The Best Body Lotion For Men of 2024

Cracked skin and ashy elbows aren’t a good look for any grown man, which is why moisturizing and self-care are so important, especially in the colder months. Body lotions for men are made to help with this, and finding the right one that suits your skin and needs is a very important part of the process. So that is why, in this guide, we’ll take you through seven uniquely special body lotions, and you can choose the one that looks the best to you!

1 Brickell Body Lotion for Men Brickell Body Lotion for Men View on Amazon Just because you're a man doesn't mean your skin is any less delicate or deserving of care. That’s why we're starting off strong with this body lotion for men, made with natural and certified organic ingredients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and green tea. Even in the toughest of conditions, like working with your hands on a daily basis or living in a place with extremely low temperatures, this all-natural lotion uses its fast-absorbing formula to keep your skin tight and hydrated . Not only that, but it's also made to be unscented for men who prefer simple care without any strong fragrances. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Natural and organic ingredients ✙ Skin protection ✙ Unscented – The bottle is a bit small for the high price point

2 SweatBlock Body Lotion for Men SweatBlock Body Lotion for Men View on Amazon When it comes to being unique, this body lotion for men definitely takes the cake. It's not just a lotion—it's made to keep you feeling fresh and comfortable, no matter your lifestyle or size. It takes care of the parts of your body that get swampy or smelly throughout the day, including the \"down there\" areas, to help avoid chafing, stickiness, and odor. How, you ask? This lotion has a formula that turns into powder a few minutes after application and keeps you dry and comfortable for hours. And the best part is that you don't have to deal with the mess that comes with using actual powder. Plus, it's made with natural ingredients like oat flour, witch hazel, and organic aloe, which means it’s free from talc, aluminum, and parabens. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Talc-free ingredients ✙ Anti-chafing solution ✙ No-mess application – Needs a little time to dry to avoid residue

3 Ecco Bella Body Lotion for Men Ecco Bella Body Lotion for Men View on Amazon We’ve all been there—so caught up in the hustle and bustle that we forget to take care of our skin. Don’t worry, though, this body lotion for men has a spa-like formula that hydrates and repairs your skin, no matter how neglected it was. This formula is focused on deep hydration and uses six plant-based ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and sunflower seed oil to soothe and relieve dry skin. It's free from fillers, toxins, and water, which is perfect for irritated or sensitive skin. And with the addition of vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, it makes your skin even more smooth and tight while leaving behind a subtle vanilla scent that lasts for hours. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Plant-based formula ✙ Cruelty-free ✙ Vanilla fragrance – Scent may be strong

4 Every Man Jack Body Lotion for Men Every Man Jack Body Lotion for Men View on Amazon If you see yourself as a classy, refined guy, this body lotion is made for you. The scent it leaves behind can only be described as subtly vintage—not too much, not too little, and definitely not overwhelming. Infused with ocean minerals and bergamot, it gives off a fresh ocean spray vibe with just a hint of citrus. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, so you feel moisturized without any greasy residue. This hypoallergenic lotion is also made with naturally derived ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, and cocoa butter, which makes it super gentle and non-irritating. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight ✙ Fast absorbing ✙ Dermatologist tested – The scent may be too subtle for some

5 Vaseline Body Lotion for Men Vaseline Body Lotion for Men View on Amazon Men usually have their priorities set, and let’s be honest, self-care doesn’t always make the top of the list. But if you're ready to change that without too much effort, this pack of 3 body lotions gives you quality, quantity, and affordability, so you can stock up without spending more than you like. This lotion works fast and heals your cracked skin using cooling menthol and ultra-hydrating lipids to lock in moisture and strengthen your skin’s barrier. It’s clinically proven to deliver 90% more moisture than regular lotions and absorbs in just 15 seconds, so you won’t be left feeling greasy and sticky. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ High quality and quantity ✙ Ideal for cracked skin – Musky scent may be too strong for some

6 Nivea Body Lotion for Men Nivea Body Lotion for Men View on Amazon Yes, staying fit is important, but so is staying fresh and free of bad odor. This body lotion works best for men with an active lifestyle because it’s specially formulated to evaporate sweat 3x faster than any other lotion on the market. It features breathable skin technology that makes the formula lightweight enough to not suffocate your skin and keeps you comfortable. Not only that, but it provides long-term moisture that lasts 48 hours without the sticky and greasy feeling. Additionally, the formula is enriched with shea butter and Vitamins C and E, which means it gently replenishes your skin over time. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 48-hour hydration ✙ Breathable skin technology ✙ Includes vitamins C and E – The scent doesn't last for long

7 Method Body Lotion for Men Method Body Lotion for Men View on Amazon If you’re the kind of man who cares about both the quality of his products and the ethics behind them, this body lotion is made for you. It gives you 24 hours of moisture, thanks to its hyaluronic acid formula that leaves your skin feeling moisturized and smooth while helping to maintain and support your skin’s natural barrier. It's also made to be free from silicones, parabens, and dyes, so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your skin and not worry about breakouts or rashes if you have sensitive skin. Plus, the bottle is made from 87% recycled plastic and the whole thing is cruelty-free! Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Refreshing sea + surf scent ✙ Cruelty-free and vegan ✙ Extended fragrance – Takes a bit long to absorb into the skin

Q: What are the benefits of using a body lotion designed specifically for men?

A: Body lotions designed specifically for men are made to address men’s unique skin needs. Men's skin tends to be thicker and oilier than women's, so these lotions often have lightweight, non-greasy formulas that absorb quickly without leaving a sticky feeling. They also focus on hydration and protection, which is great for dry or rough areas like elbows and hands.

Q: How do I choose the right body lotion for my skin type?

A: If you have dry skin, look for lotions with rich, hydrating ingredients like shea butter or hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture. For oily or combination skin, lightweight, non-greasy lotions work best, as they won’t clog your pores. If your skin is sensitive, go for lotions labeled as fragrance-free or hypoallergenic to avoid irritation. If you're prone to breakouts, a lotion that’s non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores) is ideal.

Q: How often should I apply body lotion to maintain proper hydration throughout the day?

A: To keep your skin properly hydrated throughout the day, it's best to apply body lotion at least once daily, ideally after a shower or bath. This is when your skin absorbs moisture the most effectively. If you have particularly dry skin, you might want to apply it twice a day—once in the morning and once before bed. And for those in colder climates or with more active lifestyles, reapplying as needed can help maintain softness and hydration.

Q: How do body lotions help improve the skin barrier function?

A: Your skin barrier acts like a shield, keeping out harmful elements like bacteria and pollutants while holding in essential moisture. When it becomes damaged or dry, your skin can feel rough or irritated. A good body lotion works by replenishing lost moisture with hydrating ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or oils. This not only keeps your skin soft and smooth but also strengthens the barrier so it can function properly.

Q: Is there a significant difference in hydration levels between water-based and oil-based body lotions?

A: Water-based lotions are lighter and absorb quickly, making them great for daily use and for people with normal to oily skin. They hydrate the surface of your skin but may not last as long, so you might need to reapply more often. Oil-based lotions, on the other hand, are thicker and create a protective barrier that locks in moisture for longer periods. They’re ideal for dry or very dry skin, especially in colder weather.

