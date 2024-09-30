The Best Foot Peels on Amazon: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Going to the salon isn’t always accessible or cheap. But that doesn’t mean you should have to deal with dry, callused feet, especially if you love showing them off in sandals or cute heels. There are tons of foot peels online that claim to work, but unfortunately, most of them fall short or even irritate your skin. So, we did the hard work for you! We searched high and low to find the best foot peels that actually deliver and put them all together in one list so you can find the perfect one to make your feet soft and smooth.

1 LV LAVINSO Foot Peel LV LAVINSO Foot Peel View on Amazon The baby foot peel features a powerful botanical blend that includes aloe vera, papaya extract, malic acid, and citric acid to exfoliate and rejuvenate your feet. This mask effectively removes dead skin and calluses to leave your feet feeling baby-soft in just 6-11 days. Unlike many harsh exfoliants, this formula is sulfate, aluminum, and paraben-free. It's perfect for people with sensitive skin while still being highly effective. It accommodates feet up to men’s size 11. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick results ✙ Botanical ingredients ✙ Derma-tested – The peeling process can be slightly uncomfortable

2 Lee Beauty Professional Foot Peel Lee Beauty Professional Foot Peel View on Amazon We spend so much time and money caring for our faces, but don’t our feet deserve a little pampering too? This foot peel gives them the salon treatment they deserve—without ever leaving home! It’s super effective at softening calloused feet by gently breaking down and removing dead skin, even from those tough spots like corn and heels with years of rough buildup. But it’s not just about removing calluses—it’s also packed with hydrating ingredients to keep your feet moisturized and prevent the calluses from recurring. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful callus remover ✙ Easy to apply ✙ Hydrates skin – Scent might not appeal to everyone

3 DERMORA Foot Peel DERMORA Foot Peel View on Amazon We all know smell matters, especially when it comes to feet. That’s why this foot peel not only softens your skin but also comes in a variety of scents to make your feet less stinky. It mixes natural fruit acids and extracts to create an exfoliant that removes calluses, smooths cracked heels, and leaves your feet soft as a baby's bottom. Slip the provided socks on and relax for 60 minutes while the formula works its magic on your kickers. A week later, you’ll start to see the dry patches of skin peel away to reveal the rejuvenated skin. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Removes dead skin ✙ Pleasant coconut scent ✙ Comes in a variety of scents – Skin flakes off gradually rather than peeling

4 Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Mask Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Mask View on Amazon Enjoy a spa-like experience from the comfort of your home. This exfoliation foot mask is here to make your dream of baby-soft feet a reality. With a powerful blend of lactic acid, glycolic acid, and 16 botanical extracts, this foot mask effectively sloughs away dead skin, revealing smooth and rejuvenated feet in just one hour. Just slip on the booties and relax. Enjoy the soothing lavender scent as you pamper your feet, making this foot peel perfect for a self-care session or as a thoughtful gift for a loved one. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lactic and glycolic acid for powerful exfoliation ✙ Long-lasting results ✙ Lavender fragrance – Requires scrubbing for tougher areas

5 PLANTIFIQUE Foot Exfoliating Foot Mask PLANTIFIQUE Foot Exfoliating Foot Mask View on Amazon Don’t suffer with dry, cracked heels when you can get this exfoliating mask and get silky-smooth feet without any hassle. We love this product for its powerful Plantis complex. It works its way deep into the skin to remove dead skin cells and leave your feet feeling soft and renewed. Just soak, apply, and wash—it's as easy as enjoying your favorite show. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Developed by dermatologists ✙ Does not include allergens or irritants ✙ Salicylic and lactic acid softens calluses – Feet might tingle slightly after use

FAQ

Q: What ingredients should I look for in an effective foot peel?

A: When looking for a good foot peel, you want to focus on ingredients that exfoliate and soften the skin without being too harsh. Lactic acid and glycolic acid are the top two—these gentle acids break down dead skin cells, making it easier for the outer layer to shed. Salicylic acid is another great one, as it helps tackle tougher, callused areas. You might also see botanical extracts like papaya, lemon, or aloe, which help nourish and soothe the skin during the process.

Q: How often should I use a foot peel?

A: It’s best to use a foot peel about once every 6 to 8 weeks. The peeling process usually takes a couple of weeks to fully finish, and it’s a good idea to let your skin recover and regenerate before using another peel. Overdoing it can actually make your feet more sensitive or irritated, especially if you have dry or delicate skin. If your feet are extra rough or callused, you can try a peel every 4 weeks, but always listen to how your skin responds.

Q: Can foot peels be used on cracked heels or open wounds?

A: No, it’s not recommended to use foot peels on cracked heels or open wounds. The acids and exfoliating ingredients in foot peels can cause irritation, burning, or make the wounds worse. If your heels are just slightly dry or rough, that’s fine, but avoid using peels if there are deep cracks, cuts, or any broken skin.

Q: What should I do if my feet don’t start peeling after using a foot mask?

A: First, try soaking your feet in warm water for 10 to 15 minutes every day. This helps soften the skin and encourages the peeling process. Make sure you’ve given it enough time; sometimes it can take up to 10 days before you see results. Also, check that you left the mask on for the recommended time and followed all instructions correctly. If there’s still no peeling after two weeks, the mask might not be strong enough for your skin type, and you may need to try a different formula.

Q: Are foot peels suitable for people with skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis?

A: Foot peels aren’t usually recommended for people with skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis. The exfoliating acids in these masks can be too harsh and might cause irritation, redness, or make the condition worse. If you have sensitive skin or a condition like this, it’s best to talk to your dermatologist before using a foot peel.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.