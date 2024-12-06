The Best Collagen Powders of 2024 for Improved Skin, Hair, and Joints

Our Top Picks

If you've been searching for the secret to smoother skin, stronger nails, or healthier hair, you're probably no stranger to the buzz around collagen powders. And why not? This mighty protein is the building block of our bodies, and with the right supplement, you can gain a number of benefits in no time. Keeping this in mind, we've spent numerous hours skimming scientific studies and wading through wellness blogs to understand what makes the best collagen powder stand out from the rest. We've also evaluated bioavailability, potency, and price to ensure we're recommending only the best products. So, let's go through our favorite picks now.

1 Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder Unflavored Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder Unflavored View on Amazon This isn't the first collagen powder that we reviewed, but it quickly became our favorite. This powder contains hydrolyzed type 1 & 3 collagen protein that is designed to support healthy skin, nails, bones & joints. Its easy-mixing formula is perfect for adding to your favorite drinks or recipes. The collagen peptides in this supplement are sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine hides, all the things that make it a high-quality product that is free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Plus, it is gluten-free, non-GMO, and keto-friendly to accommodate a wide range of dietary needs. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes amino acids ✙ 3rd-party tested ✙ Easy mixing formula – Has noticeable smell

2 Ancient Nutrition Collagen Powder Protein with Probiotics Ancient Nutrition Collagen Powder Protein with Probiotics View on Amazon As far as collagen powders go, this is truly a holy grail product. This powder offers 10 types of collagen and 20 g of collagen per serving. The collagen has been obtained from grass-fed and pasture-raised sources. Considering that some of the collagen has been made from proprietary fermented egg shells, this collagen is also a great workout supplement since it can reduce exercise-related aches and discomfort. Not only that, but the powder also contains 200% of your daily recommended value of antioxidant-rich vitamin C as well as probiotics to support a healthy gut and immune system. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 10 types of collagen ✙ Reduces workout discomfort ✙ Contains vitamin C – Has a slight aftertaste

3 Physician's CHOICE Collagen Peptides Powder Vanilla Flavor Physician View on Amazon For readers with a sweet tooth, we've got just the product for you. This collagen powder offers a delicious vanilla flavor that will definitely appeal to your taste buds. Apart from that, the powder contains type I and III collagen, which helps improve hair, skin, and joints. The grass-fed formulation guarantees the highest quality collagen, sourced from pasture-raised cows. The formula also contains specific digestive enzymes and probiotic blends that are not only great for the gut, but also help ensure optimal absorption of the collagen peptides. Plus, it's keto-friendly, making it suitable for both men and women on a low-carb diet. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains digestive enzymes ✙ Grass-fed and high quality ✙ Keto-friendly – Doesn't dissolve completely in liquids

4 Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C View on Amazon This is by far the most popular collagen powder available on the market, with over hundreds of thousands of positive reviews online. The powder offers 20 g of peptides per serving, sourced from pasture-raised, grass-fed bovine hides. The added hyaluronic acid and vitamin C work together to boost collagen synthesis and result in firmer, smoother, and more radiant skin. In addition to its beauty benefits, this collagen powder also supports joint health, gut health, and muscle recovery. Mix it easily in your favorite beverage, from coffee to smoothies, for a convenient and tasty way to enhance your overall wellness. It also contains no added sugars, preservatives, or artificial flavors for added peace of mind. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C ✙ Grass-fed collagen ✙ No added sugar – Tends to clump in cold drinks

5 Orgain Collagen Peptides 1lb Unflavored Orgain Collagen Peptides 1lb Unflavored View on Amazon Got very specific dietary needs? Not to worry. This collagen powder uses the cleanest ingredients (only collagen!) and can accommodate a wide range of dietary requirements. Each serving of this powder offers 20 g of grass-fed and pasture-raised type I and II collagen peptides. The powder is non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free, making it perfect for keto or paleo diets. It also contains absolutely no added sugars, preservatives, colors, or carrageenan. So, if you want to take collagen without triggering your stomach, this is the product to get. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Paleo and keto friendly ✙ Clean ingredients ✙ Mixes well – Thickens dairy drinks

6 Micro Ingredients Multi Collagen Protein Powder Micro Ingredients Multi Collagen Protein Powder View on Amazon If you intend to use collagen mainly for skin benefits, you'll be happy to know that this option contains all kinds of skin-loving goodness that goes above and beyond to support healthy hair, skin, nails, and joints. This includes biotin, hyaluronic acid, and the numerous benefits of vitamin C. And don't worry about taste or dietary restrictions; this unflavored powder is both keto and paleo-friendly and easy to dissolve in any liquid. Plus, it's non-GMO and made with only the highest quality ingredients. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains 5 types of collagen ✙ Includes biotin & hyaluronic acid ✙ Keto and paleo friendly – Pricier than competitors

7 Great Lakes Wellness Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement Great Lakes Wellness Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement View on Amazon If you're looking for relatively large serving size at a reasonable price, then this is the product for you. This collagen powder comes in 38 servings for just over $27. Aside from this great value, the powder is quick-dissolving and easy to mix into your favorite beverages or recipes. It is also hydrolyzed, which means that it is broken down into smaller, more easily absorbable peptides. Plus, it is non-GMO, keto, paleo, and gluten-free, making it a great choice for anyone with dietary restrictions. And with no preservatives, you can feel good about what you're putting in your body. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Good value ✙ Non-GMO ✙ Kosher – Causes slight bloating at first

FAQ

Q: How long does it take to see results from collagen powder?

A: Seeing results from collagen powder can vary from person to person, but most people start to notice improvements within 4 to 8 weeks of consistent use. It's important to take it regularly to give your body time to absorb and use the collagen effectively. You might first see changes in your skin, like better hydration and fewer wrinkles. Over time, your hair and nails can become stronger and healthier. Joint pain relief and improved mobility can also be noticeable after a few weeks.

Q: Is collagen powder safe for everyone?

A: Collagen powder is generally safe for most people, but it's always a good idea to check with your doctor before starting any new supplement. If you have allergies to things like fish or beef, you should be cautious since some collagen powders are made from these sources. Also, if you're pregnant, breastfeeding, or have any medical conditions, it's best to get advice from your healthcare provider. Most people don't experience side effects, but some might have mild digestive issues.

Q: Will collagen powder interfere with any medications?

A: Collagen powder usually doesn't interfere with medications, but it's always smart to double-check with your doctor. Everyone's health situation is different, and certain conditions or medications might have specific interactions. If you're taking blood thinners or have a condition that affects your liver or kidneys, it's especially important to get professional advice.

Q: Can collagen powder help with weight loss?

A: Collagen powder itself isn't a weight loss supplement, but it can support your weight loss efforts in a few ways. First, it can help you feel fuller for longer, which might reduce your overall food intake. Collagen also supports muscle mass, and having more muscle can boost your metabolism to help you burn more calories even at rest. Additionally, collagen can aid in joint health and make it easier to stay active and exercise regularly.

Q: What is the difference between collagen powder and gelatin?

A: Collagen powder and gelatin both come from collagen, but they have some key differences. Collagen powder is hydrolyzed, meaning it's broken down into smaller peptides that dissolve easily in both hot and cold liquids and are great for smoothies or coffee. Gelatin, on the other hand, isn't hydrolyzed and only dissolves in hot water. When it cools, it forms a gel, which is why it's used in recipes like Jell-O and gummy candies. Essentially, gelatin is a cooked and degraded form of collagen that can not be used interchangeably with collagen.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.