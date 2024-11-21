The Best Body Oils of 2024

Our Top Picks

Body oils have come a long way from the overly greasy formulas of the past. Thanks to innovations in skincare, many products available today can make your skin feel silky smooth, deeply moisturized, and lightly scented with natural ingredients. However, it can be difficult to distinguish between the two. You'll find that some oils are too heavy and leave a greasy residue, while others absorb so quickly you’re left wondering if they did anything at all. Lucky for you, we've looked into the options personally and compiled a list of our personal favorites. These oils do the job, and they do it well.

1 M3 Naturals Body Oil M3 Naturals Body Oil View on Amazon Cellulite can put a damper on an otherwise perfect swimsuit. That's why it's important to use skin products that promote elasticity. Take this body oil, for example. It's infused with collagen and stem cells that work together to support skin elasticity and help to firm and tighten the appearance of the skin. But it isn’t just for anti-cellulite purposes either—the oil is also designed for general massage therapy and pairs excellently with tools like a dry brush or silicone massager to improve the effectiveness of lymphatic massage techniques. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Infused with collagen and stem cells ✙ Reduces cellulite ✙ Pairs well with massage tools – Runs out quick

2 Nuxe Body Oil Nuxe Body Oil View on Amazon If you're searching for a dry body oil, we highly recommend starting with this one. It’s designed to be a true multi-purpose oil that you can use on your face, body, and hair. The formula includes a blend of 7 botanical oils: Tsubaki, Argan, Macadamia, Hazelnut, Borage, Camellia, and Sweet Almond oils. Plus, it's made with 98% natural ingredients; the absence of parabens, silicone, and preservatives means that the formula is gentle and safe for all skin types, even sensitive skin. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dry oil ✙ Multi-purpose ✙ 7 botanical oil blend – Scent isn't for everyone

3 Bio-Oil Body Oil Bio-Oil Body Oil View on Amazon This body oil particularly focuses on repairing and improving the appearance of scars and stretch marks with a blend of antioxidant-rich and soothing oils. In particular, it features PurCellin Oil for enhanced absorption, along with Vitamin A and E, and calming botanical extracts like Chamomile, Lavender, and Rosemary. Unlike many traditional oils, this one has a lightweight, non-greasy texture that absorbs quickly into the skin. Moreover, it's vegan, cruelty-free, 100% recyclable, and does not include harmful additives like parabens. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Repairs scars and stretch marks ✙ Rich in antioxidants ✙ Contains botanical extracts – Takes time to see results

4 Neutrogena Body Oil Neutrogena Body Oil View on Amazon Sesame oil is known for its ability to nourish and hydrate without feeling heavy. That's also part of what makes this Neutrogena body oil so special; it contains sesame as its main ingredient. The oil is designed to vanish into the skin almost instantly, which means you get deep hydration without the greasy or sticky feeling. The oil's scent is light, soothing, and subtle enough to use every day without overpowering your personal perfume or body spray. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and non-greasy formula ✙ Subtle fragrance ✙ Quickly absorbs into skin – A little goes a long way

5 Aveeno Daily Body Oil Aveeno Daily Body Oil View on Amazon Aveeno is the holy grail of gentle skincare, and this body oil by Aveeno is no exception. It uses a gentle mist application that spreads evenly across the skin and absorbs quickly. The combination of oat oil and jojoba oil in the product is particularly renowned for its soothing and nourishing properties. Plus, the jojoba oil offers up to 2x more Vitamin E than shea butter for antioxidant protection and deep hydration. The oil has also been touted for being suitable for daily use on all skin types, without causing irritation. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gentle mist form ✙ Combines jojoba oil and oat oil ✙ 2x more Vitamin E than shea butter – Can be messy

Q: Can body oils clog pores or cause acne breakouts?

A: It depends on the type of oil and your skin type. Non-comedogenic oils like jojoba, grapeseed, and rosehip are less likely to clog pores and are safe for acne-prone skin. Heavier oils like coconut or olive oil might be more suitable for dry skin types but can cause breakouts on oily or acne-prone skin. Always patch-test a new oil before using it all over your body.

Q: Can body oils be used on the face?

A: While some body oils can be used on the face, it’s important to read the label first. Body oils are often richer and formulated for thicker skin, which could be too heavy for the face and lead to clogged pores. Look for oils that specify they are multi-purpose or designed for both face and body use. Lightweight oils like argan or rosehip are usually safer for facial application.

Q: Do body oils stain clothes or sheets?

A: Some body oils can leave a residue that stains fabrics, especially if they are slow to absorb. To avoid this, let the oil fully absorb into your skin before getting dressed or lying down. Opt for fast-absorbing “dry oils” if you’re concerned about staining. If you do get an oil stain, treat it with a pre-wash stain remover or dish soap before laundering.

Q: What are dry oils?

A: Dry oils, like grapeseed or sunflower oil, are lightweight and absorb quickly without leaving a greasy residue. They’re perfect for those who want hydration without the slick feeling. Regular body oils, such as coconut or avocado oil, are richer and take longer to absorb, making them ideal for deep moisture and massage.

Q: Can I use body oil if I have eczema or psoriasis?

A: Yes, but you need to be cautious about the ingredients. Look for body oils formulated for sensitive or eczema-prone skin, which usually contain soothing, anti-inflammatory oils like calendula, chamomile, or oat oil. Avoid products with strong fragrances or essential oils, which can exacerbate irritation. Always patch-test first and consult with a dermatologist if unsure.

