The Best Moisturizing Body Lotions of 2024

Our Top Picks

Our skin goes through a lot daily. UV radiation, pollution, dry air, and microbial threats break the skin's barrier, leaving it dry and flaky. Luckily, with a good moisturizing body lotion, you can protect your skin from these external threats. A quality lotion not only hydrates but also helps to restore and reinforce the skin’s natural barrier and locks in moisture while preventing water loss. If you're looking for some recommendations or want to dive deeper into the best options out there, check out our product review guide for more insights. Your skin will definitely thank you!

1 Soap & Glory Moisturizing Body Lotion Soap & Glory Moisturizing Body Lotion View on Amazon With this body lotion, you'll never have to worry about buying scents. It combines vibrant tropical fruit scents like juicy melon and hibiscus with deeper layers of violet, cherry, gardenia, bergamot, cedarwood, and musk. It offers a sensory experience that mimics a tropical vacation. In terms of its moisturizing ability, the lotion is enriched with vitamin E, coconut oil, aloe extracts, and cocoa butter that provides deep hydration suitable for all skin types, including very dry skin. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Moisturizes with Vitamin E ✙ Rich in tropical fruit scent ✙ Includes hydrating aloe extracts – Too many fragrances might be overwhelming

2 Frida Mom Moisturizing Body Lotion Frida Mom Moisturizing Body Lotion View on Amazon If you're a new or expecting mom, this moisturizing body lotion will make your life easier. It's designed for use in the shower to save you time by hydrating your skin during your routine. No need for post-shower moisturizers—just apply and rinse for quick moisture on the go. The lotion actually activates with water and helps to lock in moisture immediately, which is perfect for stretched and itchy skin during pregnancy. Plus, it's formulated with gentle ingredients - like coconut oil, shea butter, and grapeseed oil - that are safe for the whole body. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Great for moms ✙ Convenient in-shower application ✙ Gentle ingredients – Hard to dispense

3 eos Moisturizing Body Lotion eos Moisturizing Body Lotion View on Amazon Re-applying lotion is highly recommended, but let's face it, not everybody has the time. That's why this moisturizing body lotion features seven nourishing oils and butter, including 100% wild-grown, sustainably sourced shea butter and oil, that deliver all-day moisture. It also has a lightweight, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly and doesn't leave any sticky residue or heaviness. The lotion's warm, beachy scent with notes of creamy coconut, hibiscus, and solar musk, is also worth mentioning. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 24-hour moisture retention ✙ Lightweight and non-greasy ✙ Made with natural shea – Overpowers other fragrances when layered

4 Aveeno Moisturizing Body Lotion Aveeno Moisturizing Body Lotion View on Amazon Aveeno is the go-to brand for people with sensitive skin, and this moisturizing body lotion by Aveeno is no exception. It's enriched with prebiotic oat to restore the skin’s moisture barrier and maintain a healthy microbiome. In fact, the prebiotic oat has been clinically proven to calm and hydrate dry, itchy skin. The lotion is formulated without fragrance, parabens, or dyes. It's also allergy-tested and non-comedogenic, perfect for sensitive, blemish-prone, or irritated skin. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dermatologist-recommended ✙ Fragrance-free for sensitive skin ✙ Contains soothing prebiotic oat – Pump could be designed better

5 La Roche-Posay Moisturizing Body Lotion La Roche-Posay Moisturizing Body Lotion View on Amazon If you want a science-backed, dermatologist-recommended lotion, then La Roche-Posay's moisturizing body lotion is the way to go. It combines clinical ingredients like niacinamide (a form of Vitamin B3) with natural ingredients like shea butter to restore lost moisture, calm irritated skin, and improve the skin's natural barrier. As part of La Roche-Posay’s skincare line, this cream has also been dermatologist-tested to ensure it meets high standards of safety and effectiveness, especially for those with eczema, atopic dermatitis, or extremely dry skin. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dermatologist-tested ✙ Science-backed ingredients ✙ Lipid replenishing technology – Thick consistency

6 CeraVe Moisturizing Body Lotion CeraVe Moisturizing Body Lotion View on Amazon Speaking of clinical ingredients, this moisturizing lotion by CeraVe is also a strong contender. It uses a unique MVE (Multivesicular Emulsion) Technology that releases hydration slowly over 24 hours for consistent moisture throughout the day. The key ingredient in this lotion is hyaluronic acid; popularly known to help the skin retain moisture and keep it plump and healthy-looking. However, aside from that, it also contains three essential ceramides (1, 3, and 6-II) that play a crucial role in keeping the skin healthy and protected. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hydrates with hyaluronic acid ✙ Contains essential ceramides ✙ Slow hydration release – Greasiness lingers for a while

FAQ

Q: Can moisturizing lotions help with specific skin conditions?

A: Yes, moisturizing lotions can definitely help with specific skin conditions! For instance, if you have dry or flaky skin, look for lotions that contain ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid, as they draw moisture into the skin. If you have sensitive skin or conditions like eczema, choose fragrance-free options to avoid irritation. Lotions with soothing ingredients like aloe vera or oatmeal can also calm inflammation.

Q: How should I properly apply body lotion for maximum absorption?

A: To get the most out of your body lotion, apply it right after you shower or wash your hands when your skin is still a bit damp. This helps lock in moisture! Start by squeezing a small amount into your hands and then gently massage it into your skin using circular motions. Focus on dry areas like elbows and knees, but don’t forget your arms and legs too! Avoid rubbing too hard, as that can irritate your skin.

Q: What is the difference between a lotion, cream, and body butter?

A: Lotions are the lightest option; they contain more water and are easily absorbed, making them great for daily use. Creams are thicker than lotions and provide more moisture, ideal for dry skin. They take a bit longer to absorb but are super effective. Then you have body butters, which are the richest of the three. They’re made from oils and butters, giving your skin intense hydration, especially for very dry areas.

Q: Can I use body lotion on my face?

A: You can use body lotion on your face, but it’s usually best to stick to products made specifically for facial skin. Body lotions can be thicker and may contain fragrances or oils that could irritate your face, especially if you have sensitive skin or conditions like acne.

Q: How often should I apply body lotion?

A: You should apply body lotion at least once a day, ideally right after you shower or bathe. This is when your skin is still a bit damp, which helps lock in moisture. If your skin feels dry or tight, feel free to apply it more often throughout the day, especially after washing your hands or being in harsh weather

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.