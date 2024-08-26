The Best Urban Decay Setting Sprays of 2024 That Actually Get the Job Done

Our Top Picks

A top-notch setting spray should feel like a breeze on your skin while packing in a punch of beauty benefits. It preps your face for flawless makeup, keeps your foundation looking fresh for hours, and ensures a smudge-free finish with minimal touch-ups. No matter your preferred setting style, there’s a spray out there just for you. We've pulled together a selection of the best, from must-have MUA essentials to celebrity favorites and TikTok staples. Discover the perfect setting spray to elevate your makeup game and keep your look locked in all day long.

1 Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray View on Amazon This award-winning setting spray by Urban Decay is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their makeup fresh from morning to night. With its patented Temperature Control Technology, this waterproof spray cools down your makeup, locking in your look for up to 16 hours. No more worrying about fading or creasing—this microfine mist sets your foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, and blush perfectly. Plus, it's lightweight and oil-free, offering a natural finish that keeps your makeup vibrant and your skin comfortable all day long.Designed for all skin types, this vegan, cruelty-free formula ensures that your skin stays hydrated without compromising the staying power of your makeup. Whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin, this setting spray works its magic to keep everything in place. Packaged in a handy 4 Fl Oz bottle, it's perfect for at-home use or for on-the-go touch-ups. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Patented Temperature Control ✙ 16-Hour Wear ✙ Vegan and Cruelty-Free – Quantity might seem less to some users.

2 Urban Decay De-Slick Setting Spray Urban Decay De-Slick Setting Spray View on Amazon Yet another winner from Urban Decay, the De-Slick Oil Control Makeup Setting Spray lives up to its name and features the brand’s patented Temperature Control Technology for a smudge- and shine-free finish. Designed specifically for oily and combination skin, it keeps your makeup locked in place and combats the effects of heat and humidity all day long. This oil-free spray goes on with a weightless, microfine mist that won't clog pores or feel heavy. Its transparent formula leaves no residue, so your makeup looks fresh and vibrant without any unwanted shine. Plus, the 4.0 fl. oz. size gives you plenty of product to last, making it a fantastic addition to your makeup routine. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Oil and shine control ✙ Mattifying finish ✙ Temperature Control Technology – May not suit all skin types

3 Urban Decay All Nighter Hyaluronic Acid Setting Spray Urban Decay All Nighter Hyaluronic Acid Setting Spray View on Amazon Meet the newest gem from Urban Decay—the Hyaluronic Setting Spray. If you’re after that coveted dewy glow, this is your new go-to. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it delivers a serious dose of hydration, leaving your skin looking fresh and radiant all day long. What’s even better? It’s got a refreshing watermelon scent that makes spritzing it on feel like a mini spa moment. But don’t be fooled by its lightweight feel—this spray locks in your makeup with serious staying power, standing up to humidity, sweat, and even the occasional tear. Perfect for any occasion, it keeps your makeup in place while giving your skin a boost of moisture. And with a generous 4 Fl Oz bottle, you’ll have plenty to keep your look flawless. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hyaluronic Acid Hydration ✙ Dewy Luminous Finish ✙ Refreshing Watermelon Scent – Not suitable for oily skin

4 Urban Decay All Nighter Vitamin C Setting Spray Urban Decay All Nighter Vitamin C Setting Spray View on Amazon Brighten up your day with this Vitamin C Setting Spray from Urban Decay. Infused with Vitamin C for a radiant glow and cactus flower water for deep hydration, this setting spray delivers both brightening and moisturizing benefits in one go. It not only locks in your makeup but also provides your skin with invigorating nourishment, thanks to its lightweight, non-drying formula that works for all skin types. A quick spritz ensures a smooth, photo-ready finish that resists melting, cracking, or fading, even in the heat and pollution of urban life. With a generous 4 fl oz bottle, you'll have plenty of this refreshing mist to keep your makeup looking fresh throughout the day. It's a favorite among makeup enthusiasts for good reason, offering long-lasting, vibrant results that make your beauty routine effortless. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vitamin C-infused ✙ Cactus hydration ✙ Radiant glow – Might seem sticky to some users

5 Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Matte Setting Spray Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Matte Setting Spray View on Amazon For all our oily-skinned beauties out there, we've got you covered with this Ultra Matte Setting Spray. This is the best setting spray for oily skin, as it keeps shine at bay and ensures your makeup stays put all day long for a flawless, matte finish that lasts through sweat, heat, and humidity. Ideal for those with oily skin, this lightweight spray offers a clear finish that lasts all night long. It’s crafted with Urban Decay’s patented Temperature Control Technology, so your makeup remains fresh no matter the conditions. Quick-drying and easy to apply, it’s a lifesaver for hectic days. Plus, being cruelty-free aligns with today’s conscious beauty standards. The ultra-matte formula is perfect for controlling unwanted shine, making it your go-to for a flawless complexion. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Oil-absorbing clay ✙ Ultra-matte finish ✙ 16-hour wear – Quantity might seem less to some users.

Q: Who should use setting spray?

A: Setting spray isn’t just for makeup pros—it’s a game-changer for anyone who wants their look to last from dawn till dusk (and beyond). Whether you're rocking a full glam look or just a bit of tinted moisturizer, setting spray is your go-to for makeup that stays in place. It’s ideal for busy bees, night owls, and everyone in between. Think of it as your makeup's insurance policy; once you try it, you'll wonder how you ever did without it.

Q: How do I choose the right setting spray for me?

A: Finding the perfect setting spray is like picking the right lipstick—it's about personal preference and your specific needs. Consider your skin type: for oily skin, go for a matte formula; for dry skin, choose one with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Think about your desired finish too. For a dewy glow, opt for a spray with added radiance. Experiment with different options to find what works best for you.

Q: Is setting spray good for oily skin?

A: Absolutely! Setting spray isn't just for controlling oil—it can also be a great option for hydrating dry skin. For oily skin, choose a formula that absorbs excess oil and reduces shine. Unlike powders, setting sprays create a lightweight barrier that locks in moisture and keeps your makeup looking fresh without emphasizing dry patches.

Q: Can setting spray be used as a makeup primer?

A: Yes, setting spray can double as a primer! Spritz it onto clean, moisturized skin before applying your foundation to create a smooth, hydrated base. This helps your makeup go on more evenly and last longer. It's a great addition to your prep routine for a flawless finish that stays put all day.

Q: How does Urban Decay setting spray compare to other brands?

A: Urban Decay setting spray stands out for its long-lasting formula and versatility. It offers up to 16 hours of wear, resisting smudging, fading, and settling into fine lines. Its oil-free, temperature control technology makes it suitable for all skin types, and it effectively combats environmental factors like heat and humidity. Compared to other brands, it delivers a high-quality, professional finish that’s hard to beat.

