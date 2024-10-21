Our Top Picks

Taking control of your grooming routine can save you time, money, and the hassle of regular barbershop visits. But to get professional results at home, you need the right tool: a high-quality pair of hair clippers. Whether you’re trimming your hair to maintain a neat style or trying your hand at more advanced cuts, the right clippers can make all the difference. With so many options on the market, choosing the perfect set can be tricky. Do you prioritize cordless convenience or the consistent power of a corded model? What about blade sharpness and motor performance? In this comprehensive guide, we’ll review the best hair clippers for men, taking into account various needs, from beginners looking for simplicity to those seeking professional-grade results. Get ready to discover the top options that will help you master your grooming game at home.

1 Novah Hair Clippers for Men Novah Hair Clippers for Men View on Amazon These professional hair clippers for men are a fine choice for home grooming. With stainless steel blades that stay sharp, they provide clean, precise cuts for different hair lengths and styles. The cordless design makes it easy to use, and a full charge gives you up to 240 minutes of run time. It comes with several attachments to suit your needs, whether you’re doing a quick trim or a full haircut. Simple and reliable for everyday use. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Digital battery display ✙ USB charging capability ✙ Cuts through thick hair without slowing down – No case or storage bag included

2 Jack & Rose Hair Clippers for Men Jack & Rose Hair Clippers for Men View on Amazon These cordless hair clippers for men are designed for smooth and easy at-home haircuts. With sharp, durable blades, they ensure precise trimming, and the adjustable settings make it versatile for various hair lengths. The cordless design gives you freedom of movement, and the powerful battery provides up to 180 minutes of use on a full charge. Lightweight and simple to handle, these clippers offer a hassle-free grooming experience, perfect for keeping your hair neat without the need for professional help. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight design ✙ Long battery life ✙ Child lock for safety – May heat up during prolonged use

3 Remington Hair Clippers for Men Remington Hair Clippers for Men View on Amazon If you are looking for something durable, then these hair clippers for men are built to last with a tough polycarbonate casing that can handle regular use without breaking down. Ideal for at-home haircuts, these clippers feature a powerful motor and precision-ground blades that make cutting smooth and efficient. The kit comes with 15 essential pieces, including combs and blade oil, to keep everything running smoothly. If you're looking for reliable clippers that can stand up to everyday wear and tear, this model is a great choice. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sturdy build ✙ Detachable blades ✙ Ergonomic design – Switch is not centrally located

4 Philips Hair Clippers for Men Philips Hair Clippers for Men View on Amazon Looking for a kit that does all-in-one grooming? Look no further as these hair clipper for men offer 19 different attachments for trimming hair, beard, body, and even nose hair. Its standout feature is the DualCut technology, which uses self-sharpening blades for double the precision and longevity. The clippers are fully washable, this adds convenience for easy cleaning. With up to five hours of cordless runtime, it’s perfect for extended grooming sessions. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No blade oil needed ✙ Variety of attachments ✙ Waterproof design – Foil shaver is too narrow

5 Wahl Hair Clippers for Men Wahl Hair Clippers for Men View on Amazon This kit offers a versatile grooming solution with both a full-sized hair clipper and a precision trimmer for detailing. The high-carbon steel blades are self-sharpening, so they offer long-lasting sharpness and precise cuts. The trimmer is ideal for detailing around the ears and neckline, and the kit includes various guide combs for achieving different lengths. Plus, the corded design ensures consistent power delivery, while the trimmer uses AA batteries. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Separate trimmer for detail work ✙ Reusable storage case ✙ Provides everything needed for home haircuts – Accessories not available separately

FAQ

Q: Do hair clippers for men require regular oiling?

A: Yes, regularly oiling the blades is essential for maintaining the sharpness and longevity of your clippers. Most manufacturers recommend applying a drop of oil before or after each use to reduce friction, which helps the blades move smoothly and prevents them from overheating. Regular oiling also helps prevent rust, especially if the clippers are used in damp environments or cleaned with water. Many clippers come with a small bottle of oil, and it's important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions on when and how to apply it.

Q: Are waterproof clippers worth it?

A: If convenience is a priority, waterproof clippers are a great choice. These models allow you to rinse the blades and body under running water, making cleaning and maintenance much easier. They're particularly useful if you prefer to trim hair or beard in the shower. Waterproof clippers are also more resistant to rust and wear, which can extend their lifespan. However, they may be slightly more expensive than non-waterproof models, so consider your grooming routine before making a decision.

Q: Are ceramic blades better than stainless steel for hair clippers?

A: Both ceramic and stainless steel blades have their advantages. Ceramic blades stay cooler during long use, which makes them more comfortable for extended grooming sessions. They’re also highly durable and resist corrosion, although they may be more prone to chipping. Stainless steel blades, on the other hand, are extremely tough, self-sharpening, and provide excellent cutting precision. They can heat up with prolonged use, but their durability and sharpness make them the go-to choice for professional barbers.

Q: How do I maintain my hair clippers for long-term use?

A: To ensure your clippers last longer, you should clean the blades after every use. Most clippers come with a cleaning brush or oil to keep the blades in top condition. If the clippers are waterproof, you can rinse the blades under running water, but make sure they’re fully dry before storing. Lubricate the blades regularly with the provided oil to prevent rust and maintain their sharpness. Additionally, periodically check for hair buildup inside the clippers, especially around the motor, and clean accordingly.

Q: What safety features should I look for in hair clippers?

A: Safety features like rounded blade tips help prevent skin irritation and cuts, which is especially important if you have sensitive skin. Some models include overheat protection, which automatically shuts off the clippers if the motor overheats, ensuring safe operation. Non-slip grips are another feature to consider, as they provide better control during use, reducing the risk of accidental slips. For cordless models, look for clippers with battery life indicators to avoid running out of power mid-cut.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.