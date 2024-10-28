The Best Curl Creams of 2024 for Curly Hair

Our Top Picks

Caring for curly hair takes a little extra love, and finding the right curl cream can make all the difference. The best curl creams don’t just define curls—they also add moisture, manage frizz, and keep your curls soft and touchable. With so many options out there in 2024, we’ve rounded up our favorite curl creams that’ll help bring out the best in your curls, no matter the type or texture. Let’s dive into the best curl creams that will have all eyes on you, no matter where you are!

1 HASK Best Curl Cream HASK Best Curl Cream View on Amazon If you’re looking for a curl cream that’s lightweight but still packed with moisture, this one is a lock for you. Thanks to coconut oil, it hydrates curls without weighing them down, leaving them bouncy, defined, and super touchable. It’s a perfect choice for those days when you want your curls to look effortless without feeling like there’s product in them. Plus, it’s budget-friendly, so you can use it every day without feeling guilty! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight ✙ Leaves curls looking bouncy ✙ Great price for everyday use – Not quite enough hold for tighter curls

2 L'ANGE HAIR Best Curl Cream L View on Amazon This curl cream is a gem if you love volume as much as you love definition. Formulated with silk proteins, it’s designed to add just the right amount of texture to keep your curls looking full without the weight. It’s one of the best curl creams for those with medium to thick curls who want a natural hold that still lets each curl breathe. Perfect for creating that “naturally full” look, and it smells great too! Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adds volume ✙ Enhances texture without heaviness ✙ Soft ✙ natural hold that lasts – Might not moisturise dry curls

3 Bumble and Bumble Best Curl Cream Bumble and Bumble Best Curl Cream View on Amazon Looking for a curl cream that offers both shine and frizz control? This is the best curl cream, which is all about creating smooth, glossy curls with a hint of hold. Enriched with Brazilian oils, it keeps frizz away even on humid days, which is a lifesaver. It’s one of the best curl creams if you’re going for that polished, put-together curl look that lasts all day long. Sure, it’s a bit pricier, but the salon-quality results are hard to beat. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Amazing frizz control ✙ Lasting shine ✙ Keeps curls smooth and glossy all day – Higher price

4 SEEN Best Curl Cream SEEN Best Curl Cream View on Amazon If you have sensitive skin or are prone to breakouts, this curl cream could be just what you need. Created by dermatologists, this fragrance-free formula is incredibly gentle, which makes it one of the best curl creams for those with scalp sensitivities. It offers a soft, natural definition, perfect if you want a touchable, frizz-free finish without worrying about irritation. And since it’s non-comedogenic, it won’t clog pores, which is a big win if your skin’s on the sensitive side. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ideal for sensitive skin ✙ Super gentle ✙ Lightweight – Thicker curls may not hold

5 Moroccanoil Best Curl Cream Moroccanoil Best Curl Cream View on Amazon Known for its deeply moisturizing products, this curl cream will seriously hydrate your curls. Infused with argan oil, it works wonders on frizzy or dry hair, leaving it soft and shiny. It’s one of the best curl creams for those who struggle with dryness since it provides hydration without leaving a greasy finish. While it might be a bit rich for finer hair, it’s a great option for thicker curls that crave moisture. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Super hydrating ✙ Perfect for dry or frizzy curls ✙ Adds a natural shine – Could be too heavy for fine hair

6 REDKEN Best Curl Cream REDKEN Best Curl Cream View on Amazon Looking for definition and hold that lasts? This curl cream strikes the right balance between moisture and structure. Packed with shea butter for smoothness and glycerin for hydration, it’s one of the best curl creams for tighter curls or coils. It gives curls a bit of extra structure, so you can shape and define without worrying about stiffness. Perfect for long days when you need curls to look great from morning till night and enjoy a party all day long. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong hold ✙ Lasting impact ✙ Moisturizes without leaving curls stiff – May be too rich for looser curls

7 Oribe Best Curl Cream Oribe Best Curl Cream View on Amazon This curl cream is all about luxury, from the rich formula to the gorgeous scent. With natural oils and botanical extracts, this cream gives curls an incredible shine while keeping frizz completely under control. It’s one of the best curl creams for anyone looking for that high-end, polished finish without feeling like your hair’s loaded with product. While it’s on the pricier side, the salon-level results make it a great choice for special occasions or days when you want your curls to truly shine. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-shine finish ✙ Gives a sleek look ✙ Lightweight – A bit on the pricier side

FAQ

Q: What’s the best way to apply curl cream for even distribution?

A: For even coverage, apply curl cream to damp hair. Start with a small amount in your palms and rub it in your hands to spread it out. Run your fingers through your curls from roots to tips, focusing on areas that need more moisture like the ends. To keep curls bouncy, scrunch your hair from the ends up to encourage the natural curl shape. You can let your hair air-dry or use a diffuser for extra volume and definition.

Q: Are there curl creams that won’t weigh down fine curls?

A: Absolutely! Lightweight curl creams are perfect for fine hair and won’t leave it feeling greasy or flat. Look for products specifically labeled as “lightweight” or “for waves,” which are generally designed to provide hydration without adding extra weight. Protein-based ingredients like silk protein can also help fine curls hold their shape without feeling heavy. Apply only a small amount, focusing on the ends, to keep volume at the roots.

Q: How often should I use curl cream for optimal results?

A: It depends on your curl type, but generally, using curl cream after each wash (about every 2-3 days) works well to maintain hydration and definition. If your curls feel dry or frizzy, you can refresh them by adding a small amount of cream on dampened hair between washes. Just avoid applying too often, as it can build up and make your hair feel heavy. Adjust based on your hair’s response and the weather, especially in humid climates.

Q: Which ingredients should I look for or avoid in curl creams?

A: Look for nourishing ingredients like shea butter, argan oil, and coconut oil for hydration, and glycerin for curl definition. For those with sensitive skin or scalp, fragrance-free options and hypoallergenic ingredients can be gentler. Avoid sulfates and drying alcohols, as they can strip moisture, and heavy silicones can build up over time. Paraben-free options are also ideal if you’re looking for a cleaner product for regular use.

Q: Can I use curl cream with other styling products, like mousse or gel?

A: Yes, curl cream works well when layered with other products. Apply curl cream first to hydrate and define, then layer with a light mousse for volume or gel for a stronger hold. Just be careful with the amount to avoid build-up—too many products can weigh down curls. Experiment to find the right combo for your hair type, and always use lightweight products if you’re layering multiple items to keep curls looking fresh and bouncy.

