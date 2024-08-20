The Best Self Tanners of 2024 Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Finding the perfect self-tanner can be a game-changer for achieving that flawless, sun-kissed glow without the harmful effects of UV exposure. With so many options on the market, it can be challenging to choose the best self-tanner that suits your skin tone, type, and desired results. Whether you're a beginner looking for a natural glow or an experienced user seeking a deep bronze, we've compiled a list of the top self-tanners that cater to various preferences. Here, we'll guide you through the best choices to help you find your ideal match.

1 Botanic Tree Herbal Self Tanner Lotion for Flawless Bronzer Skin Botanic Tree Herbal Self Tanner Lotion for Flawless Bronzer Skin View on Amazon As the first product in our list of the best self-tanners, botanic tree self-tanner offers a natural, streak-free glow that develops over time for a flawless finish. This self-tanner is enriched with organic ingredients, making it a gentle option for even the most sensitive skin. Its non-comedogenic formula ensures that your pores stay clear, while the hydrating properties leave your skin feeling soft and nourished. Whether you’re looking for a subtle tan or a deep bronze, this self-tanner allows you to build your color gradually for the perfect shade. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Organic ingredients ✙ streak-free application ✙ non-comedogenic – Gradual build-up may require multiple applications

2 Coco & Eve All Natural Sunless Tanning Mousse Kit Dark Coco & Eve All Natural Sunless Tanning Mousse Kit Dark View on Amazon Moving on to the second product in our list of the best self-tanners, coco & eve self-tanner mousse offers a rich, tropical tan that develops within hours for an instant glow. Infused with coconut and fig, this self-tanner not only delivers a deep, even color but also nourishes and hydrates the skin. The mousse formula ensures easy application, spreading smoothly without streaks or patches. Additionally, we love that it comes with an applicator mitt for flawless coverage. Ideal for those seeking a quick, natural-looking tan, this self-tanner is also vegan and cruelty-free. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick-drying formula ✙ includes applicator mitt ✙ vegan-friendly. – Scent may be too strong for some users

3 Minetan Body Skin Olive Self Tanner Mousse Minetan Body Skin Olive Self Tanner Mousse View on Amazon As the third product in our list of the best self-tanners, minetan olive self-tanner mousse offers a rich, olive-toned tan that complements a variety of skin tones. This self-tanner provides a deep, natural-looking color that develops quickly, making it ideal for those who need a fast and effective tan. The mousse formula is lightweight, ensuring a streak-free application that blends effortlessly into the skin. With a hydrating blend of ingredients, it leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth while delivering a flawless tan. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast-drying composition ✙ natural olive tone ✙ streak-free application for all users – Can fade unevenly on dry skin

4 Norvell Venetian Sunless Self Tanner Mousse with Bronzer Norvell Venetian Sunless Self Tanner Mousse with Bronzer View on Amazon Continuing our list of the best self-tanners, Norvell Venetian self-tanner bronzer offers a luxurious, sun-kissed glow with a Mediterranean-inspired tint. This self-tanner is designed to provide an exotic bronze hue that enhances all skin tones, delivering a natural-looking tan without the need for UV exposure. The lightweight formula ensures a smooth, even application, while the advanced DHA blend develops into a long-lasting color. Ideal for special occasions or everyday use, this self-tanner also features a pleasant fragrance that sets it apart from others. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long-lasting color ✙ Mediterranean-inspired hue ✙ pleasant fragrance – May fade unevenly on dry skin

5 St.Tropez Fast Acting Self Tan Express Mousse Bundle St.Tropez Fast Acting Self Tan Express Mousse Bundle View on Amazon As the fifth product in our list of the best self-tanners, St. Tropez express self-tanner mousse is perfect for those seeking a customizable tan on a tight schedule. This self-tanner allows you to control the depth of your tan by adjusting the development time—leave it on for one hour for a light glow, two hours for a medium tan, or three hours for a deeper bronze. The lightweight mousse formula ensures a streak-free application, while its quick-drying nature means you can go about your day without waiting around. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Customizable tan ✙ quick-drying formula for people on the go ✙ streak-free application for quick results. – Not dark enough for some users

6 Beauty by Earth Natural Organic Self Tanning Lotion Beauty by Earth Natural Organic Self Tanning Lotion View on Amazon Moving on to the sixth product in our list of the best self-tanners, Beauty by Earth self-tanner lotion offers a natural, sun-kissed glow with the added benefits of organic ingredients. This self-tanner is ideal for those who prefer a lotion-based formula that moisturizes while delivering a gradual, even tan. Enriched with aloe vera and shea butter, it nourishes your skin, making it perfect for sensitive or dry skin types. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, ensuring a smooth, streak-free finish. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Organic ingredients ✙ suitable for sensitive skin ✙ moisturizing formula for clean application – Takes longer to develop compared to mousse formulas

7 Bondi Sands Lightweight Self Tanning Foam with Aloe Vera and Coconut Bondi Sands Lightweight Self Tanning Foam with Aloe Vera and Coconut View on Amazon As the last product in our list of the best self-tanners, Bondi Sands self-tanner lotion offers a beautiful, sun-kissed glow inspired by the beaches of Australia. This self-tanner provides a light to medium tan that develops gradually, making it perfect for those seeking a natural look. Enriched with aloe vera and infused with the scent of coconut, it leaves your skin hydrated and smelling delightful. The lotion formula ensures an even application, giving you a streak-free tan that lasts for days. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Pleasant coconut scent ✙ gradual natural tan ✙ hydrating formula for dry skin – Color may be too light for those seeking a deeper tan

Q: How long does a self-tanner last?

A: Most self-tanners last between 5-7 days, depending on your skin type, the product used, and how often you shower or exfoliate.

Q: Can I apply self-tanner to my face?

A: Yes, many self-tanners are formulated for both body and face. Look for products labeled as face-safe or specifically designed for facial application.

Q: How do I avoid streaks when applying self-tanner?

A: To avoid streaks, exfoliate your skin before applying, use a tanning mitt for even coverage, and apply in circular motions.

Q: How long should I wait before showering after applying self-tanner?

A: Wait at least 6-8 hours before showering to allow the self-tanner to fully develop. Some express formulas can be rinsed off sooner.

Q: Can self-tanner stain my clothes?

A: Yes, self-tanner can stain clothes. It's best to wear loose, dark clothing after application and avoid sweating until the tan has fully developed.

