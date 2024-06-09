The Best Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine of 2024

Our Top Picks

Keeping your makeup brushes clean is key to avoiding bacteria and achieving glass skin makeup. However, we all know that washing them by hand can be a huge hassle and often doesn’t clean them well. A makeup brush cleaner machine makes it easy to deep clean your brushes with minimal effort. We’ve looked through many of these machines and put together a list of the best ones. Check out our top picks below to keep your brushes and skin looking their best.

1 Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine View on Amazon Tired of spending hours cleaning your brushes at the sink, only to end up with broken bristles and dry hands? This makeup brush cleaner machine handles the hard work for you. It quickly cleans and dries brushes, saving you time and effort. It also comes with a USB charging station and has three adjustable speeds to work with different brush types. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Efficient brush cleaning ✙ USB charging convenience ✙ Adjustable speed options – Requires frequent recharging

2 RICRIS Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine RICRIS Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine View on Amazon Remove harmful bacteria from your makeup brushes and protect your skin with this makeup brush cleaner machine. It ensures your brushes are thoroughly cleaned and dried in seconds, which helps them last longer and stay germ-free. This machine also includes flexible collars for different brush sizes and can be powered by USB or batteries. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Super fast cleaning ✙ Electric and user-friendly ✙ Quick drying feature – Limited to specific brush types

3 stylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine stylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine View on Amazon Save your brushes from damage and make them last longer by cleaning them with this makeup brush cleaner machine. It spins quickly to clean and dry your brushes in just minutes. It has a heat-resistant bowl for added safety and comes with 8 different brush collars to fit various sizes. Plus, it includes a brush cleanser to make cleaning even easier. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ AAA batteries included ✙ Cleanser sachets included ✙ Stain resistant – Requires batteries

4 Yuliana Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine Yuliana Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine View on Amazon Did you know that dirty brushes can lead to cakey makeup? Don’t worry—this makeup brush cleaner machine will keep your brushes fresh and your makeup looking flawless with its spinning mechanism and brush cleaning mat. It is easy to use and works quickly to remove makeup residue. It’s effective, saving you time and effort. Plus, it charges via USB, making it both convenient and eco-friendly. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fits all brush sizes ✙ USB rechargeable ✙ Powerful spin for efficient cleaning – Does not include a drying feature

5 ATAWOL Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine ATAWOL Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine View on Amazon There's nothing worse than cleaning your makeup brushes while on vacation, which is why we've added this travel-friendly makeup brush cleaner machine to our list. It can handle all sizes of makeup brushes with its two-speed settings and drying feature. It's a portable, automatic tool that works with a 5V/2A adapter or a power bank, so it's perfect for travel. It cleans and dries your brushes quickly, making them ready to use right away. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Two gears speed options ✙ Portable and travel-friendly ✙ Works with all brush sizes – Requires 5V/2A adapter

FAQ

Q: Do I need any special cleaning solution for a makeup brush cleaner machine?

A: Most makeup brush cleaner machines work best with specially formulated cleaning solutions, but some can also be used with gentle, regular brush cleansers. Always check the manufacturer's recommendations for optimal results.

Q: How long does it take to clean brushes using a makeup brush cleaner machine?

A: Typically, a makeup brush cleaner machine can clean and dry your brushes in under 10 minutes, making it a quick and efficient solution for maintaining your beauty tools.

Q: Can a makeup brush cleaner machine handle all types of brushes?

A: Yes, most makeup brush cleaner machines are designed to accommodate various brush sizes and types, including foundation, eyeshadow, and blush brushes.

Q: Is using a makeup brush cleaner machine safe for delicate brushes?

A: Absolutely, a makeup brush cleaner machine usually offers gentle cleaning cycles that are safe for even the most delicate brushes, preserving their shape and bristles.

Q: How often should I use a makeup brush cleaner machine?

A: It's recommended to use your makeup brush cleaner machine at least once a week to ensure your brushes remain clean, free of bacteria, and in good condition.

