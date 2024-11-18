The Best Powder Highlighters of 2024: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

A good powder highlighter is the ultimate finishing touch. It’s that extra pop that takes your makeup from “cute” to “wow, did you just get back from vacation?” But finding the perfect one can be tricky. You want something that’s buildable, not glittery, and gives you that lit-from-within glow without looking like a disco ball. I’ve done the heavy lifting (and lots of swatching) to bring you some of the best powder highlighters out there. So, whether you’re into a subtle sheen or a full-on shine, we’ve got you covered. Let’s take a closer look!

1 Beauty Junkees Powder Highlighter Beauty Junkees Powder Highlighter View on Amazon This powder highlighter is your go-to if you’re all about a soft, natural glow. It’s got a buildable formula that’s perfect for layering, so you can keep it subtle or go for a more noticeable sheen. The texture is super smooth and blends effortlessly, giving you that “your skin but better” vibe. The only downside is that it might be a little too subtle for those who love a blinding highlight. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Buildable formula ✙ Blends effortlessly ✙ Natural-looking glow – Might be too subtle for some

2 Elizabeth Mott Powder Highlighter Elizabeth Mott Powder Highlighter View on Amazon If you’re looking for that glow-from-within effect, this powder highlighter is a solid pick. It has a silky texture that makes it easy to blend, even if you’re new to makeup. The pigment is just right—not too intense, but still noticeable. There’s a bit of shimmer, so it gives you a radiant finish without looking too glittery. Just keep in mind, it’s not completely matte, so if you’re into a more muted look, it might not be your fave. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Silky texture ✙ Great pigment ✙ Radiant finish – Has a slight shimmer

3 purcosmetics Powder Highlighter purcosmetics Powder Highlighter View on Amazon This powder highlighter is a win for clean beauty lovers. It’s made with vegan ingredients and feels super lightweight on the skin. The formula is really smooth and gives a gorgeous, natural glow. It’s perfect for those with sensitive skin who want a highlighter that won’t irritate. But keep in mind that it’s on the pricier side, but the quality makes it worth it if you’re into eco-friendly products. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vegan ingredients ✙ Lightweight feel ✙ Great for sensitive skin – Pricey but high-quality

4 PHASE ZERO Powder Highlighter PHASE ZERO Powder Highlighter View on Amazon If you want your glow to be seen from space, then this is the powder highlighter that you will want to get. It’s super pigmented and gives a strong, metallic shine that’s perfect for nights out. Despite the intense glow, it’s surprisingly easy to blend, so you won’t end up with harsh lines. Just go easy on it—start with a light hand because a little goes a long way. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Intense pigment ✙ Easy to blend ✙ Great for glam looks – Can be too bold if overdone

5 ILIA Powder Highlighter ILIA Powder Highlighter View on Amazon This powder highligher is all about that natural, dewy finish. It’s made with organic ingredients, so it’s a great choice if you’re trying to keep your makeup routine clean. It gives a soft, luminous glow without looking heavy or cakey. It’s perfect for an everyday, no-makeup look. Just be prepared to reapply if you’re going for a full day of wear—it’s so lightweight that it can fade a bit. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Organic formula ✙ Soft ✙ dewy finish ✙ Lightweight texture – Fades faster on oily skin

6 Bobbi Brown Powder Highlighter Bobbi Brown Powder Highlighter View on Amazon If you’re into luxury makeup, this powder highlighter is a must-try. It has a buttery texture that glides on effortlessly and gives a stunning, luminous glow. The shine is noticeable but still sophisticated, making it great for both everyday wear and special occasions. It lasts all day, so no need to worry about touch-ups. The only drawback is that it’s definitely a splurge, but if you’re looking to treat yourself, you won’t regret it. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Buttery texture ✙ Long-lasting glow ✙ High-end feel – Definitely a splurge

7 Smashbox Powder Highlighter Smashbox Powder Highlighter View on Amazon This powder highlighter is your best friend if you love that extra pop of shimmer. It’s super smooth and blends like a dream, giving you a high-impact glow that’s great for selfies. It’s got a nice balance of shimmer and pigment, so you won’t look too glittery. Just keep in mind, the shimmer can be a bit much for an everyday office look, but it’s perfect for weekends and nights out. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-impact shimmer ✙ Blends well ✙ Great for photos – Shimmer might be too much for daily wear

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right shade of powder highlighter?

A: Choosing the right shade depends on your skin tone. For fair skin, go for champagne or pearl shades. Medium skin tones look great with gold or peach undertones. Deeper skin tones can rock bronze or copper shades. It’s all about picking a color that enhances your natural glow. A good powder highlighter should blend seamlessly without looking stark against your skin.

Q: What’s the best way to apply powder highlighter?

A: For the best results, use a fluffy highlighter brush. Lightly swirl the brush in the powder highlighter, tap off the excess, and apply it to the high points of your face—think cheekbones, brow bones, and the tip of your nose. This technique gives a natural, radiant finish. If you want a more intense look, try spritzing your brush with setting spray before dipping it into the product.

Q: Can powder highlighter be used on bare skin?

A: Yes, you can definitely use powder highlighter on bare skin. It’s a great way to add a bit of glow without wearing a full face of makeup. Just make sure your skin is moisturized first so the highlighter doesn’t cling to dry patches. A quick swipe on the cheekbones and down the nose is all you need for a fresh, dewy look.

Q: How long does powder highlighter typically last?

A: The longevity of a powder highlighter depends on your skin type. On normal to dry skin, it can last around 6-8 hours. Oily skin might cause it to fade faster, so consider using a setting spray for better staying power. It’s also a good idea to layer it over a cream highlighter if you want an all-day glow.

Q: Is powder highlighter safe for sensitive skin?

A: Most powder highlighters are safe for sensitive skin, but it’s always good to check the ingredients. Look for products that are free of parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances. Highlighters made with clean, natural ingredients are less likely to irritate. If you’re unsure, do a patch test first to make sure it doesn’t cause any reactions.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.