The Best Sunscreens For Acne Prone Skin of 2024

When it comes to protecting your skin, sunscreen is a must. But if you’ve got acne-prone skin, finding the right one can feel like a chore. The wrong sunscreen can leave your skin feeling greasy, clogged, or worse, cause breakouts. But don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you! Investing in a sunscreen that’s designed specifically for acne-prone skin can make all the difference. It protects you from harmful UV rays while keeping your skin clear and happy—no breakouts in sight. In this guide, we’re breaking down the top sunscreens for acne prone skin on Amazon. These sunscreens are lightweight, non-comedogenic (no pore-clogging here!), and actually work to calm and protect your skin. So, if you’re ready to say goodbye to greasy and breakout-causing SPF, you’re in the right place! Let’s dive in!

1 Supergoop! Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin Supergoop! Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin View on Amazon Tired of greasy sunscreens? This sunscreen for acne prone skin lives up to its name with a completely invisible, weightless, and scent-free formula that you’ll forget you even applied. It’s perfect for every skin type and tone. The best part? It not only protects you from UVA and UVB rays, but it also shields your skin from blue light (yes, the one from your phone and laptop!). Plus, it’s oil-free and leaves your skin feeling velvety smooth, making it an awesome primer under makeup. Whether you’re heading out bare-faced or going full glam, this sunscreen’s got your back (and face!). Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Completely clear and invisible finish ✙ Weightless & scentless ✙ Broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection – Not fully mattifying

2 ZitStica Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin ZitStica Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin View on Amazon Finding a sunscreen for acne-prone skin can feel impossible, but this one is a breakout-friendly and lightweight serum your skin’s been waiting for! This sunscreen for acne prone skin won’t clog your pores and is made especially for breakout-prone and sensitive skin, offering a dermatologist-tested formula that keeps your skin protected without causing chaos. It’s super lightweight, silky smooth, and blends seamlessly into your skin, leaving a hydrated and healthy glow. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ SPF 50 protection ✙ Perfect for acne-prone and sensitive skin ✙ Nourishing and hydrating formula – Scent might surprise you

3 EltaMD Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin EltaMD Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin View on Amazon If you’ve got sensitive or acne-prone skin, this sunscreen is your secret weapon. It protects while keeping breakouts and irritation at bay. This sunscreen for acne prone skin is packed with all the good stuff like Zinc Oxide to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, without any of the greasy mess. It’s lightweight, silky, and specifically designed to calm and protect skin that’s prone to acne, rosacea, or discoloration. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and silky texture ✙ Calms sensitive ✙ acne-prone skin ✙ Dermatologist recommended – Strong protection without irritation – Oil-free & lightweight – Won’t clog pores or cause breakouts

4 La Roche-Posay Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin La Roche-Posay Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin View on Amazon For those who want high SPF protection without the greasy feel, this sunscreen delivers SPF 60 with a luxurious and velvety finish. This sunscreen gives you broad-spectrum protection for both face and body, shielding you from harmful UVA/UVB rays while leaving your skin feeling smooth and hydrated. It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing, and totally non-greasy, so you’ll barely even notice it’s there. What’s more, it’s oil-free, fragrance-free, and perfect for all skin types—including sensitive skin. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-level broad-spectrum defense ✙ Non-greasy & fast-absorbing ✙ Suitable for sensitive skin – Can leave a white cast if too much is applied

5 Eucerin Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin Eucerin Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin View on Amazon This sunscreen with SPF 50 is your oily skin’s new best friend, thanks to its oil-absorbing minerals that keep shine at bay while protecting against UV rays. It is also packed with antioxidants and oil-absorbing minerals. This lightweight formula offers powerful SPF 50 protection without clogging your pores. It’s dermatologist-developed and designed to leave your skin feeling soft and protected, making it perfect for everyday wear. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ SPF 50 with antioxidants ✙ Designed for oily and acne-prone skin ✙ Won’t cause breakouts or clogged pores – Matte finish may not be consistent

6 Paula’s Choice Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin Paula’s Choice Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin View on Amazon Looking for a sunscreen that hydrates and fights signs of aging? This sunscreen for acne prone skin not only boasts SPF 50 but is also is a water-light moisturizer that does both effortlessly. It also offers a mix of antioxidants like chamomile and Vitamin E, giving your skin the protection it needs from UV rays while helping to fight signs of aging. Perfect for oily skin, This oil-free formula helps curb excess shine without clogging pores and works perfectly for acne prone and oily skin. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ SPF 50 with antioxidants ✙ Lightweight & oil-free ✙ No white cast – Not ideal under makeup

7 Cetaphil Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin Cetaphil Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin View on Amazon Sensitive skin? No problem! This SPF 50 sunscreen for acne prone skin gives you gentle and chemical-free sun protection with a smooth and matte finish that won’t weigh you down. This ultra-lightweight and non-comedogenic formula offers chemical-free and broad-spectrum protection with Zinc Oxide. It blends quickly into the skin, leaving no greasy residue or heavy feel—just a smooth, matte finish that works great on its own or under makeup. Plus, it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin, locking in moisture while keeping your skin’s microbiome happy. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Won’t clog pores or leave a heavy feel ✙ Gentle and chemical-free defense ✙ Reef-safe & water-resistant – May leave a faint white tint

Q: Can mineral sunscreens help reduce acne breakouts?

A: Yes, mineral sunscreens (also known as physical sunscreens) can be beneficial for acne-prone skin. They contain active ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which sit on the skin’s surface and reflect UV rays. Zinc oxide, in particular, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can soothe irritated skin and reduce acne flare-ups. Mineral sunscreens are also less likely to clog pores compared to chemical sunscreens, making them a great option for those with acne-prone skin.

Q: Is it safe to use sunscreen on acne-prone skin every day?

A: Absolutely. In fact, daily sunscreen use is essential for acne-prone skin, as UV rays can worsen inflammation and cause hyperpigmentation, especially on skin that has acne scars or blemishes. The key is to use a sunscreen formulated specifically for acne-prone skin—one that is non-comedogenic and oil-free. Daily application not only protects your skin from harmful UV rays but also helps in maintaining a healthy skin barrier.

Q: What ingredients should I avoid in sunscreen if I have acne-prone skin?

A: When choosing sunscreen for acne-prone skin, it’s important to avoid ingredients like oxybenzone, octinoxate, and heavy oils, which can clog pores or trigger breakouts. Fragrance and alcohol-based formulations may also irritate sensitive skin, leading to more acne flare-ups. Instead, look for sunscreens labeled as non-comedogenic, oil-free, and formulated with calming ingredients like zinc oxide or niacinamide.

Q: Can sunscreen cause more oil production on acne-prone skin?

A: Some sunscreens, especially those with heavy, greasy formulations, can lead to excess oil production on acne-prone skin. This can contribute to clogged pores and breakouts. However, many sunscreens designed for oily or acne-prone skin are specifically made to control oil, often with a matte finish and oil-absorbing ingredients like silica or zinc oxide. Choosing a sunscreen formulated for your skin type can prevent the greasy feeling and help control oil production throughout the day.

Q: Can sunscreen be used in place of a moisturizer for acne-prone skin?

A: While some sunscreens contain hydrating ingredients and can provide lightweight moisture, they aren’t necessarily a replacement for a dedicated moisturizer, especially for acne-prone skin. Sunscreens primarily focus on UV protection, while moisturizers are formulated to deliver specific hydration and support the skin barrier. However, if you have oily or combination skin, a hydrating sunscreen that contains moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid might work for you on lighter skincare days. But ideally, use both for the best results.

