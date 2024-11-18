The Best Powder Bronzers We’ve Reviewed in 2024

Our Top Picks

We’ve all been there: standing in the makeup aisle, staring at a sea of bronzers, wondering which one won’t make us look like an Oompa Loompa. A good powder bronzer is the secret to that sun-kissed glow we all want, but finding the right one can be tricky. It’s gotta have the right blend of warmth, buildability, and just enough pigment without making us look like we face-planted into a bag of Cheetos.

Luckily for you, we have tried a ton of them and are here to help you narrow it down with some of the best picks out there. Let’s dive in.

1 Glo Skin Beauty Powder Bronzer Glo Skin Beauty Powder Bronzer View on Amazon This is the powder bronzer you reach for when you want a natural “I woke up like this” glow. It’s lightweight, blends like a dream, and gives you that subtle warmth without any crazy shimmer. It’s perfect for days when you want a little bit of color without looking too done up. However, it’s not super pigmented, so you might need a couple of swipes if you’re going for a more intense look. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Natural finish ✙ Easy to blend ✙ Lightweight – Needs a few layers

2 Elizabeth Mott Powder Bronzer Elizabeth Mott Powder Bronzer View on Amazon If you’re all about that effortless, sun-kissed glow, this powder bronzer’s got your back. It’s got a silky texture that makes it super easy to blend, even if you’re not a makeup pro. The color payoff is solid without being overwhelming, and it has just a hint of shimmer for a healthy glow. Keep in mind, though, the shimmer is subtle but might not be for everyone if you prefer a totally matte finish. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Silky smooth ✙ Great color payoff ✙ Blends easily – Slight shimmer

3 3INA Powder Bronzer 3INA Powder Bronzer View on Amazon This powder bronzer feels like butter on your skin—seriously. It’s got this creamy texture that glides on, leaving you with a radiant glow that looks like you just got back from vacation. The pigment is strong, so you don’t need much. Just be careful not to go overboard; it’s super pigmented, so start light and build it up if needed. It’s a great pick if you love that lit-from-within look. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Creamy texture ✙ Strong pigment ✙ Radiant finish – Easy to apply too much

4 Purcosmetics Powder Bronzer Purcosmetics Powder Bronzer View on Amazon This one’s a fave for anyone who loves clean beauty. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and doesn’t have any weird ingredients, which is a big win if you’ve got sensitive skin. The formula of this powder bronzer is light but still gives great color, and it blends really well without feeling heavy. It’s a bit of a splurge, but if you’re all about those eco-friendly products, it’s worth every penny. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Clean ingredients ✙ Blends well ✙ Great for sensitive skin – A bit pricey

5 Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Bronzer Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Bronzer View on Amazon This is the powder bronzer you pull out when you want to look snatched. It’s got that matte finish that’s perfect for contouring, and the pigment is next level. You can use it for a subtle bronze or go full glam—it’s super buildable. It stays on all day without fading, which is a huge plus. Just keep in mind, it’s really pigmented, so go easy with the brush if you’re new to bronzing. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Matte finish ✙ Super pigmented ✙ Long-lasting – Can be tough to blend

6 bareMinerals Powder Bronzer bareMinerals Powder Bronzer View on Amazon This powder bronzer is the definition of an everyday essential. It’s made with good-for-you ingredients, so it’s perfect if you have sensitive skin or just want something lighter. It gives a soft, natural glow without looking too intense, making it great for that “no makeup” makeup look. It’s easy to layer, so you can go sheer or build it up for more warmth. The only downside is that it might not last as long if you have super oily skin. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gentle on skin ✙ Natural finish ✙ Buildable – Might fade on oily skin

7 Estée Lauder Powder Bronzer Estée Lauder Powder Bronzer View on Amazon This powder bronzer is pure luxury. It’s silky, smooth, and gives your skin a beautiful, luminous finish. It has a soft shimmer that looks glowy without being sparkly, so it’s perfect for when you want a bit of a boost. It blends easily and lasts all day, making it great for any occasion. Just be prepared—it’s definitely a splurge, but if you’re looking to treat yourself, it’s totally worth it. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Silky texture ✙ Luminous glow ✙ Long-lasting – Definitely a splurge

FAQ

Q: How do I pick the right shade of powder bronzer?

A: Choosing the right powder bronzer shade can be tricky. Go for a shade that’s one to two shades darker than your natural skin tone. If you have fair skin, look for something with a hint of peach. Medium skin tones look great with golden undertones, while deeper skin tones can rock a bronzer with a bit of copper or red. It’s all about finding a shade that mimics a natural tan.

Q: What’s the best way to apply powder bronzer?

A: The best way to apply powder bronzer is with a fluffy, angled brush. Swirl the brush in the bronzer, tap off the excess, and apply it in a “3” shape on your face—along your hairline, under your cheekbones, and along your jawline. This technique helps sculpt your face while giving you that sun-kissed glow. Blend well to avoid harsh lines and keep it looking natural.

Q: Can I use bronzer as a contour?

A: Absolutely! A matte powder bronzer can work great as a contour if you prefer a warmer look. Just make sure it’s not too orange or shimmery. Use a smaller brush and apply it under your cheekbones, along your hairline, and down the sides of your nose. Blend it well to avoid any harsh lines. It’s an easy way to add dimension without a separate contour product.

Q: How long does powder bronzer typically last on the skin?

A: A good powder bronzer should last around 6-8 hours, depending on your skin type. If you have oily skin, you might notice it fading a bit faster, so consider using a primer or setting spray to help it last longer. Keep your bronzer stored in a cool, dry place, and close the lid tightly to prevent it from drying out.

Q: Can I use powder bronzer on bare skin?

A: Yes, you can! Powder bronzer can give you a quick, natural glow even if you’re not wearing foundation. Just make sure to moisturize first so the bronzer has a smooth base to blend into. Use a fluffy brush and apply it lightly for a soft, sun-kissed look that’s perfect for those no-makeup days.

