leaving your bathroom.

1 L’ANGE Blow Dryer Brush L’ANGE Blow Dryer Brush View on Amazon This blow-dryer brush offers the perfect combination of lightweight design and powerful performance. At just 1.25 pounds, it's easy on the arms, making it ideal for anyone looking for an efficient yet comfortable styling tool. With its 60 mm oval barrel and titanium technology, it creates smooth, frizz-free hair in no time, while the mix of nylon and tufted bristles helps add volume and detangle effortlessly. Its multiple heat settings cater to different hair types, and the ergonomic design ensures you can style your hair without fatigue. Plus, the stylish blush color is a fun touch, making this tool a favorite for both practicality and aesthetics. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Premium titanium barrel ✙ 360° airflow design ✙ Versatile heat settings – Not ideal for extremely short hair

2 Drybar Blow Dryer Brush Drybar Blow Dryer Brush View on Amazon This blow-dryer brush has a lightweight build and an oval-shaped barrel with beveled edges, allowing it to glide effortlessly through your hair. It’s designed with ionic technology to tackle frizz and enhance shine, making your hair look sleek and polished in less time. With three temperature and speed settings—cool, medium, and high—you can adjust the airflow based on your hair’s texture and needs. The widely spaced nylon and tufted bristles help detangle and smooth hair while adding volume, which makes it a favorite for anyone aiming to achieve a salon-quality blowout at home. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Oval 2.44\" barrel ✙ Gently curved edges ✙ Three heat settings – Might be noisy

3 REVLON Blow Dryer Brush REVLON Blow Dryer Brush View on Amazon With over 480,000 reviews, this popular hair dryer and volumizer definitely lives up to the hype. It is ranked as the fastest hair-drying tool with a unique brush shape that easily smooths through textured hair. The large brush head dries more hair at once and makes styling more efficient. It's perfect for creating smooth, straight styles and has a slimmer handle for better control, along with ceramic coating to distribute heat evenly. Its ergonomic design and ability to deliver quick, salon-quality blowouts at home make it a favorite for those busy mornings. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Titanium-ceramic barrel ✙ Four heat settings ✙ Salon-style blowouts – might seem heavy to some users

4 Nicebay Blow Dryer Brush Nicebay Blow Dryer Brush View on Amazon This blow dryer brush redefines efficiency by catering to curly-haired or straight-haired individuals while seamlessly merging smoothing and drying into one step. Its unique design allows for styling hair straight or curly, featuring versatile attachments and a swiveling base that converts it into a traditional hair dryer and diffuser combo. This multifunctional 3-in-1 tool combines a hair dryer, straightener, and curler. Its oval shape promotes smooth, tangle-free styling, while customizable heat settings make it suitable for all hair types. The detachable design simplifies cleaning and storage, making it perfect for travel. Its quick heating and lightweight feel deliver professional results right at home. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Detachable design ✙ Ceramic coating ✙ Three heat settings – Difficult to change heat settings while styling

5 HOT TOOLS Blow Dryer Brush HOT TOOLS Blow Dryer Brush View on Amazon This blow-dryer brush is designed with frizz-fighting ionic technology and boar bristles, which help your style last longer. Although it’s the largest option available, measuring just under three inches in circumference, it’s also the heaviest. This makes it an excellent choice for those with longer hair. It features two-speed settings, allowing you to easily adjust the heat levels to suit your needs. The one-step design offers quick and even heat, thanks to charcoal-infused bristles that deliver beautiful blowouts in no time. The oval brush not only smooths but also adds volume from root to tip, while the ionic technology keeps your hair looking healthy and conditioned by reducing frizz and static. With its lightweight feel and comfortable grip, this tool is perfect for achieving salon-quality results at home without breaking the bank. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Charcoal-infused bristles ✙ Rotating temperature control ✙ Comfortable lightweight design – Large barrel unsuitable for tight curls

6 Conair Blow Dryer Brush Conair Blow Dryer Brush View on Amazon If your arm gets tired from winding hair around and around, consider this rotating tool that takes the strain off your hands. The compact 1½-inch barrel is ideal for shorter hairstyles, while the spinning mechanism rotates in both directions, allowing you to effortlessly create natural-looking curls and waves on dry hair between washes. Although we haven't tested it in the Lab, the manufacturer claims that its ceramic technology can dry damp strands while adding a lasting shine. However, some users have mentioned that the rotating feature requires a bit of practice to master. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Painless detangling ✙ Silicone-cushioned paddle ✙ Lightweight design – Learning curve with rotating brush

FAQ

Q: How does a blow dryer brush save time compared to traditional blow drying?

A: A blow dryer brush combines drying and styling in one step, significantly reducing the time spent on your hair routine. Instead of first blow-drying and then using a separate brush and straightener or curler, the blow-dryer brush streamlines the process for quicker results.

Q: How do I get the most out of a blow-dryer brush?

A: Start with clean, detangled, and damp hair, applying a bit of leave-in conditioner. Work from the roots down, avoiding excessive heat or tension. For added volume, twist the brush in a circular motion while drying. If you have curly hair and want a sleek finish, follow up with a flatiron or another brush to smooth it out.

Q: How do I minimize heat damage from a blow-dryer brush?

A: Choose a blow-dryer brush with multiple temperature settings to control heat exposure based on your hair type. Always use a heat protectant to form a barrier against damage. Limit heat usage for the best protection.

Q: Are blow-dryer brushes easier to use than traditional blow-dryers?

A: Many users and hairstylists find blow-dryer brushes easier because they combine the functionality of a brush and dryer into one tool. They require less effort and are particularly beneficial for those with mobility issues.

Q: How do I clean my blow-dryer brush?

A: Cleaning methods vary by design, but regularly remove dust from any filters and use a comb or brush cleaner to remove hair from bristles. Wipe the bristles with a damp cloth to remove product buildup, and use rubbing alcohol for stubborn residue. Regular cleaning ensures peak performance and even heating.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.